New World Development : NOTICE OF LISTING - NWD (MTN) LIMITED USD6,000M MEDIUM TERM NOTE PROGRAMME

NOTICE OF LISTING ON

THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED

NWD (MTN) LIMITED

(incorporated in the British Virgin Islands with limited liability)

(as Issuer)

(incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock code: 00017)

(as Guarantor)

U.S.$6,000,000,000

Medium Term Note Programme

Arrangers HSBC UBS

Application has been made to The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited for the listing of the U.S.$6,000,000,000 Medium Term Note Programme (the "Programme") and any notes issued thereunder within 12 months after 4 December 2019 by way of debt issues to professional investors (as defined in Chapter 37 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and in the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571) of Hong Kong) only, as described in the Offering Circular relating thereto dated 4 December 2019. The listing of the Programme is expected to become effective on 5 December 2019.

4 December 2019