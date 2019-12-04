Log in
NEW WORLD DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED

News Summary

New World Development : NOTICE OF LISTING - NWD (MTN) LIMITED USD6,000M MEDIUM TERM NOTE PROGRAMME

12/04/2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for securities or an invitation to enter into an agreement to do any such things, nor is it calculated to invite any offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for any securities. This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or to U.S. persons (as defined in the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended). Moreover, this announcement is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States or to U.S. persons. The securities described herein may not be offered or sold in the United States or to U.S. persons absent registration or an exemption from registration under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The Issuer does not intend to register any part of any proposed offering of securities described herein in the United States and there will be no public offer of securities in the United States or to U.S. persons. The securities described herein will be sold in accordance with all applicable laws and regulations.

NOTICE OF LISTING ON

THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED

NWD (MTN) LIMITED

(incorporated in the British Virgin Islands with limited liability)

(as Issuer)

(incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock code: 00017)

(as Guarantor)

U.S.$6,000,000,000

Medium Term Note Programme

Arrangers

HSBC

UBS

Application has been made to The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited for the listing of the U.S.$6,000,000,000 Medium Term Note Programme (the "Programme") and any notes issued thereunder within 12 months after 4 December 2019 by way of debt issues to professional investors (as defined in Chapter 37 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and in the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571) of Hong Kong) only, as described in the Offering Circular relating thereto dated 4 December 2019. The listing of the Programme is expected to become effective on 5 December 2019.

4 December 2019

As at the date of this announcement, (a) the executive directors of New World Development Company Limited ("NWD") are Dr. Cheng Kar-Shun, Henry; Dr. Cheng Chi-Kong, Adrian; Mr. Cheng Chi-Heng; Ms. Cheng Chi-Man, Sonia; Mr. Au Tak-Cheong; Mr. Sitt Nam-Hoi; and Mr. So Chung-Keung Alfred; (b) the non-executive directors of NWD are Mr. Doo Wai-Hoi, William; Mr. Cheng Kar-Shing, Peter; and Ms. Ki Man-Fung, Leonie; and (c) the independent non-executive directors of NWD are Mr. Yeung Ping-Leung, Howard; Mr. Cha Mou-Sing, Payson (alternate director to Mr. Cha Mou-Sing, Payson: Mr. Cha Mou-Zing, Victor); Mr. Ho Hau-Hay, Hamilton; Mr. Lee Luen-Wai, John; Mr. Liang Cheung-Biu, Thomas; and Mr. Ip Yuk-Keung.

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of NWD (MTN) Limited are Dr. Cheng Kar-Shun, Henry; Dr. Cheng Chi-Kong, Adrian; Mr. Au Tak-Cheong; Mr. Wong Man-Hoi; Mr. Lam Jim; and Mr. Yam Yuen- Tung.

Disclaimer

New World Development Co. Ltd. published this content on 04 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 December 2019 10:08:07 UTC
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2020 68 913 M
EBIT 2020 14 079 M
Net income 2020 8 767 M
Debt 2020 103 B
Yield 2020 5,11%
P/E ratio 2020 12,1x
P/E ratio 2021 11,1x
EV / Sales2020 3,00x
EV / Sales2021 2,58x
Capitalization 104 B
Chart NEW WORLD DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
New World Development Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEW WORLD DEVELOPMENT COMP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 12,77  HKD
Last Close Price 10,20  HKD
Spread / Highest target 60,2%
Spread / Average Target 25,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chi Kong Cheng Executive Vice Chairman & General Manager
Kar-Shun Cheng Chairman & Managing Director
Tak-Cheong Au Executive Director, Head-Finance & Accounts
Kar Shing Cheng Non-Executive Director
Cheung-Biu Liang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEW WORLD DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED-1.73%13 327
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED1.71%41 825
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED2.80%38 555
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED17.91%32 380
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED15.92%30 666
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.26.89%25 278
