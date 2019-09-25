New World Development : Net Profit Fell on Lower Fair-Value Gains

By Martin Mou



New World Development Co. (0017.HK) said its net profit for the fiscal year ended June 30 declined, largely due to lower fair-value gains.

Net profit was 18.16 billion Hong Kong dollars (US$2.32 billion), down from HK$23.34 billion in the previous fiscal year, the developer said in a statement on Wednesday.

Revenue for the fiscal year rose 26% to HK$76.76 billion, mainly helped by the strong performance of its property business in Hong Kong, the company said.

The company said it is preparing to launch several key property projects, which will further increase contribution from property sales to its revenue.

Meanwhile, it will continue to dispose non-core assets and businesses, the company said.

