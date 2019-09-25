Log in
NEW WORLD DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LTD.

(0017)
New World Development : Net Profit Fell on Lower Fair-Value Gains

09/25/2019

By Martin Mou

New World Development Co. (0017.HK) said its net profit for the fiscal year ended June 30 declined, largely due to lower fair-value gains.

Net profit was 18.16 billion Hong Kong dollars (US$2.32 billion), down from HK$23.34 billion in the previous fiscal year, the developer said in a statement on Wednesday.

Revenue for the fiscal year rose 26% to HK$76.76 billion, mainly helped by the strong performance of its property business in Hong Kong, the company said.

The company said it is preparing to launch several key property projects, which will further increase contribution from property sales to its revenue.

Meanwhile, it will continue to dispose non-core assets and businesses, the company said.

Write to Martin Mou at martin.mou@wsj.com

Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 73 222 M
EBIT 2019 14 954 M
Net income 2019 9 225 M
Debt 2019 80 862 M
Yield 2019 5,00%
P/E ratio 2019 11,0x
P/E ratio 2020 11,4x
EV / Sales2019 2,50x
EV / Sales2020 2,54x
Capitalization 102 B
Chart NEW WORLD DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LTD.
New World Development Company Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends NEW WORLD DEVELOPMENT COMP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 13,65  HKD
Last Close Price 10,02  HKD
Spread / Highest target 69,7%
Spread / Average Target 36,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,79%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chi Kong Cheng Executive Vice Chairman & General Manager
Kar-Shun Cheng Chairman & Managing Director
Tak-Cheong Au Executive Director, Head-Finance & Accounts
Kar Shing Cheng Non-Executive Director
Cheung-Biu Liang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEW WORLD DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LTD.-3.47%13 070
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED2.61%41 990
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-7.09%34 798
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED8.13%28 909
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-30.15%28 032
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD3.33%27 201
