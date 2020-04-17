Asia Cocoa Grindings Fell 0.5% on Year in 1Q

By Lucy Craymer



Asian cocoa grindings in the first quarter fell 0.5% from a year earlier to 207,356 metric tons, according to figures issued by the Cocoa Association of Asia on Friday.

Grindings fell 8.6% from the fourth quarter, the industry group said.

Grindings refer to the volume of cocoa beans processed into the butters and powders used to make chocolate and are often used as a proxy for chocolate demand.

The data reflect the compilation of grindings from Malaysia and from Cocoa Association of Asia members in Singapore and Indonesia.

