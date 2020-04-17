Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  New York Cocoa       

NEW YORK COCOA
SummaryChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

Asia Cocoa Grindings Fell 0.5% on Year in 1Q

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/17/2020 | 04:03am EDT

By Lucy Craymer

Asian cocoa grindings in the first quarter fell 0.5% from a year earlier to 207,356 metric tons, according to figures issued by the Cocoa Association of Asia on Friday.

Grindings fell 8.6% from the fourth quarter, the industry group said.

Grindings refer to the volume of cocoa beans processed into the butters and powders used to make chocolate and are often used as a proxy for chocolate demand.

The data reflect the compilation of grindings from Malaysia and from Cocoa Association of Asia members in Singapore and Indonesia.

Write to Lucy Craymer at lucy.craymer@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NEW YORK COCOA
04:03aAsia Cocoa Grindings Fell 0.5% on Year in 1Q
DJ
04/09NESTLE S A : Child labour still prevalent in West Africa cocoa sector despite in..
RE
04/01Nestle Purina PetCare Acquires Pet Food Brand Lily's Kitchen
DJ
03/31Ivory Coast holds cocoa mid-crop farmgate price at 825 CFA francs/kg
RE
03/28SEC Gives Firms Extra Time to File Reports in Pandemic -- WSJ
DJ
03/27Nestle says cuts deforestation in its cocoa supply chain
RE
03/27SEC Gives Extra Time to File Reports as Firms Assess Coronavirus Impact
DJ
03/18Bond Market Cracks Open for Blue-Chip Companies -- Then Slams Shut
DJ
03/09Rainfall in Ivory Coast gives cocoa farmers hope over mid-crop
RE
03/03Plant-Based Meat Makers Compete on Price-Update
DJ
More news
Chart NEW YORK COCOA
Duration : Period :
New York Cocoa Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group