NEW YORK COCOA
Asian Cocoa Grindings Rise 9.5% in 1Q On Year

04/17/2019 | 05:00am EDT

By Lucy Craymer

Asian cocoa grindings rose 9.5% in the first quarter from the same period last year to 208,388 metric tons, according to figures issued by the Cocoa Association of Asia on Wednesday.

However, grindings were down 0.25% on the fourth quarter.

Grindings refer to the volume of cocoa beans processed into the butters and powders used to make chocolate and are often used as a proxy for chocolate demand.

The data reflect the compilation of grindings from Malaysia as well as from Cocoa Association of Asia members in Singapore and Indonesia.

Write to Lucy Craymer at lucy.craymer@wsj.com, @lucy_craymer

