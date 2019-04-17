Asian Cocoa Grindings Rise 9.5% in 1Q On Year

By Lucy Craymer



Asian cocoa grindings rose 9.5% in the first quarter from the same period last year to 208,388 metric tons, according to figures issued by the Cocoa Association of Asia on Wednesday.

However, grindings were down 0.25% on the fourth quarter.

Grindings refer to the volume of cocoa beans processed into the butters and powders used to make chocolate and are often used as a proxy for chocolate demand.

The data reflect the compilation of grindings from Malaysia as well as from Cocoa Association of Asia members in Singapore and Indonesia.

