NEW YORK COCOA
Asian Cocoa Grindings Up 16.3% on Year in the Second Quarter

07/19/2019 | 04:34am EDT

By Lucy Craymer

Asian cocoa grindings rose 16.3% in the second quarter from the same period last year to 215,574 metric tons, according to figures issued by the Cocoa Association of Asia on Friday.

Grindings were up 3.4% over the first quarter, the industry association said.

Grindings refer to the volume of cocoa beans processed into the butters and powders used to make chocolate and are often used as a proxy for chocolate demand.

The data reflect the compilation of grindings from Malaysia as well as from Cocoa Association of Asia members in Singapore and Indonesia.

Write to Lucy Craymer at lucy.craymer@wsj.com, @lucy_craymer

