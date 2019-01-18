Log in
Asian Cocoa Rises 6.3% in 4Q

01/18/2019 | 04:26am EST

By Lucy Craymer

Asian cocoa grindings rose 6.3% in the fourth quarter from the same period last year to 208,900 metric tons, according to figures issued by the Cocoa Association of Asia on Friday.

For the full year, grindings were up 7.84%, the data showed.

Grindings refer to the volume of cocoa beans processed into the butters and powders used to make chocolate and are often used as a proxy for chocolate demand.

The data reflect the compilation of grindings from Malaysia as well as from Cocoa Association of Asia members in Singapore and Indonesia.

Write to Lucy Craymer at lucy.craymer@wsj.com, @lucy_craymer

Chart NEW YORK COCOA
Duration : Period :
New York Cocoa Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEW YORK COCOA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
