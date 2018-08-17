Sugar, Coffee Fall to Decade Lows on Commodity Woes

Prices for sugar and coffee fell to the lowest point in a decade or more on Friday, capping off a painful week as traders fled commodity markets in search of safer assets.

Sugar futures for October fell 1.2% to 10.18 cents a pound at the ICE Futures U.S. Exchange, the lowest close since June 2008. September-dated coffee, meanwhile, fell 0.5% to $1.012 a pound, the lowest close since 2006. Prices for other soft commodities like cotton and frozen concentrated orange juice also dropped this week.

A rout in emerging-market currencies and concern about global economic health escalated during a week when there was selling of natural resources from oil to copper. Many agricultural commodities are grown in the very same countries whose currencies weakened. These materials are also facing record oversupply.

Sugar may well be the most acute example, traders say. Prices have fallen over 30% this year, making it the worst performing commodity of 2018.

“Weak demand, oversupply, record crops world-wide,” said Mike Seery, president of consulting firm Seery Futures. “There’s nothing bullish at this point, except for the fact that sugar is getting very cheap.”

Many investors this week as a result abandoned bets on higher crop prices, analysts said, moving their money instead to less-risky assets like U.S. stocks, Treasurys and the dollar. The WSJ Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of currencies, has risen 2% over the past month. A stronger currency tends to make dollar-denominated commodities less attractive to traders.

A host of global currencies, led by the Turkish lira, weakened against the dollar in recent days. Most notably for agricultural commodity traders, Brazil’s real weakened over 1% against the greenback this week and is down over 15% for the year.

Brazil is the world’s largest producer and exporter of both coffee and sugar respectively, meaning that a weaker currency makes its crops more competitive as exports and helps shield producers from low global prices. Currencies for other emerging markets where those crops are grown, like India, have also fallen.

“All these emerging-market currencies are getting killed, so they can price coffee and still make money with the conversion,” said Nicholas Gentile, a managing partner at NickJen Capital Management & Consultants, said referring to coffee producers. That in turn, he said, has helped scare investors out of bets on rising prices: “How much more pain are you going to take?”

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Friday that hedge funds this week increased bets that prices for both sugar and coffee would fall.

Meanwhile, global supplies of both are growing. Brazilian farmers are harvesting what is expected to be a record coffee crop. Producers in India plan to plant and export more sugar.

The International Sugar Organization expects a record surplus of sugar this year. Analysts say softer demand for the sweetener, partly a consequence of growing concern about the health effects of a sugary diet, could make it harder to work through that oversupply.

“At the back of our minds hangs a worry about world consumption,” wrote analysts from Marex Spectron in a note this month.

