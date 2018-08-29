Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  New York Community Bancorp, Inc.    NYCB

NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. (NYCB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/28 10:03:56 pm
10.92 USD   +0.28%
02:16pNEW YORK COMMUN : President and Chief Executive Officer Joseph R. Fi..
PR
08/06NEW YORK COMMUN : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/25NEW YORK COMMUN : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. : President and Chief Executive Officer Joseph R. Ficalora to Speak at Raymond James Investor Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2018 | 02:16pm CEST

WESTBURY, N.Y., Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) (the "Company") today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer Joseph R. Ficalora will participate in the Raymond James U.S. Bank Conference to be held on Wednesday, September 5th, in Chicago.

(PRNewsfoto/New York Community Bancorp, Inc.)

During his presentation, which is scheduled to begin at 11:35 a.m. Central Time (12:35 p.m. Eastern Time), Mr. Ficalora will discuss the Company's second quarter 2018 performance and business outlook.

A simultaneous webcast of the presentation will be available at the Company's website, ir.myNYCB.com.  A replay of the webcast will be available later in the day and will be archived at the Company's website, together with the accompanying PowerPoint slides, through September 12, 2018.

About New York Community Bancorp, Inc.

Based in Westbury, NY, New York Community Bancorp, Inc. is a leading producer of multi-family loans on non-luxury, rent-regulated apartment buildings in New York City, and the parent of New York Community Bank and New York Commercial Bank. At June 30, 2018, the Company reported assets of $50.5 billion, loans of $39.4 billion, deposits of $29.6 billion, and stockholders' equity of $6.8 billion.

Reflecting our growth through a series of acquisitions, the Community Bank operates 223 branches through seven local divisions, each with a history of service and strength: Queens County Savings Bank, Roslyn Savings Bank, Richmond County Savings Bank, and Roosevelt Savings Bank in New York; Garden State Community Bank in New Jersey; Ohio Savings Bank in Ohio; and AmTrust Bank in Florida and Arizona, while the Commercial Bank operates 18 of its 30 New York-based branches under the divisional name Atlantic Bank. Additional information about the Company and its bank subsidiaries is available at www.myNYCB.com and www.NewYorkCommercialBank.com.

Investor and Media Contact:  
Salvatore J. DiMartino
(516) 683-4286

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-york-community-bancorp-inc-president-and-chief-executive-officer-joseph-r-ficalora-to-speak-at-raymond-james-investor-conference-300704023.html

SOURCE New York Community Bancorp, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP
02:16pNEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. : President and Chief Executive Officer Joseph ..
PR
08/08NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL C..
AQ
08/06NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/31NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements ..
AQ
07/25NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, ..
AQ
07/25NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/25NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Diluted Earnings ..
PR
07/25NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. : to Host Earnings Call
AC
07/20NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. : half-yearly earnings release
07/20Initiating Free Research Reports on New York Community Bancorp and Three Othe..
AC
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/14NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANK : What Are Investors So Afraid Of? 
08/07Tracking Kahn Brothers Portfolio - Q2 2018 Update 
08/03New York Community Bancorp goes ex-dividend on Monday 
07/25New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) CEO Joseph Ficalora on Q2 2018 Results.. 
07/25FINANCIALS - TOP 5 GAINERS / LOSERS : 00 pm (07/25/2018) 
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.