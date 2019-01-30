|
New York Community Bancorp, Inc. : Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2018 Diluted Earnings Per Common Share Of $0.19 And $0.79
01/30/2019 | 07:01am EST
WESTBURY, N.Y., Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Summary
- Net income available to common shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $93.5 million compared to $98.6 million for the third quarter of 2018.
- Non-interest expenses declined $13.5 million, or 9%, to $134.9 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2017; for the full year, non-interest expenses declined $94.8 million, or 15%, to $546.6 million.
- The efficiency ratio was a strong 49.92% for the current quarter and 48.70% for the full year.
- Return on average assets was 0.79% for the current quarter and 0.84% for the full year, while return on average common stockholders' equity was 5.99% for the current quarter and 6.20% for the full year. (1)
- Return on average tangible assets was 0.82% for the current quarter and 0.88% for the full year, while return on average tangible common stockholders' equity was 9.82% for the current quarter and 10.14% for the full year. (1) (2)
- Loans held for investment totaled $40.2 billion up $1.8 billion on a year-over-year basis or 5%.
- Total multi-family loans increased $1.8 billion, up 6% on a year-over-year basis.
- Total commercial and industrial loans, comprised primarily of specialty finance loans, rose $348.3 million or 17% on a year-over-year basis.
- Total deposits grew $1.7 billion or 6% on a year-over-year basis to $30.8 billion.
- The net interest margin for the quarter, was 2.09%, down seven basis points compared to third quarter 2018.
- Prepayment income added eight basis points to the NIM, while the subordinated notes offering reduced the NIM by three basis points.
- Excluding these two items, the NIM was 2.04%, down four basis points compared to third quarter 2018.
- Non-performing assets declined 17% to $56.3 million or 0.11% of total assets compared to the prior quarter.
- Non-performing loans declined 16% to $45.5 million or 0.11% of total loans compared to the prior quarter.
- Net charge-offs for the current quarter were $2.6 million or 0.01% of average loans and consisted of taxi medallion-related loans.
- Excluding taxi medallion-related assets, non-performing assets declined 29.5% to $12.6 million or 0.02% of total assets compared to the prior quarter.
- During the current fourth quarter, the Company repurchased 16.8 million shares of its common stock at an average price of $9.57 per share.
- Capital Position at December 31, 2018:
- Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 10.60%.
- Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio was 12.00%.
- Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio was 14.23%.
- Leverage Capital Ratio was 8.74%.
(1)
Return on average assets and on average tangible assets are calculated using net income. Return on average common stockholders' equity and on average tangible common stockholders' equity are calculated using net income available to common shareholders.
(2)
"Tangible assets" and "tangible common stockholders' equity" are non-GAAP financial measures. See the discussion and reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures with the comparable GAAP measures on page 9 of this release.
New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) (the "Company") today reported net income for the three months ended December 31, 2018 of $101.7 million, down from the $106.8 million reported for the three months ended September 30, 2018. Net income available to common shareholders for the three months ended December 31, 2018 was $93.5 million, down from the $98.6 million reported for the three months ended September 30, 2018.
Diluted earnings per common share ("EPS") for the three months ended December 31, 2018 were $0.19 compared to $0.20 for the three months ended September 30, 2018.
For the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, the Company reported net income of $422.4 million, compared to the $466.2 million reported for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017. Net income available to common shareholders in the comparable period was $389.6 million, versus $441.6 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017.
Pre-tax income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 totaled $557.7 million compared to $668.2 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017. Full year 2017 results included an $82.0 million gain on the sale of our covered loan portfolio and mortgage banking operations. Taking this into consideration, pre-tax income for 2017 would have been $586.2 million compared to $557.7 million for 2018.
Commenting on the Company's fourth quarter and full year performance, President and Chief Executive Officer Joseph R. Ficalora stated, "Our fourth quarter and full year 2018 performance largely reflects the successful execution of the strategy we put into place in late 2017. It also is a reflection of the changed regulatory environment since early 2018, which came by way of the passage of the Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief, and Consumer Protection Act. Among other things, the Act re-defines the manner by which banks are designated as a SIFI, by increasing the asset threshold to $250 billion from $50 billion. This is key for the Company as it allows us to resume our balance sheet growth and reduce operating expenses, especially those related to regulatory compliance for SIFI institutions.
"To that end, in 2018, we grew our balance sheet by originating loans with higher coupons than those currently in our loan portfolio, we redeployed over $2.0 billion of cash over the course of the year into higher yielding investment securities, and we reduced our expense base by a significant amount.
"Our loan portfolio increased $1.8 billion or 5% for the full year, surpassing the $40 billion mark at the end of the year and pushing our total assets to just under $52 billion. Loan growth has been, and continues to be driven by our flagship multi-family loan product, which increased 6% during the year and currently stands at just under $30 billion.
"While we expect to continue to grow our loan portfolio at a mid-single digit pace, we continue to adhere to our strict underwriting standards. As witnessed in both our current quarter and full year results, asset quality continues to improve and our credit metrics are among the best in the industry.
"We also continued to redeploy our cash position by reinvesting most of our liquidity into investment securities at better yields.
"We also remain focused on expense controls. Operating expenses declined 15% on a year-over-year basis, and we expect a further decline in our operating expenses in 2019.
"Another positive for us in 2018 has been on the deposit front. It has been a key focus of ours during the year to grow our deposits organically. Fueled by growth in CDs, total deposits increased $1.7 billion or 6% in 2018.
"Lastly, during the fourth quarter, we closed on the previously announced merger of our two subsidiary banks. More importantly we commenced our share repurchase program, buying back nearly 17 million shares during the quarter."
CAPITAL MANAGEMENT
Reflecting our earnings, capital position, and asset quality, the Board of Directors yesterday declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Company's common stock of $0.17 per share. This represents an annualized dividend yield of 6.3% based on the closing price as of January 29, 2019. The dividend is payable on February 26, 2019 to common shareholders of record as of February 12, 2019.
Additionally, during the fourth quarter, the Company initiated a $300 million common share repurchase program. As of December 31, 2018, the Company repurchased 16.8 million shares at an average price of $9.57 per share.
BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY
Total assets at December 31, 2018 were $51.9 billion, a year-over-year increase of $2.8 billion or 6%. Consistent with our strategy, this increase was driven by securities and loan growth which was funded through deposits and to a lesser extent borrowed funds.
Total loans held for investment grew $1.8 billion or 5% from year-end 2017. The majority of this growth was fueled by growth in our flagship multi-family loan portfolio.
During the year, we continued to redeploy our cash position by reinvesting cash into securities. Accordingly, the balance of available-for-sale securities increased $2.1 billion or 60%, to $5.6 billion, including $848.1 million of growth during the fourth quarter of the year.
Total deposits increased $1.7 billion or 6% from year-end 2017, to $30.8 billion, with $445.1 million of this growth occurring during the fourth quarter of 2018. Borrowed funds totaled $14.2 billion at year-end 2018, up $1.3 billion or 10%, compared to year-end 2017.
Loans
Loans held for investment, net totaled $40.0 billion at December 31, 2018, a $1.8 billion or 5% increase from the balance at December 31, 2017. On a linked quarter basis loans held for investment, net increased $327.5 million or 3% on an annualized basis.
Overall loan growth was driven by growth in the Company's multi-family and commercial and industrial ("C&I") loan portfolios. Multi-family loans increased $1.8 billion or 6% to $29.9 billion for the full year.
The C&I portfolio, which largely consists of our specialty finance loans and leases rose $348.3 million or 17% to $2.4 billion on a year-over-year basis. At December 31, 2018, the commercial real estate ("CRE") loan portfolio totaled $7.0 billion, relatively unchanged compared to the third quarter of 2018.
Originations
Loans originated for investment for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 totaled $10.1 billion (including $2.2 billion originated during fourth quarter 2018), up $1.1 billion or 13% compared to total loan originations of $8.9 billion for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017. For full year 2018, multi-family originations increased 23% compared to full year 2017, while specialty finance originations increased 7%.
Pipeline
The current loan pipeline stands at $1.1 billion. This includes $800 million in multi-family loans, $94 million in CRE loans, and $182 million in specialty finance loans.
Funding
Deposits
Throughout 2018, it has been the Company's strategy to increase deposits organically. To this end, total deposits increased $1.7 billion or 6% on a year-over-year basis to $30.8 billion. On a linked quarter basis, total deposits increased $445.1 million or 6% annualized.
Deposit growth was driven by certificates of deposit ("CDs") and to a lesser extent by growth in non-interest bearing accounts. Compared to the fourth quarter of last year, CDs rose $3.6 billion or 41% to $12.2 billion, while non-interest bearing deposits increased over the same timeframe by $84.6 million or 4% to $2.4 billion.
Borrowed Funds
At December 31, 2018, total borrowed funds increased $1.3 billion or 10% to $14.2 billion compared to the balance at December 31, 2017. The bulk of the year-over-year increase was driven by a $999.2 million or 8% increase in the balance of wholesale borrowings, which consist primarily of borrowings from the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York. The remainder of the increase was due to the Company's issuance in the fourth quarter of $300 million of subordinated notes.
Asset Quality
The Company's already pristine asset quality continued to improve during 2018. Total non-performing assets ("NPAs") declined $33.8 million or 38% on a year-over-year basis to $56.3 million or 0.11% of total assets at December 31, 2018. During the same timeframe, total non-accrual mortgage loans declined $17.0 million or 66% to $8.9 million, while other non-accrual loans, which largely consist of taxi medallion-related loans, decreased $11.2 million or 23%.
Repossessed assets totaled $10.8 million, representing a $5.6 million or 34% decrease compared to the level at December 31, 2017. As with non-accrual loans, the majority of our repossessed assets consist of taxi medallions, which were $8.2 million of total repossessed assets at year-end 2018.
Excluding taxi medallion-related assets, NPAs declined 29.5% to $12.6 million or 0.02% of total assets at December 31, 2018 compared to $17.9 million or 0.03% of total assets at September 30, 2018 and declined 64.2% compared to $35.2 million or 0.07% of total assets at December 31, 2017.
At December 31, 2018, total remaining taxi medallion-related loans were $73.7 million compared to $99.1 million at December 31, 2017.
For the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, the Company recorded net charge-offs of $16.5 million or 0.04% of average loans, down $44.7 million or 73% compared to the $61.2 million or 0.16% of average loans recorded for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017. In both years, the majority of net charge-offs arose primarily from taxi medallion-related loans. In full year 2018, taxi medallion related charge-offs were $12.8 million down 78.5% from the $59.6 million recorded in full year 2017.
EARNINGS SUMMARY FOR THE THREE AND TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2018
Net Interest Income
Net interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2018 totaled $247.2 million, down 1% from $249.5 million sequentially. Interest income increased 4% on a linked quarter basis, but this was offset by higher levels of interest expense, which increased 11%. The increased level of interest expense compared to the prior quarter-end was the result of the growth in our CD balances and wholesale borrowings, along with higher interest rates on those balances due to the Federal Reserve having raised interest rates four times over the course of 2018.
For the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, net interest income decreased $99.0 million or 9% to $1.0 billion compared to $1.1 billion for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017. Interest income increased $107.4 million or 6.8% to $1.7 billion compared to $1.6 billion for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017. This increase was largely driven by loan growth and by growth in the securities portfolio as the Company redeployed its cash. This was offset by an increase in interest expense. Interest expense increased $206.4 million or 45.6% to $658.7 million during 2018. The increase was the result of the same factors as those that impacted fourth quarter 2018 net interest income.
Net Interest Margin
The net interest margin ("NIM") for the current fourth quarter was 2.09%, a seven basis point decline compared to the previous quarter. The decline was attributable to higher funding costs driven by four Federal Reserve interest rate increases over the past year. Prepayment income added eight basis points to the NIM, same as in the prior quarter. During the fourth quarter of 2018, the Company raised $300 million of subordinated notes with a coupon of 5.90%. This reduced the NIM by three basis points. Excluding the impact of the prepayments and the subordinated notes offering to net interest income, the fourth quarter NIM would have been 2.04%, down only four basis points compared to the prior quarter.
For the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, the NIM was 2.25% down 34 basis points compared to the 2.59% recorded for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017. Prepayment income added 11 basis points to this year's NIM, compared to 13 basis points in 2017.
Provision for Loan Losses
The provision for loan losses for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $2.8 million, up $1.6 million or 131% compared to the third quarter of this year.
For the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, the Company reported a provision for loan losses of $18.3 million, down $42.7 million or 70% compared to $60.9 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017. In the third quarter of 2017, the Company recorded a $44.6 million provision for loan losses, related largely to its taxi medallion portfolio.
Also in 2017, the Company recovered $23.7 million on certain pools of acquired loans covered by FDIC loss-sharing agreements. The recovery was largely offset by FDIC indemnification expenses of $19.0 million recorded in "Non-interest income." During the third quarter of 2017, the Company sold its covered loan portfolio. Accordingly, the Company no longer has any covered loans and related FDIC loss share receivable on its balance sheet.
Non-Interest Income
Non-interest income during the fourth quarter of 2018 was $23.1 million compared to $22.9 million for the third quarter of 2018. The current fourth quarter included a net loss on securities of $1.2 million compared to a net loss of $41,000 in the prior quarter.
For the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, non-interest income fell $125.3 million or 57.8% to $91.6 million compared to $216.9 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017. Full year 2017 included items related to the sale of our covered loan portfolio and the sale of our mortgage banking business. This included an $82.0 million gain on the sale of covered loans and mortgage banking operations and $19.0 million of FDIC indemnification expense. Additionally, we recorded $19.3 million of mortgage banking income during the twelve months ended December 31, 2017 and a $29.9 million net gain on securities compared to a net loss of $2.0 million in 2018.
Non-Interest Expense
Total non-interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $134.9 million, relatively unchanged from the $134.4 million reported in the third quarter of 2018, but down $13.5 million or 9% compared to the fourth quarter of 2017. The year-over-year improvement was driven by a $6.8 million or 8% decrease in compensation and benefits expense and a $7.2 million or 17% decrease in general and administrative expense. The efficiency ratio for the fourth quarter was 49.92%.
Total non-interest expense for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 was $546.6 million, down $94.8 million or 14.8% compared to the $641.4 million reported for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017. The year-over-year improvement was the result of a $46.2 million or 12.7% decrease in compensation and benefits expense and by a $49.5 million or 27.7% decrease in general and administrative expense. This was driven by the sale of our mortgage banking business and lower regulatory compliance-related costs. The efficiency ratio for full year 2018 increased modestly to 48.70% compared to 47.61% for full year 2017.
Income Taxes
Income tax expense for the three months ended December 31, 2018 totaled $30.9 million, up modestly compared to the $30.0 million reported for the three months ended September 30, 2018 and up $22.5 million or 268% compared to the three months ended December 31, 2017. In the year-ago quarter, the Company recorded a one-time tax benefit of $42.0 million due to the passage of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in December of 2017. The effective tax rate for the current fourth quarter was 23.27% compared to 21.95% in the prior quarter and 5.8% compared to the year-ago quarter.
For the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, income tax expense declined $66.8 million or 33.0% to $135.3 million compared to the twelve months ended December 31, 2017. The effective tax rate for full year 2018 was 24.25% compared to 30.23% for full year 2017.
About New York Community Bancorp, Inc.
Based in Westbury, NY, New York Community Bancorp, Inc. is a leading producer of multi-family loans on non-luxury, rent-regulated apartment buildings in New York City, and the parent of New York Community Bank. At December 31, 2018, the Company reported assets of $51.9 billion, loans of $40.2 billion, deposits of $30.8 billion, and stockholders' equity of $6.7 billion.
Reflecting our growth through a series of acquisitions, the Company operates 252 branches through eight local divisions, each with a history of service and strength: Queens County Savings Bank, Roslyn Savings Bank, Richmond County Savings Bank, Roosevelt Savings Bank, and Atlantic Bank in New York; Garden State Community Bank in New Jersey; Ohio Savings Bank in Ohio; and AmTrust Bank in Florida and Arizona.
Post-Earnings Release Conference Call
The Company will host a conference call on Wednesday, January 30, 2019, at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss its fourth quarter 2018 performance. The conference call may be accessed by dialing (877) 407-8293 (for domestic calls) or (201) 689-8349 (for international calls) and asking for "New York Community Bancorp" or "NYCB." A replay will be available approximately three hours following completion of the call through 11:59 p.m. on February 3, 2019 and may be accessed by calling (877) 660-6853 (domestic) or (201) 612-7415 (international) and providing the following conference ID: 13685972. In addition, the conference call will be webcast at ir.myNYCB.com, and archived through 5:00 p.m. on February 27, 2019.
Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This earnings release and the associated conference call may include forward‐looking statements by the Company and our authorized officers pertaining to such matters as our goals, intentions, and expectations regarding revenues, earnings, loan production, asset quality, capital levels, and acquisitions, among other matters; our estimates of future costs and benefits of the actions we may take; our assessments of probable losses on loans; our assessments of interest rate and other market risks; and our ability to achieve our financial and other strategic goals.
Forward‐looking statements are typically identified by such words as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "outlook," "estimate," "forecast," "project," and other similar words and expressions, and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, which change over time. Additionally, forward‐looking statements speak only as of the date they are made; the Company does not assume any duty, and does not undertake, to update our forward‐looking statements. Furthermore, because forward‐looking statements are subject to assumptions and uncertainties, actual results or future events could differ, possibly materially, from those anticipated in our statements, and our future performance could differ materially from our historical results.
Our forward‐looking statements are subject to the following principal risks and uncertainties: general economic conditions and trends, either nationally or locally; conditions in the securities markets; changes in interest rates; changes in deposit flows, and in the demand for deposit, loan, and investment products and other financial services; changes in real estate values; changes in the quality or composition of our loan or investment portfolios; changes in competitive pressures among financial institutions or from non‐financial institutions; our ability to obtain the necessary shareholder and regulatory approvals of any acquisitions we may propose; our ability to successfully integrate any assets, liabilities, customers, systems, and management personnel we may acquire into our operations, and our ability to realize related revenue synergies and cost savings within expected time frames; changes in legislation, regulations, and policies; and a variety of other matters which, by their nature, are subject to significant uncertainties and/or are beyond our control.
More information regarding some of these factors is provided in the Risk Factors section of our Form 10‐K for the year ended December 31, 2017 and in other SEC reports we file. Our forward‐looking statements may also be subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those we may discuss in this news release, on our conference call, during investor presentations, or in our SEC filings, which are accessible on our website and at the SEC's website, www.sec.gov.
- Financial Statements and Highlights Follow -
NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION
December 31,
December 31,
2018
2017
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except share data)
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 1,474,955
$ 2,528,169
Securities:
Available-for-sale
5,613,520
3,531,427
Equity investments with readily
determinable fair values, at fair value
30,551
-
Total securities
5,644,071
3,531,427
Loans held for sale
-
35,258
Mortgage loans held for investment:
Multi-family
29,904,063
28,092,182
Commercial real estate
7,000,990
7,324,852
One-to-four family
446,413
477,244
Acquisition, development, and construction
407,875
435,707
Total mortgage loans held for investment
37,759,341
36,329,985
Other loans:
Commercial and industrial
2,397,784
2,049,498
Other loans
8,783
8,488
Total other loans held for investment
2,406,567
2,057,986
Total loans held for investment
40,165,908
38,387,971
Less: Allowance for loan losses
(159,820)
(158,046)
Loans held for investment, net
40,006,088
38,229,925
Total loans, net
40,006,088
38,265,183
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost
644,590
603,819
Premises and equipment, net
346,179
368,655
Goodwill
2,436,131
2,436,131
Other assets
1,347,362
1,390,811
Total assets
$ 51,899,376
$ 49,124,195
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Deposits:
Interest-bearing checking and money market accounts
$ 11,530,049
$ 12,936,301
Savings accounts
4,643,260
5,210,001
Certificates of deposit
12,194,322
8,643,646
Non-interest-bearing accounts
2,396,799
2,312,215
Total deposits
30,764,430
29,102,163
Borrowed funds:
Wholesale borrowings
13,553,661
12,554,500
Junior subordinated debentures
359,508
359,179
Subordinated notes
294,697
-
Total borrowed funds
14,207,866
12,913,679
Other liabilities
271,845
312,977
Total liabilities
45,244,141
42,328,819
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock at par $0.01 (5,000,000 shares authorized):
Series A (515,000 shares issued and outstanding)
502,840
502,840
Common stock at par $0.01 (900,000,000 shares authorized; 490,439,070 and 489,072,101
shares issued; and 473,536,604 and 488,490,352 shares outstanding, respectively)
4,904
4,891
Paid-in capital in excess of par
6,099,940
6,072,559
Retained earnings
297,202
237,868
Treasury stock, at cost (16,902,466 and 581,749 shares, respectively)
(161,998)
(7,615)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax:
Net unrealized (loss) gain on securities available for sale, net of tax
(10,534)
39,188
Net unrealized loss on the non-credit portion of other-than-
temporary impairment losses, net of tax
(6,042)
(5,221)
Pension and post-retirement obligations, net of tax
(71,077)
(49,134)
Total accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax
(87,653)
(15,167)
Total stockholders' equity
6,655,235
6,795,376
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 51,899,376
$ 49,124,195
NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Twelve Months Ended
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
Dec. 31,
Dec. 31,
Dec. 31,
2018
2018
2017
2018
2017
(in thousands, except per share data)
Interest Income:
Mortgage and other loans
$ 375,307
$ 368,264
$ 346,515
$ 1,467,944
$ 1,417,237
Securities and money market investments
67,565
56,880
43,855
221,729
165,002
Total interest income
442,872
425,144
390,370
1,689,673
1,582,239
Interest Expense:
Interest-bearing checking and money market accounts
48,726
44,497
27,567
167,972
98,980
Savings accounts
7,818
7,325
7,378
28,994
28,447
Certificates of deposit
61,085
51,249
28,569
182,383
102,355
Borrowed funds
78,007
72,567
55,882
279,329
222,454
Total interest expense
195,636
175,638
119,396
658,678
452,236
Net interest income
247,236
249,506
270,974
1,030,995
1,130,003
Provision for losses on loans
2,770
1,201
2,926
18,256
60,943
Recovery of losses on covered loans
-
-
-
-
(23,701)
Net interest income after provision for (recovery of)
loan losses
244,466
248,305
268,048
1,012,739
1,092,761
Non-Interest Income:
Fee income
7,709
7,237
7,776
29,765
31,759
Bank-owned life insurance
7,828
7,302
5,963
28,252
27,133
Mortgage banking income
-
-
-
-
19,337
Net (loss) gain on securities
(1,184)
(41)
1,009
(1,994)
29,924
FDIC indemnification expense
-
-
-
-
(18,961)
Gain on sale of covered loans and mortgage banking operations
-
-
-
-
82,026
Other income
8,720
8,424
10,595
35,535
45,662
Total non-interest income
23,073
22,922
25,343
91,558
216,880
Non-Interest Expense:
Operating expenses:
Compensation and benefits
74,924
78,283
81,734
317,496
363,698
Occupancy and equipment
25,796
24,401
25,368
100,107
98,963
General and administrative
34,226
31,749
41,382
129,025
178,557
Total operating expenses
134,946
134,433
148,484
546,628
641,218
Amortization of core deposit intangibles
-
-
-
-
208
Total non-interest expense
134,946
134,433
148,484
546,628
641,426
Income before income taxes
132,593
136,794
144,907
557,669
668,215
Income tax expense
30,854
30,022
8,386
135,252
202,014
Net Income
101,739
106,772
136,521
422,417
466,201
Preferred stock dividends
8,207
8,207
8,207
32,828
24,621
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 93,532
$ 98,565
$ 128,314
$ 389,589
$ 441,580
Basic earnings per common share
$ 0.19
$ 0.20
$ 0.26
$ 0.79
$ 0.90
Diluted earnings per common share
$ 0.19
$ 0.20
$ 0.26
$ 0.79
$ 0.90
NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.
RECONCILIATIONS OF CERTAIN GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(unaudited)
While stockholders' equity, total assets, and book value per share are financial measures that are recorded in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), tangible stockholders' equity, tangible assets, and tangible book value per share are not. Nevertheless, it is management's belief that these non-GAAP measures should be disclosed in our earnings releases and other investor communications for the following reasons:
- Tangible stockholders' equity is an important indication of the Company's ability to grow organically and through business combinations, as well as its ability to pay dividends and to engage in various capital management strategies.
- Returns on average tangible assets and average tangible stockholders' equity are among the profitability measures considered by current and prospective investors, both independent of, and in comparison with, the Company's peers.
- Tangible book value per share and the ratio of tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets are among the capital measures considered by current and prospective investors, both independent of, and in comparison with, its peers.
Tangible stockholders' equity, tangible assets, and the related non-GAAP profitability and capital measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for stockholders' equity, total assets, or any other profitability or capital measure calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which we calculate these non-GAAP measures may differ from that of other companies reporting non-GAAP measures with similar names.
The following table presents reconciliations of our common stockholders' equity and tangible common stockholders' equity, our total assets and tangible assets, and the related GAAP and non-GAAP profitability and capital measures at or for the three months ended December 31, 2018, September 30, 2018, and December 31, 2017 and for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017:
At or for the
At or for the
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
Dec. 31,
Dec. 31,
Dec. 31,
(dollars in thousands)
2018
2018
2017
2018
2017
Total Stockholders' Equity
$ 6,655,235
$ 6,794,015
$ 6,795,376
$ 6,655,235
$ 6,795,376
Less: Goodwill
(2,436,131)
(2,436,131)
(2,436,131)
(2,436,131)
(2,436,131)
Preferred stock
(502,840)
(502,840)
(502,840)
(502,840)
(502,840)
Tangible common stockholders' equity
$ 3,716,264
$ 3,855,044
$ 3,856,405
$ 3,716,264
$ 3,856,405
Total Assets
$ 51,899,376
$ 51,246,654
$ 49,124,195
$ 51,899,376
$ 49,124,195
Less: Goodwill
(2,436,131)
(2,436,131)
(2,436,131)
(2,436,131)
(2,436,184)
Tangible assets
$ 49,463,245
$ 48,810,523
$ 46,688,064
$ 49,463,245
$ 46,688,064
Average Common Stockholders' Equity
$ 6,244,977
$ 6,301,525
$ 6,253,482
$ 6,280,081
$ 6,204,142
Less: Average goodwill and CDI
(2,436,131)
(2,436,131)
(2,436,131)
(2,436,131)
(2,436,184)
Average tangible common stockholders' equity
$ 3,808,846
$ 3,865,394
$ 3,817,351
$ 3,843,950
$ 3,767,958
Average Assets
$ 51,779,002
$ 50,608,283
$ 48,175,046
$ 50,213,340
$ 48,624,882
Less: Average goodwill and CDI
(2,436,131)
(2,436,131)
(2,436,131)
(2,436,131)
(2,436,184)
Average tangible assets
$ 49,342,871
$ 48,172,152
$ 45,738,915
$ 47,777,209
$ 46,188,698
Net Income Available to Common Shareholders
$ 93,532
$ 98,565
$ 128,314
$ 389,589
$ 441,580
Add back: Amortization of CDI, net of tax
-
-
-
-
125
Adjusted net income available to common shareholders
$ 93,532
$ 98,565
$ 128,314
$ 389,589
$ 441,705
GAAP MEASURES:
Return on average assets (1)
0.79
%
0.84
%
1.13
%
0.84
%
0.96
%
Return on average common stockholders' equity (2)
5.99
6.26
8.21
6.20
7.12
Book value per common share
$ 12.99
$ 12.83
$ 12.88
$ 12.99
$ 12.88
Common stockholders' equity to total assets
11.85
12.28
12.81
11.85
12.81
NON-GAAP MEASURES:
Return on average tangible assets (1)
0.82
%
0.89
%
1.19
%
0.88
%
1.01
%
Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity (2)
9.82
10.20
13.45
10.14
11.72
Tangible book value per common share
$ 7.85
$ 7.86
$ 7.89
$ 7.85
$ 7.89
Tangible common stockholders' equity to tangible assets
7.51
7.90
8.26
7.51
8.26
(1)
To calculate return on average assets for a period, we divide net income generated during that period by average assets recorded during that period. To calculate return on average tangible assets for a period, we adjust net income generated during that period by adding back the amortization of CDI, net of tax, and then divide that adjusted net income by average tangible assets recorded during that period.
(2)
To calculate return on average common stockholders' equity for a period, we divide net income available to common shareholders generated during that period by average common stockholders' equity recorded during that period. To calculate return on average tangible common stockholders' equity for a period, we adjust net income available to common shareholders generated during that period by adding back the amortization of CDI, net of tax, and then divide that adjusted net income by average tangible common stockholders' equity recorded during that period.
Although they are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, we believe that our non-GAAP earnings are an important indication of our ability to generate earnings through our fundamental business operations. Since they exclude the effects of certain items which the Company does not view as its related to its fundamental business operations (in this case, the aforementioned gain on the sale of our covered loan portfolio and mortgage banking operations which occurred during the year-ended December 31, 2017), we believe that our non-GAAP earnings provide useful supplemental information to both management and investors in evaluating our financial performance for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017.
Our non-GAAP earnings should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP earnings which are calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which we calculate our non-GAAP earnings may differ from that of other companies also reporting non-GAAP results.
NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.
NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS
LINKED-QUARTER AND YEAR-OVER-YEAR COMPARISONS
(unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
December 31, 2018
September 30, 2018
December 31, 2017
Average
Balance
Interest
Average
Yield/Cost
Average
Balance
Interest
Average
Yield/Cost
Average
Balance
Interest
Average
Yield/Cost
(dollars in thousands)
Assets:
Interest-earning assets:
Mortgage and other loans, net
$ 39,776,600
$ 375,307
3.77
%
$ 39,465,876
$ 368,264
3.73
%
$ 37,651,895
$ 346,515
3.68
%
Securities
5,878,349
57,098
3.88
5,279,319
49,084
3.71
3,792,557
35,628
3.75
Interest-earning cash and cash equivalents
1,849,838
10,467
2.24
1,557,465
7,796
1.99
2,410,081
8,227
1.35
Total interest-earning assets
47,504,787
442,872
3.73
46,302,660
425,144
3.67
43,854,533
390,370
3.56
Non-interest-earning assets
4,274,215
4,305,623
4,320,513
Total assets
$ 51,779,002
$ 50,608,283
$ 48,175,046
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
Interest-bearing deposits:
Interest-bearing checking and money
market accounts
$ 11,602,054
$ 48,726
1.67
%
$ 11,732,410
$ 44,497
1.50
%
$ 12,304,413
$ 27,567
0.89
%
Savings accounts
4,743,586
7,818
0.65
4,872,126
7,325
0.60
5,166,477
7,378
0.57
Certificates of deposit
11,731,234
61,085
2.07
10,740,927
51,249
1.89
8,595,905
28,569
1.32
Total interest-bearing deposits
28,076,874
117,629
1.66
27,345,463
103,071
1.50
26,066,795
63,514
0.97
Borrowed funds
14,046,944
78,007
2.20
13,704,208
72,567
2.10
12,374,681
55,882
1.79
Total interest-bearing liabilities
42,123,818
195,636
1.84
41,049,671
175,638
1.70
38,441,476
119,396
1.23
Non-interest-bearing deposits
2,631,408
2,488,674
2,665,971
Other liabilities
275,959
265,573
311,277
Total liabilities
45,031,185
43,803,918
41,418,724
Stockholders' equity
6,747,817
6,804,365
6,756,322
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 51,779,002
$ 50,608,283
$ 48,175,046
Net interest income/interest rate spread
$ 247,236
1.89
%
$ 249,506
1.97
%
$ 270,974
2.33
%
Net interest margin
2.09
%
2.16
%
2.48
%
Ratio of interest-earning assets to
interest-bearing liabilities
1.13
x
1.13
x
1.14
x
NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.
NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS
YEAR-OVER-YEAR COMPARISON
(unaudited)
For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2018
2017
Average
Balance
Interest
Average
Yield/Cost
Average
Balance
Interest
Average
Yield/Cost
(dollars in thousands)
Assets:
Interest-earning assets:
Mortgage and other loans, net
$ 39,122,724
$ 1,467,944
3.75
%
$ 38,400,003
$ 1,417,237
3.69
%
Securities
4,819,789
184,136
3.82
3,986,722
148,429
3.72
Interest-earning cash and cash equivalents
1,955,837
37,593
1.92
1,227,137
16,573
1.35
Total interest-earning assets
45,898,350
1,689,673
3.68
43,613,862
1,582,239
3.63
Non-interest-earning assets
4,314,990
5,011,020
Total assets
$ 50,213,340
$ 48,624,882
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
Interest-bearing deposits:
Interest-bearing checking and money
market accounts
$ 12,033,213
$ 167,972
1.40
%
$ 12,787,703
$ 98,980
0.77
%
Savings accounts
4,902,728
28,994
0.59
5,170,342
28,447
0.55
Certificates of deposit
10,236,599
182,383
1.78
8,164,518
102,355
1.25
Total interest-bearing deposits
27,172,540
379,349
1.40
26,122,563
229,782
0.88
Borrowed funds
13,454,912
279,329
2.08
12,836,919
222,454
1.73
Total interest-bearing liabilities
40,627,452
658,678
1.62
38,959,482
452,236
1.16
Non-interest-bearing deposits
2,550,163
2,782,155
Other liabilities
252,804
279,466
Total liabilities
43,430,419
42,021,103
Stockholders' equity
6,782,921
6,603,779
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 50,213,340
$ 48,624,882
Net interest income/interest rate spread
$ 1,030,995
2.06
%
$ 1,130,003
2.47
%
Net interest margin
2.25
%
2.59
%
Ratio of interest-earning assets to
interest-bearing liabilities
1.13
x
1.12
x
NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Twelve Months Ended
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
Dec. 31,
Dec. 31,
Dec. 31,
(dollars in thousands except share and per share data)
2018
2018
2017
2018
2017
PROFITABILITY MEASURES:
Net income
$ 101,739
$ 106,772
$ 136,521
$ 422,417
$ 466,201
Net income available to common shareholders
93,532
98,565
128,314
389,589
441,580
Basic earnings per common share
0.19
0.20
0.26
0.79
0.90
Diluted earnings per common share
0.19
0.20
0.26
0.79
0.90
Return on average assets
0.79
%
0.84
%
1.13
%
0.84
%
0.96
%
Return on average tangible assets (1)
0.82
0.89
1.19
0.88
1.01
Return on average common stockholders' equity
5.99
6.26
8.21
6.20
7.12
Return on average tangible common stockholders'
equity (1)
9.82
10.20
13.45
10.14
11.72
Efficiency ratio (2)
49.92
49.35
50.11
48.70
47.61
Operating expenses to average assets
1.04
1.06
1.23
1.09
1.32
Interest rate spread
1.89
1.97
2.33
2.06
2.47
Net interest margin
2.09
2.16
2.48
2.25
2.59
Effective tax rate
23.27
21.95
5.79
24.25
30.23
Shares used for basic common EPS computation
484,036,552
488,476,340
487,217,383
487,287,872
487,073,951
Shares used for diluted common EPS computation
484,036,552
488,476,340
487,217,383
487,287,872
487,073,951
Common shares outstanding at the respective
period-ends
473,536,604
490,341,864
488,490,352
473,536,604
488,490,352
(1)
See the reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures with the comparable GAAP measures on page 9 of this release.
(2)
We calculate our efficiency ratio by dividing our operating expenses by the sum of our net interest income and non-interest income.
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
Dec. 31,
2018
2018
2017
CAPITAL MEASURES:
Book value per common share
$ 12.99
$ 12.83
$ 12.88
Tangible book value per common share (1)
7.85
7.86
7.89
Common stockholders' equity to total assets
11.85
%
12.28
%
12.81
%
Tangible common stockholders' equity to tangible assets (1)
7.51
7.90
8.26
(1)
See the reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures with the comparable GAAP measures on page 9 of this release.
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
Dec. 31,
2018
2018
2017
REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS: (1)
New York Community Bancorp, Inc.
Common equity tier 1 ratio
10.60
%
11.07
%
11.36
%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
12.00
12.48
12.84
Total risk-based capital ratio
14.23
13.90
14.32
Leverage capital ratio
8.74
9.26
9.58
New York Community Bank
Common equity tier 1 ratio
13.10
%
13.06
%
13.43
%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
13.10
13.06
13.43
Total risk-based capital ratio
13.54
13.46
13.86
Leverage capital ratio
9.58
9.61
10.06
(1)
The minimum regulatory requirements for classification as a well-capitalized institution are a common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 6.50%; a tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 8.00%; a total risk-based capital ratio of 10.00%; and a leverage capital ratio of 5.00%.
NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Dec. 31, 2018
compared to
Dec. 31,
Sep. 30,
Dec. 31,
Sep. 30,
Dec. 31,
2018
2018
2017
2018
2017
(in thousands, except share data)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$1,474,955
$1,731,754
$2,528,169
-15%
-42%
Securities:
Available-for-sale
5,613,520
4,764,283
3,531,427
18%
59%
Equity investments with readily determinable fair values, at fair value
30,551
31,724
-
-4%
NM
Total securities
5,644,071
4,796,007
3,531,427
18%
60%
Loans held for sale
-
-
35,258
NM
NM
Mortgage loans held for investment:
Multi-family
29,904,063
29,566,170
28,092,182
1%
6%
Commercial real estate
7,000,990
7,036,315
7,324,852
-1%
-4%
One-to-four family
446,413
456,626
477,244
-2%
-6%
Acquisition, development, and construction
407,875
433,877
435,707
-6%
-6%
Total mortgage loans held for investment
37,759,341
37,492,988
36,329,985
1%
4%
Other loans:
Commercial and industrial
2,397,784
2,336,183
2,049,498
3%
17%
Other loans
8,783
9,100
8,488
-3%
3%
Total other loans held for investment
2,406,567
2,345,283
2,057,986
3%
17%
Total loans held for investment
40,165,908
39,838,271
38,387,971
1%
5%
Less: Allowance for losses on loans
(159,820)
(159,655)
(158,046)
0%
1%
Loans held for investment, net
40,006,088
39,678,616
38,229,925
1%
5%
Total loans, net
40,006,088
39,678,616
38,265,183
1%
5%
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost
644,590
654,939
603,819
-2%
7%
Premises and equipment, net
346,179
352,518
368,655
-2%
-6%
Goodwill
2,436,131
2,436,131
2,436,131
0%
0%
Other assets
1,347,362
1,596,689
1,390,811
-16%
-3%
Total assets
$51,899,376
$51,246,654
$49,124,195
1%
6%
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Deposits:
Interest-bearing checking and money market accounts
$11,530,049
$11,559,687
$12,936,301
0%
-11%
Savings accounts
4,643,260
4,826,845
5,210,001
-4%
-11%
Certificates of deposit
12,194,322
11,409,974
8,643,646
7%
41%
Non-interest-bearing accounts
2,396,799
2,522,778
2,312,215
-5%
4%
Total deposits
30,764,430
30,319,284
29,102,163
1%
6%
Borrowed funds:
Wholesale borrowings
13,553,661
13,481,000
12,554,500
1%
8%
Junior subordinated debentures
359,508
359,422
359,179
0%
0%
Subordinated notes
294,697
-
-
NM
NM
Total borrowed funds
14,207,866
13,840,422
12,913,679
3%
10%
Other liabilities
271,845
292,933
312,977
-7%
-13%
Total liabilities
45,244,141
44,452,639
42,328,819
2%
7%
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock at par $0.01 (5,000,000 shares authorized):
Series A (515,000 shares issued and outstanding)
502,840
502,840
502,840
0%
0%
Common stock at par $0.01 (900,000,000 shares authorized; 490,439,070,
490,439,070 and 489,072,101 shares issued; and 473,536,604,
490,341,864 and 488,490,352 shares outstanding, respectively)
4,904
4,904
4,891
0%
0%
Paid-in capital in excess of par
6,099,940
6,091,749
6,072,559
0%
0%
Retained earnings
297,202
286,763
237,868
4%
25%
Treasury stock, at cost (16,902,466, 97,206, and 581,749 shares, respectively)
(161,998)
(1,177)
(7,615)
NM
NM
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax:
Net unrealized(loss)gain on securities available for sale, net of tax
(10,534)
(29,859)
39,188
-65%
NM
Net unrealizedloss on the non-credit portion of other-than-temporary
impairment losses, net of tax
(6,042)
(6,042)
(5,221)
0%
16%
Pension and post-retirement obligations, net of tax
(71,077)
(55,163)
(49,134)
29%
45%
Total accumulated other comprehensiveloss, net of tax
(87,653)
(91,064)
(15,167)
-4%
478%
Total stockholders' equity
6,655,235
6,794,015
6,795,376
-2%
-2%
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$51,899,376
$51,246,654
$49,124,195
1%
6%
NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (continued)
(unaudited)
Dec. 31, 2018
For the Three Months Ended
compared to
Dec. 31,
Sep. 30,
Dec. 31,
Sep. 30,
Dec. 31,
2018
2018
2017
2018
2017
(in thousands, except per share data)
Interest Income:
Mortgage and other loans
$375,307
$368,264
$346,515
2%
8%
Securities and money market investments
67,565
56,880
43,855
19%
54%
Total interest income
442,872
425,144
390,370
4%
13%
Interest Expense:
Interest-bearing checking and money market accounts
48,726
44,497
27,567
10%
77%
Savings accounts
7,818
7,325
7,378
7%
6%
Certificates of deposit
61,085
51,249
28,569
19%
114%
Borrowed funds
78,007
72,567
55,882
7%
40%
Total interest expense
195,636
175,638
119,396
11%
64%
Net interest income
247,236
249,506
270,974
-1%
-9%
Provision for losses on loans
2,770
1,201
2,926
131%
-5%
Net interest income after provision for
loan losses
244,466
248,305
268,048
-2%
-9%
Non-Interest Income:
Fee income
7,709
7,237
7,776
7%
-1%
Bank-owned life insurance
7,828
7,302
5,963
7%
31%
Net (loss) gain on securities
(1,184)
(41)
1,009
NM
NM
Other income
8,720
8,424
10,595
4%
-18%
Total non-interest income
23,073
22,922
25,343
1%
-9%
Non-Interest Expense:
Operating expenses:
Compensation and benefits
74,924
78,283
81,734
-4%
-8%
Occupancy and equipment
25,796
24,401
25,368
6%
2%
General and administrative
34,226
31,749
41,382
8%
-17%
Total operating expenses
134,946
134,433
148,484
0%
-9%
Total non-interest expense
134,946
134,433
148,484
0%
-9%
Income before taxes
132,593
136,794
144,907
-3%
-8%
Income tax expense
30,854
30,022
8,386
3%
268%
Net Income
$ 101,739
$ 106,772
$ 136,521
-5%
-25%
Preferred stock dividends
8,207
8,207
8,207
0%
0%
Net Income available to common shareholders
$93,532
$98,565
$128,314
-5%
-27%
Basic earnings per common share
$0.19
$0.20
$0.26
-5%
-27%
Diluted earnings per common share
$0.19
$0.20
$0.26
-5%
-27%
Dividends per common share
$0.17
$0.17
$0.17
0%
0%
NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (continued)
The following tables summarize the contribution of loan and securities prepayment income on the Company's interest income and net interest margin for the periods indicated.
For the Three Months Ended
Dec. 31, 2018 compared to
Dec. 31,
Sep. 30,
Dec. 31,
Sep. 30,
Dec. 31,
2018
2018
2017
2018
2017
(dollars in thousands)
Total Interest Income
$442,872
$425,144
$390,370
4%
13%
Prepayment Income:
Loans
$9,101
$8,288
$10,078
10%
-10%
Securities
353
1,037
1,387
-66%
-75%
Total prepayment income
$9,454
$9,325
$11,465
1%
-18%
GAAP Net Interest Margin
2.09%
2.16%
2.48%
-7
bp
-39
bp
Less:
Prepayment income from loans
8
bp
7
bp
9
bp
1
bp
-1
bp
Prepayment income from securities
-
1
2
-1
bp
-2
bp
Plus:
Subordinated debt issuance
3
-
-
3
bp
3
bp
Total prepayment income contribution to
and subordinated debt impact on net interest margin
5
bp
8
bp
11
bp
-3
bp
-6
bp
Adjusted Net Interest Margin (non-GAAP)
2.04%
2.08%
2.37%
-4
bp
-33
bp
For the Twelve Months Ended
Dec. 31,
Dec. 31,
2018
2017
Change (%)
(dollars in thousands)
Total Interest Income
$1,689,673
$1,582,239
7%
Prepayment Income:
Loans
$44,949
$47,004
-4%
Securities
4,957
8,130
-39%
Total prepayment income
$49,906
$55,134
-9%
GAAP Net Interest Margin
2.25%
2.59%
-34
bp
Less:
Prepayment income from loans
10
bp
11
bp
-1
bp
Prepayment income from securities
1
2
-1
bp
Plus:
Subordinated debt issuance
-
-
0
bp
Total prepayment income contribution to
and subordinated debt impact on net interest margin
11
bp
13
bp
-2
bp
Adjusted Net Interest Margin (non-GAAP)
2.14%
2.46%
-32
bp
While our net interest margin, including the contribution of prepayment income and the impact from our recent subordinated notes offering, is recorded in accordance with GAAP, adjusted net interest margin, which excludes the contribution of prepayment income and the impact from the sub-note offering, is not. Nevertheless, management uses this non-GAAP measure in its analysis of our performance, and believes that this non-GAAP measure should be disclosed in our earnings releases and other investor communications for the following reasons:
1.
Adjusted net interest margin gives investors a better understanding of the effect of prepayment income and other items on our net interest margin. Prepayment income in any given period depends on the volume of loans that refinance or prepay, or securities that prepay, during that period. Such activity is largely dependent on external factors such as current market conditions, including real estate values, and the perceived or actual direction of market interest rates.
2.
Adjusted net interest margin is among the measures considered by current and prospective investors, both independent of, and in comparison with, our peers.
NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (continued)
LOANS ORIGINATED FOR INVESTMENT
(unaudited)
Dec. 31, 2018
For the Three Months Ended
compared to
Dec. 31,
Sep. 30,
Dec. 31,
Sep. 30,
Dec. 31,
2018
2018
2017
2018
2017
(in thousands)
Mortgage Loans Originated for Investment:
Multi-family
$1,278,514
$1,566,861
$2,038,298
-18%
-37%
Commercial real estate
233,367
301,414
346,918
-23%
-33%
One-to-four family residential
4,900
5,025
8,160
-2%
-40%
Acquisition, development, and construction
12,293
15,233
21,644
-19%
-43%
Total mortgage loans originated for investment
1,529,074
1,888,533
2,415,020
-19%
-37%
Other Loans Originated for Investment:
Specialty Finance
524,104
509,165
547,732
3%
-4%
Other commercial and industrial
101,104
140,452
122,905
-28%
-18%
Other
1,077
839
789
28%
37%
Total other loans originated for investment
626,285
650,456
671,426
-4%
-7%
Total Loans Originated for Investment
$2,155,359
$2,538,989
$3,086,446
-15%
-30%
For the Twelve Months Ended
Dec. 31,
Dec. 31,
2018
2017
Change (%)
(in thousands)
Mortgage Loans Originated for Investment:
Multi-family
$6,621,808
$5,377,600
23%
Commercial real estate
966,731
1,039,105
-7%
One-to-four family residential
12,624
124,763
-90%
Acquisition, development, and construction
56,651
77,153
-27%
Total mortgage loans originated for investment
7,657,814
6,618,621
16%
Other Loans Originated for Investment:
Specialty Finance
1,917,048
1,784,549
7%
Other commercial and industrial
478,619
511,416
-6%
Other
4,116
3,159
30%
Total other loans originated for investment
2,399,783
2,299,124
4%
Total Loans Originated for Investment
$10,057,597
$8,917,745
13%
The following table provides certain information about the Company's multi-family and CRE loan portfolios at the
respective dates:
Dec. 31, 2018
At or For the Three Months Ended
compared to
Dec. 31,
Sep. 30,
Dec. 31,
Sep. 30,
Dec. 31,
2018
2018
2017
2018
2017
(dollars in thousands)
Multi-Family Loan Portfolio:
Loans outstanding
$29,904,063
$29,566,170
$28,092,182
1%
6%
Percent of total held-for-investment loans
74.5%
74.2%
73.2%
30
bp
130
bp
Average principal balance
$6,067
$5,950
$5,790
2%
5%
Weighted average life (in years)
2.6
2.9
2.6
-10%
0%
Commercial Real Estate Loan Portfolio:
Loans outstanding
$7,000,990
$7,036,315
$7,324,852
-1%
-4%
Percent of total held-for-investment loans
17.4%
17.7%
19.1%
-30
bp
-170
bp
Average principal balance
$6,070
$5,857
$5,691
4%
7%
Weighted average life (in years)
2.7
3.0
3.0
-10%
-10%
NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (continued)
ASSET QUALITY SUMMARY
(unaudited)
The following table presents the Company's non-performing loans and assets at the respective dates:
Dec. 31, 2018
compared to
Dec. 31,
Sep. 30,
Dec. 31,
Sep. 30,
Dec. 31,
(in thousands)
2018
2018
2017
2018
2017
Non-Performing Assets:
Non-accrual mortgage loans:
Multi-family
$4,220
$5,236
$11,078
-19%
-62%
Commercial real estate
3,021
4,547
6,659
-34%
-55%
One-to-four family residential
1,651
1,665
1,966
-1%
-16%
Acquisition, development, and construction
-
-
6,200
NM
NM
Total non-accrual mortgage loans
8,892
11,448
25,903
-22%
-66%
Other non-accrual loans (1)
36,614
42,624
47,779
-14%
-23%
Total non-performing loans
45,506
54,072
73,682
-16%
-38%
Repossessed assets (2)
10,794
13,765
16,400
-22%
-34%
Total non-performing assets
$56,300
$67,837
$90,082
-17%
-38%
(1) Includes $35.5 million, $41.3 million and $46.7 million of non-accrual taxi medallion-related loans at December 31, 2018,
September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively.
(2) Includes $8.2 million, $8.6 million and $8.2 million of repossessed taxi medallions at December 31, 2018, September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively.
The following table presents the Company's asset quality measures at the respective dates:
Dec. 31,
Sep. 30,
Dec. 31,
2018
2018
2017
Non-performing loans to total
loans
0.11%
0.14%
0.19%
Non-performing assets
to total assets
0.11
0.13
0.18
Allowance for loan losses to
non-performing loans
351.21
295.26
214.50
Allowance for loan losses to
total loans
0.40
0.40
0.41
NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (continued)
The following table presents the Company's loans 30 to 89 days past due at the respective dates:
Dec. 31, 2018
compared to
Dec. 31,
Sep. 30,
Dec. 31,
Sep. 30,
Dec. 31,
2018
2018
2017
2018
2017
(in thousands)
Loans 30 to 89 Days Past Due:
Multi-family
$ -
$288
$1,258
NM
NM
Commercial real estate
-
567
13,227
NM
NM
One-to-four family residential
9
1,967
585
NM
-98%
Other (1)
555
831
2,719
-33%
-80%
Total loans 30 to 89 days past due
$ 564
$3,653
$17,789
-85%
-97%
(1) Includes $530,000, $534,000 and $2.7 million of taxi medallion loans at December 31, 2018,
September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively.
The following table summarizes the Company's net charge-offs (recoveries) for the respective periods:
For the Three Months Ended
For the Twelve Months Ended
Dec. 31,
Sep. 30,
Dec. 31,
Dec. 31,
Dec. 31,
2018
2018
2017
2018
2017
(dollars in thousands)
Charge-offs:
Multi-family
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ 34
$ 279
Commercial real estate
-
-
-
3,191
-
One-to-four family residential
-
-
-
-
96
Acquisition, development, and
construction
-
-
-
2,220
-
Other (1)
3,192
2,301
4,772
12,897
62,975
Total charge-offs
3,192
2,301
4,772
18,342
63,350
Recoveries:
Multi-family
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
($28)
Commercial real estate
-
(7)
(10)
(137)
(408)
One-to-four family residential
-
-
-
-
-
Acquisition, development, and
construction
(22)
(6)
-
(127)
(169)
Other
(565)
(91)
(964)
(1,596)
(1,558)
Total recoveries
(587)
(104)
(974)
(1,860)
(2,163)
Net charge-offs
$ 2,605
$ 2,197
$ 3,798
$ 16,482
$ 61,187
Net charge-offs to average loans (2)
0.01%
0.01%
0.01%
0.04%
0.16%
(1) Includes taxi medallion loans of $3.2 million, $2.3 million, and $4.8 million, respectively,
for the three months ended December 31, 2018, September 30, 2018, and December 31, 2017 and
$12.8 million and $59.6 million, respectively, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017.
(2) Three months ended presented on a non-annualized basis.
Investor/Media Contact:
Salvatore J. DiMartino
(516) 683-4286
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-york-community-bancorp-inc-reports-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2018-diluted-earnings-per-common-share-of-0-19-and-0-79--300786270.html
SOURCE New York Community Bancorp, Inc.
© PRNewswire 2019
|
|Latest news on NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP
|
|