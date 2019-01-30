New York Community Bancorp, Inc. : Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2018 Diluted Earnings Per Common Share Of $0.19 And $0.79 0 01/30/2019 | 07:01am EST Send by mail :

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Summary

Earnings : Net income available to common shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $93.5 million compared to $98.6 million for the third quarter of 2018.



Non-interest expenses declined $13.5 million, or 9%, to $134.9 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2017; for the full year, non-interest expenses declined $94.8 million, or 15%, to $546.6 million.



The efficiency ratio was a strong 49.92% for the current quarter and 48.70% for the full year.



Return on average assets was 0.79% for the current quarter and 0.84% for the full year, while return on average common stockholders' equity was 5.99% for the current quarter and 6.20% for the full year. (1)



Return on average tangible assets was 0.82% for the current quarter and 0.88% for the full year, while return on average tangible common stockholders' equity was 9.82% for the current quarter and 10.14% for the full year. (1) (2)

Balance Sheet : Loans held for investment totaled $40.2 billion up $1.8 billion on a year-over-year basis or 5%.



Total multi-family loans increased $1.8 billion, up 6% on a year-over-year basis.



Total commercial and industrial loans, comprised primarily of specialty finance loans, rose $348.3 million or 17% on a year-over-year basis.



Total deposits grew $1.7 billion or 6% on a year-over-year basis to $30.8 billion.

Net Interest Margin : The net interest margin for the quarter, was 2.09%, down seven basis points compared to third quarter 2018.



Prepayment income added eight basis points to the NIM, while the subordinated notes offering reduced the NIM by three basis points.



Excluding these two items, the NIM was 2.04%, down four basis points compared to third quarter 2018.

Asset Quality : Non-performing assets declined 17% to $56.3 million or 0.11% of total assets compared to the prior quarter.



Non-performing loans declined 16% to $45.5 million or 0.11% of total loans compared to the prior quarter.



Net charge-offs for the current quarter were $2.6 million or 0.01% of average loans and consisted of taxi medallion-related loans.



Excluding taxi medallion-related assets, non-performing assets declined 29.5% to $12.6 million or 0.02% of total assets compared to the prior quarter.

Capital Management : During the current fourth quarter, the Company repurchased 16.8 million shares of its common stock at an average price of $9.57 per share.

Capital Position at December 31, 2018 : Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 10.60%.



Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio was 12.00%.



Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio was 14.23%.



Leverage Capital Ratio was 8.74%.



(1) Return on average assets and on average tangible assets are calculated using net income. Return on average common stockholders' equity and on average tangible common stockholders' equity are calculated using net income available to common shareholders. (2) "Tangible assets" and "tangible common stockholders' equity" are non-GAAP financial measures. See the discussion and reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures with the comparable GAAP measures on page 9 of this release. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) (the "Company") today reported net income for the three months ended December 31, 2018 of $101.7 million, down from the $106.8 million reported for the three months ended September 30, 2018. Net income available to common shareholders for the three months ended December 31, 2018 was $93.5 million, down from the $98.6 million reported for the three months ended September 30, 2018. Diluted earnings per common share ("EPS") for the three months ended December 31, 2018 were $0.19 compared to $0.20 for the three months ended September 30, 2018. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, the Company reported net income of $422.4 million, compared to the $466.2 million reported for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017. Net income available to common shareholders in the comparable period was $389.6 million, versus $441.6 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017. Pre-tax income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 totaled $557.7 million compared to $668.2 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017. Full year 2017 results included an $82.0 million gain on the sale of our covered loan portfolio and mortgage banking operations. Taking this into consideration, pre-tax income for 2017 would have been $586.2 million compared to $557.7 million for 2018. Commenting on the Company's fourth quarter and full year performance, President and Chief Executive Officer Joseph R. Ficalora stated, "Our fourth quarter and full year 2018 performance largely reflects the successful execution of the strategy we put into place in late 2017. It also is a reflection of the changed regulatory environment since early 2018, which came by way of the passage of the Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief, and Consumer Protection Act. Among other things, the Act re-defines the manner by which banks are designated as a SIFI, by increasing the asset threshold to $250 billion from $50 billion. This is key for the Company as it allows us to resume our balance sheet growth and reduce operating expenses, especially those related to regulatory compliance for SIFI institutions. "To that end, in 2018, we grew our balance sheet by originating loans with higher coupons than those currently in our loan portfolio, we redeployed over $2.0 billion of cash over the course of the year into higher yielding investment securities, and we reduced our expense base by a significant amount. "Our loan portfolio increased $1.8 billion or 5% for the full year, surpassing the $40 billion mark at the end of the year and pushing our total assets to just under $52 billion. Loan growth has been, and continues to be driven by our flagship multi-family loan product, which increased 6% during the year and currently stands at just under $30 billion. "While we expect to continue to grow our loan portfolio at a mid-single digit pace, we continue to adhere to our strict underwriting standards. As witnessed in both our current quarter and full year results, asset quality continues to improve and our credit metrics are among the best in the industry. "We also continued to redeploy our cash position by reinvesting most of our liquidity into investment securities at better yields. "We also remain focused on expense controls. Operating expenses declined 15% on a year-over-year basis, and we expect a further decline in our operating expenses in 2019. "Another positive for us in 2018 has been on the deposit front. It has been a key focus of ours during the year to grow our deposits organically. Fueled by growth in CDs, total deposits increased $1.7 billion or 6% in 2018. "Lastly, during the fourth quarter, we closed on the previously announced merger of our two subsidiary banks. More importantly we commenced our share repurchase program, buying back nearly 17 million shares during the quarter." CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Reflecting our earnings, capital position, and asset quality, the Board of Directors yesterday declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Company's common stock of $0.17 per share. This represents an annualized dividend yield of 6.3% based on the closing price as of January 29, 2019. The dividend is payable on February 26, 2019 to common shareholders of record as of February 12, 2019. Additionally, during the fourth quarter, the Company initiated a $300 million common share repurchase program. As of December 31, 2018, the Company repurchased 16.8 million shares at an average price of $9.57 per share. BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY Total assets at December 31, 2018 were $51.9 billion, a year-over-year increase of $2.8 billion or 6%. Consistent with our strategy, this increase was driven by securities and loan growth which was funded through deposits and to a lesser extent borrowed funds. Total loans held for investment grew $1.8 billion or 5% from year-end 2017. The majority of this growth was fueled by growth in our flagship multi-family loan portfolio. During the year, we continued to redeploy our cash position by reinvesting cash into securities. Accordingly, the balance of available-for-sale securities increased $2.1 billion or 60%, to $5.6 billion, including $848.1 million of growth during the fourth quarter of the year. Total deposits increased $1.7 billion or 6% from year-end 2017, to $30.8 billion, with $445.1 million of this growth occurring during the fourth quarter of 2018. Borrowed funds totaled $14.2 billion at year-end 2018, up $1.3 billion or 10%, compared to year-end 2017. Loans Loans held for investment, net totaled $40.0 billion at December 31, 2018, a $1.8 billion or 5% increase from the balance at December 31, 2017. On a linked quarter basis loans held for investment, net increased $327.5 million or 3% on an annualized basis. Overall loan growth was driven by growth in the Company's multi-family and commercial and industrial ("C&I") loan portfolios. Multi-family loans increased $1.8 billion or 6% to $29.9 billion for the full year. The C&I portfolio, which largely consists of our specialty finance loans and leases rose $348.3 million or 17% to $2.4 billion on a year-over-year basis. At December 31, 2018, the commercial real estate ("CRE") loan portfolio totaled $7.0 billion, relatively unchanged compared to the third quarter of 2018. Originations

Loans originated for investment for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 totaled $10.1 billion (including $2.2 billion originated during fourth quarter 2018), up $1.1 billion or 13% compared to total loan originations of $8.9 billion for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017. For full year 2018, multi-family originations increased 23% compared to full year 2017, while specialty finance originations increased 7%. Pipeline

The current loan pipeline stands at $1.1 billion. This includes $800 million in multi-family loans, $94 million in CRE loans, and $182 million in specialty finance loans. Funding Deposits

Throughout 2018, it has been the Company's strategy to increase deposits organically. To this end, total deposits increased $1.7 billion or 6% on a year-over-year basis to $30.8 billion. On a linked quarter basis, total deposits increased $445.1 million or 6% annualized. Deposit growth was driven by certificates of deposit ("CDs") and to a lesser extent by growth in non-interest bearing accounts. Compared to the fourth quarter of last year, CDs rose $3.6 billion or 41% to $12.2 billion, while non-interest bearing deposits increased over the same timeframe by $84.6 million or 4% to $2.4 billion. Borrowed Funds

At December 31, 2018, total borrowed funds increased $1.3 billion or 10% to $14.2 billion compared to the balance at December 31, 2017. The bulk of the year-over-year increase was driven by a $999.2 million or 8% increase in the balance of wholesale borrowings, which consist primarily of borrowings from the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York. The remainder of the increase was due to the Company's issuance in the fourth quarter of $300 million of subordinated notes. Asset Quality

The Company's already pristine asset quality continued to improve during 2018. Total non-performing assets ("NPAs") declined $33.8 million or 38% on a year-over-year basis to $56.3 million or 0.11% of total assets at December 31, 2018. During the same timeframe, total non-accrual mortgage loans declined $17.0 million or 66% to $8.9 million, while other non-accrual loans, which largely consist of taxi medallion-related loans, decreased $11.2 million or 23%. Repossessed assets totaled $10.8 million, representing a $5.6 million or 34% decrease compared to the level at December 31, 2017. As with non-accrual loans, the majority of our repossessed assets consist of taxi medallions, which were $8.2 million of total repossessed assets at year-end 2018. Excluding taxi medallion-related assets, NPAs declined 29.5% to $12.6 million or 0.02% of total assets at December 31, 2018 compared to $17.9 million or 0.03% of total assets at September 30, 2018 and declined 64.2% compared to $35.2 million or 0.07% of total assets at December 31, 2017. At December 31, 2018, total remaining taxi medallion-related loans were $73.7 million compared to $99.1 million at December 31, 2017. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, the Company recorded net charge-offs of $16.5 million or 0.04% of average loans, down $44.7 million or 73% compared to the $61.2 million or 0.16% of average loans recorded for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017. In both years, the majority of net charge-offs arose primarily from taxi medallion-related loans. In full year 2018, taxi medallion related charge-offs were $12.8 million down 78.5% from the $59.6 million recorded in full year 2017. EARNINGS SUMMARY FOR THE THREE AND TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2018 Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2018 totaled $247.2 million, down 1% from $249.5 million sequentially. Interest income increased 4% on a linked quarter basis, but this was offset by higher levels of interest expense, which increased 11%. The increased level of interest expense compared to the prior quarter-end was the result of the growth in our CD balances and wholesale borrowings, along with higher interest rates on those balances due to the Federal Reserve having raised interest rates four times over the course of 2018. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, net interest income decreased $99.0 million or 9% to $1.0 billion compared to $1.1 billion for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017. Interest income increased $107.4 million or 6.8% to $1.7 billion compared to $1.6 billion for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017. This increase was largely driven by loan growth and by growth in the securities portfolio as the Company redeployed its cash. This was offset by an increase in interest expense. Interest expense increased $206.4 million or 45.6% to $658.7 million during 2018. The increase was the result of the same factors as those that impacted fourth quarter 2018 net interest income. Net Interest Margin

The net interest margin ("NIM") for the current fourth quarter was 2.09%, a seven basis point decline compared to the previous quarter. The decline was attributable to higher funding costs driven by four Federal Reserve interest rate increases over the past year. Prepayment income added eight basis points to the NIM, same as in the prior quarter. During the fourth quarter of 2018, the Company raised $300 million of subordinated notes with a coupon of 5.90%. This reduced the NIM by three basis points. Excluding the impact of the prepayments and the subordinated notes offering to net interest income, the fourth quarter NIM would have been 2.04%, down only four basis points compared to the prior quarter. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, the NIM was 2.25% down 34 basis points compared to the 2.59% recorded for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017. Prepayment income added 11 basis points to this year's NIM, compared to 13 basis points in 2017. Provision for Loan Losses

The provision for loan losses for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $2.8 million, up $1.6 million or 131% compared to the third quarter of this year. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, the Company reported a provision for loan losses of $18.3 million, down $42.7 million or 70% compared to $60.9 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017. In the third quarter of 2017, the Company recorded a $44.6 million provision for loan losses, related largely to its taxi medallion portfolio. Also in 2017, the Company recovered $23.7 million on certain pools of acquired loans covered by FDIC loss-sharing agreements. The recovery was largely offset by FDIC indemnification expenses of $19.0 million recorded in "Non-interest income." During the third quarter of 2017, the Company sold its covered loan portfolio. Accordingly, the Company no longer has any covered loans and related FDIC loss share receivable on its balance sheet. Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income during the fourth quarter of 2018 was $23.1 million compared to $22.9 million for the third quarter of 2018. The current fourth quarter included a net loss on securities of $1.2 million compared to a net loss of $41,000 in the prior quarter. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, non-interest income fell $125.3 million or 57.8% to $91.6 million compared to $216.9 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017. Full year 2017 included items related to the sale of our covered loan portfolio and the sale of our mortgage banking business. This included an $82.0 million gain on the sale of covered loans and mortgage banking operations and $19.0 million of FDIC indemnification expense. Additionally, we recorded $19.3 million of mortgage banking income during the twelve months ended December 31, 2017 and a $29.9 million net gain on securities compared to a net loss of $2.0 million in 2018. Non-Interest Expense

Total non-interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $134.9 million, relatively unchanged from the $134.4 million reported in the third quarter of 2018, but down $13.5 million or 9% compared to the fourth quarter of 2017. The year-over-year improvement was driven by a $6.8 million or 8% decrease in compensation and benefits expense and a $7.2 million or 17% decrease in general and administrative expense. The efficiency ratio for the fourth quarter was 49.92%. Total non-interest expense for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 was $546.6 million, down $94.8 million or 14.8% compared to the $641.4 million reported for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017. The year-over-year improvement was the result of a $46.2 million or 12.7% decrease in compensation and benefits expense and by a $49.5 million or 27.7% decrease in general and administrative expense. This was driven by the sale of our mortgage banking business and lower regulatory compliance-related costs. The efficiency ratio for full year 2018 increased modestly to 48.70% compared to 47.61% for full year 2017. Income Taxes

Income tax expense for the three months ended December 31, 2018 totaled $30.9 million, up modestly compared to the $30.0 million reported for the three months ended September 30, 2018 and up $22.5 million or 268% compared to the three months ended December 31, 2017. In the year-ago quarter, the Company recorded a one-time tax benefit of $42.0 million due to the passage of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in December of 2017. The effective tax rate for the current fourth quarter was 23.27% compared to 21.95% in the prior quarter and 5.8% compared to the year-ago quarter. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, income tax expense declined $66.8 million or 33.0% to $135.3 million compared to the twelve months ended December 31, 2017. The effective tax rate for full year 2018 was 24.25% compared to 30.23% for full year 2017. About New York Community Bancorp, Inc.

Based in Westbury, NY, New York Community Bancorp, Inc. is a leading producer of multi-family loans on non-luxury, rent-regulated apartment buildings in New York City, and the parent of New York Community Bank. At December 31, 2018, the Company reported assets of $51.9 billion, loans of $40.2 billion, deposits of $30.8 billion, and stockholders' equity of $6.7 billion. Reflecting our growth through a series of acquisitions, the Company operates 252 branches through eight local divisions, each with a history of service and strength: Queens County Savings Bank, Roslyn Savings Bank, Richmond County Savings Bank, Roosevelt Savings Bank, and Atlantic Bank in New York; Garden State Community Bank in New Jersey; Ohio Savings Bank in Ohio; and AmTrust Bank in Florida and Arizona. Post-Earnings Release Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call on Wednesday, January 30, 2019, at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss its fourth quarter 2018 performance. The conference call may be accessed by dialing (877) 407-8293 (for domestic calls) or (201) 689-8349 (for international calls) and asking for "New York Community Bancorp" or "NYCB." A replay will be available approximately three hours following completion of the call through 11:59 p.m. on February 3, 2019 and may be accessed by calling (877) 660-6853 (domestic) or (201) 612-7415 (international) and providing the following conference ID: 13685972. In addition, the conference call will be webcast at ir.myNYCB.com, and archived through 5:00 p.m. on February 27, 2019. Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This earnings release and the associated conference call may include forward‐looking statements by the Company and our authorized officers pertaining to such matters as our goals, intentions, and expectations regarding revenues, earnings, loan production, asset quality, capital levels, and acquisitions, among other matters; our estimates of future costs and benefits of the actions we may take; our assessments of probable losses on loans; our assessments of interest rate and other market risks; and our ability to achieve our financial and other strategic goals. Forward‐looking statements are typically identified by such words as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "outlook," "estimate," "forecast," "project," and other similar words and expressions, and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, which change over time. Additionally, forward‐looking statements speak only as of the date they are made; the Company does not assume any duty, and does not undertake, to update our forward‐looking statements. Furthermore, because forward‐looking statements are subject to assumptions and uncertainties, actual results or future events could differ, possibly materially, from those anticipated in our statements, and our future performance could differ materially from our historical results. Our forward‐looking statements are subject to the following principal risks and uncertainties: general economic conditions and trends, either nationally or locally; conditions in the securities markets; changes in interest rates; changes in deposit flows, and in the demand for deposit, loan, and investment products and other financial services; changes in real estate values; changes in the quality or composition of our loan or investment portfolios; changes in competitive pressures among financial institutions or from non‐financial institutions; our ability to obtain the necessary shareholder and regulatory approvals of any acquisitions we may propose; our ability to successfully integrate any assets, liabilities, customers, systems, and management personnel we may acquire into our operations, and our ability to realize related revenue synergies and cost savings within expected time frames; changes in legislation, regulations, and policies; and a variety of other matters which, by their nature, are subject to significant uncertainties and/or are beyond our control. More information regarding some of these factors is provided in the Risk Factors section of our Form 10‐K for the year ended December 31, 2017 and in other SEC reports we file. Our forward‐looking statements may also be subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those we may discuss in this news release, on our conference call, during investor presentations, or in our SEC filings, which are accessible on our website and at the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. - Financial Statements and Highlights Follow - NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION

December 31,

December 31,

2018

2017

(unaudited)



(in thousands, except share data)





Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,474,955

$ 2,528,169 Securities:





Available-for-sale 5,613,520

3,531,427 Equity investments with readily





determinable fair values, at fair value 30,551

- Total securities 5,644,071

3,531,427 Loans held for sale -

35,258 Mortgage loans held for investment:





Multi-family 29,904,063

28,092,182 Commercial real estate 7,000,990

7,324,852 One-to-four family 446,413

477,244 Acquisition, development, and construction 407,875

435,707 Total mortgage loans held for investment 37,759,341

36,329,985 Other loans:





Commercial and industrial 2,397,784

2,049,498 Other loans 8,783

8,488 Total other loans held for investment 2,406,567

2,057,986 Total loans held for investment 40,165,908

38,387,971 Less: Allowance for loan losses (159,820)

(158,046) Loans held for investment, net 40,006,088

38,229,925 Total loans, net 40,006,088

38,265,183 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 644,590

603,819 Premises and equipment, net 346,179

368,655 Goodwill 2,436,131

2,436,131 Other assets 1,347,362

1,390,811 Total assets $ 51,899,376

$ 49,124,195 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Deposits:





Interest-bearing checking and money market accounts $ 11,530,049

$ 12,936,301 Savings accounts 4,643,260

5,210,001 Certificates of deposit 12,194,322

8,643,646 Non-interest-bearing accounts 2,396,799

2,312,215 Total deposits 30,764,430

29,102,163 Borrowed funds:





Wholesale borrowings 13,553,661

12,554,500 Junior subordinated debentures 359,508

359,179 Subordinated notes 294,697

- Total borrowed funds 14,207,866

12,913,679 Other liabilities 271,845

312,977 Total liabilities 45,244,141

42,328,819 Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock at par $0.01 (5,000,000 shares authorized):





Series A (515,000 shares issued and outstanding) 502,840

502,840 Common stock at par $0.01 (900,000,000 shares authorized; 490,439,070 and 489,072,101





shares issued; and 473,536,604 and 488,490,352 shares outstanding, respectively) 4,904

4,891 Paid-in capital in excess of par 6,099,940

6,072,559 Retained earnings 297,202

237,868 Treasury stock, at cost (16,902,466 and 581,749 shares, respectively) (161,998)

(7,615) Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax:





Net unrealized (loss) gain on securities available for sale, net of tax (10,534)

39,188 Net unrealized loss on the non-credit portion of other-than-





temporary impairment losses, net of tax (6,042)

(5,221) Pension and post-retirement obligations, net of tax (71,077)

(49,134) Total accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (87,653)

(15,167) Total stockholders' equity 6,655,235

6,795,376 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 51,899,376

$ 49,124,195 NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited)









































For the Three Months Ended

For the Twelve Months Ended

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

2018

2018

2017

2018

2017



















(in thousands, except per share data)

















Interest Income:

















Mortgage and other loans $ 375,307

$ 368,264

$ 346,515

$ 1,467,944

$ 1,417,237 Securities and money market investments 67,565

56,880

43,855

221,729

165,002 Total interest income 442,872

425,144

390,370

1,689,673

1,582,239



















Interest Expense:

















Interest-bearing checking and money market accounts 48,726

44,497

27,567

167,972

98,980 Savings accounts 7,818

7,325

7,378

28,994

28,447 Certificates of deposit 61,085

51,249

28,569

182,383

102,355 Borrowed funds 78,007

72,567

55,882

279,329

222,454 Total interest expense 195,636

175,638

119,396

658,678

452,236 Net interest income 247,236

249,506

270,974

1,030,995

1,130,003 Provision for losses on loans 2,770

1,201

2,926

18,256

60,943 Recovery of losses on covered loans -

-

-

-

(23,701) Net interest income after provision for (recovery of)

















loan losses 244,466

248,305

268,048

1,012,739

1,092,761



















Non-Interest Income:

















Fee income 7,709

7,237

7,776

29,765

31,759 Bank-owned life insurance 7,828

7,302

5,963

28,252

27,133 Mortgage banking income -

-

-

-

19,337 Net (loss) gain on securities (1,184)

(41)

1,009

(1,994)

29,924 FDIC indemnification expense -

-

-

-

(18,961) Gain on sale of covered loans and mortgage banking operations -

-

-

-

82,026 Other income 8,720

8,424

10,595

35,535

45,662 Total non-interest income 23,073

22,922

25,343

91,558

216,880



















Non-Interest Expense:

















Operating expenses:

















Compensation and benefits 74,924

78,283

81,734

317,496

363,698 Occupancy and equipment 25,796

24,401

25,368

100,107

98,963 General and administrative 34,226

31,749

41,382

129,025

178,557 Total operating expenses 134,946

134,433

148,484

546,628

641,218 Amortization of core deposit intangibles -

-

-

-

208 Total non-interest expense 134,946

134,433

148,484

546,628

641,426 Income before income taxes 132,593

136,794

144,907

557,669

668,215 Income tax expense 30,854

30,022

8,386

135,252

202,014 Net Income 101,739

106,772

136,521

422,417

466,201 Preferred stock dividends 8,207

8,207

8,207

32,828

24,621 Net income available to common shareholders $ 93,532

$ 98,565

$ 128,314

$ 389,589

$ 441,580



















Basic earnings per common share $ 0.19

$ 0.20

$ 0.26

$ 0.79

$ 0.90 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.19

$ 0.20

$ 0.26

$ 0.79

$ 0.90



















NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF CERTAIN GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited)

While stockholders' equity, total assets, and book value per share are financial measures that are recorded in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), tangible stockholders' equity, tangible assets, and tangible book value per share are not. Nevertheless, it is management's belief that these non-GAAP measures should be disclosed in our earnings releases and other investor communications for the following reasons:

Tangible stockholders' equity is an important indication of the Company's ability to grow organically and through business combinations, as well as its ability to pay dividends and to engage in various capital management strategies. Returns on average tangible assets and average tangible stockholders' equity are among the profitability measures considered by current and prospective investors, both independent of, and in comparison with, the Company's peers. Tangible book value per share and the ratio of tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets are among the capital measures considered by current and prospective investors, both independent of, and in comparison with, its peers.

Tangible stockholders' equity, tangible assets, and the related non-GAAP profitability and capital measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for stockholders' equity, total assets, or any other profitability or capital measure calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which we calculate these non-GAAP measures may differ from that of other companies reporting non-GAAP measures with similar names.

The following table presents reconciliations of our common stockholders' equity and tangible common stockholders' equity, our total assets and tangible assets, and the related GAAP and non-GAAP profitability and capital measures at or for the three months ended December 31, 2018, September 30, 2018, and December 31, 2017 and for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017:



At or for the

At or for the



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

(dollars in thousands) 2018

2018

2017

2018

2017

Total Stockholders' Equity $ 6,655,235

$ 6,794,015

$ 6,795,376

$ 6,655,235

$ 6,795,376

Less: Goodwill (2,436,131)

(2,436,131)

(2,436,131)

(2,436,131)

(2,436,131)

Preferred stock (502,840)

(502,840)

(502,840)

(502,840)

(502,840)

Tangible common stockholders' equity $ 3,716,264

$ 3,855,044

$ 3,856,405

$ 3,716,264

$ 3,856,405























Total Assets $ 51,899,376

$ 51,246,654

$ 49,124,195

$ 51,899,376

$ 49,124,195

Less: Goodwill (2,436,131)

(2,436,131)

(2,436,131)

(2,436,131)

(2,436,184)

Tangible assets $ 49,463,245

$ 48,810,523

$ 46,688,064

$ 49,463,245

$ 46,688,064























Average Common Stockholders' Equity $ 6,244,977

$ 6,301,525

$ 6,253,482

$ 6,280,081

$ 6,204,142

Less: Average goodwill and CDI (2,436,131)

(2,436,131)

(2,436,131)

(2,436,131)

(2,436,184)

Average tangible common stockholders' equity $ 3,808,846

$ 3,865,394

$ 3,817,351

$ 3,843,950

$ 3,767,958























Average Assets $ 51,779,002

$ 50,608,283

$ 48,175,046

$ 50,213,340

$ 48,624,882

Less: Average goodwill and CDI (2,436,131)

(2,436,131)

(2,436,131)

(2,436,131)

(2,436,184)

Average tangible assets $ 49,342,871

$ 48,172,152

$ 45,738,915

$ 47,777,209

$ 46,188,698























Net Income Available to Common Shareholders $ 93,532

$ 98,565

$ 128,314

$ 389,589

$ 441,580

Add back: Amortization of CDI, net of tax -

-

-

-

125

Adjusted net income available to common shareholders $ 93,532

$ 98,565

$ 128,314

$ 389,589

$ 441,705























GAAP MEASURES:



















Return on average assets (1) 0.79 % 0.84 % 1.13 % 0.84 % 0.96 % Return on average common stockholders' equity (2) 5.99

6.26

8.21

6.20

7.12

Book value per common share $ 12.99

$ 12.83

$ 12.88

$ 12.99

$ 12.88

Common stockholders' equity to total assets 11.85

12.28

12.81

11.85

12.81























NON-GAAP MEASURES:



















Return on average tangible assets (1) 0.82 % 0.89 % 1.19 % 0.88 % 1.01 % Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity (2) 9.82

10.20

13.45

10.14

11.72

Tangible book value per common share $ 7.85

$ 7.86

$ 7.89

$ 7.85

$ 7.89

Tangible common stockholders' equity to tangible assets 7.51

7.90

8.26

7.51

8.26





(1) To calculate return on average assets for a period, we divide net income generated during that period by average assets recorded during that period. To calculate return on average tangible assets for a period, we adjust net income generated during that period by adding back the amortization of CDI, net of tax, and then divide that adjusted net income by average tangible assets recorded during that period.

(2) To calculate return on average common stockholders' equity for a period, we divide net income available to common shareholders generated during that period by average common stockholders' equity recorded during that period. To calculate return on average tangible common stockholders' equity for a period, we adjust net income available to common shareholders generated during that period by adding back the amortization of CDI, net of tax, and then divide that adjusted net income by average tangible common stockholders' equity recorded during that period.

Although they are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, we believe that our non-GAAP earnings are an important indication of our ability to generate earnings through our fundamental business operations. Since they exclude the effects of certain items which the Company does not view as its related to its fundamental business operations (in this case, the aforementioned gain on the sale of our covered loan portfolio and mortgage banking operations which occurred during the year-ended December 31, 2017), we believe that our non-GAAP earnings provide useful supplemental information to both management and investors in evaluating our financial performance for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017.

Our non-GAAP earnings should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP earnings which are calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which we calculate our non-GAAP earnings may differ from that of other companies also reporting non-GAAP results. NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.

NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS

LINKED-QUARTER AND YEAR-OVER-YEAR COMPARISONS

(unaudited)









































For the Three Months Ended



December 31, 2018

September 30, 2018

December 31, 2017



Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Yield/Cost

Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Yield/Cost

Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Yield/Cost

(dollars in thousands)



































Assets:



































Interest-earning assets:



































Mortgage and other loans, net $ 39,776,600

$ 375,307

3.77 % $ 39,465,876

$ 368,264

3.73 % $ 37,651,895

$ 346,515

3.68 % Securities 5,878,349

57,098

3.88

5,279,319

49,084

3.71

3,792,557

35,628

3.75

Interest-earning cash and cash equivalents 1,849,838

10,467

2.24

1,557,465

7,796

1.99

2,410,081

8,227

1.35

Total interest-earning assets 47,504,787

442,872

3.73

46,302,660

425,144

3.67

43,854,533

390,370

3.56

Non-interest-earning assets 4,274,215









4,305,623









4,320,513









Total assets $ 51,779,002









$ 50,608,283









$ 48,175,046









Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:



































Interest-bearing deposits:



































Interest-bearing checking and money



































market accounts $ 11,602,054

$ 48,726

1.67 % $ 11,732,410

$ 44,497

1.50 % $ 12,304,413

$ 27,567

0.89 % Savings accounts 4,743,586

7,818

0.65

4,872,126

7,325

0.60

5,166,477

7,378

0.57

Certificates of deposit 11,731,234

61,085

2.07

10,740,927

51,249

1.89

8,595,905

28,569

1.32

Total interest-bearing deposits 28,076,874

117,629

1.66

27,345,463

103,071

1.50

26,066,795

63,514

0.97

Borrowed funds 14,046,944

78,007

2.20

13,704,208

72,567

2.10

12,374,681

55,882

1.79

Total interest-bearing liabilities 42,123,818

195,636

1.84

41,049,671

175,638

1.70

38,441,476

119,396

1.23

Non-interest-bearing deposits 2,631,408









2,488,674









2,665,971









Other liabilities 275,959









265,573









311,277









Total liabilities 45,031,185









43,803,918









41,418,724









Stockholders' equity 6,747,817









6,804,365









6,756,322









Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 51,779,002









$ 50,608,283









$ 48,175,046









Net interest income/interest rate spread



$ 247,236

1.89 %



$ 249,506

1.97 %



$ 270,974

2.33 % Net interest margin







2.09 %







2.16 %







2.48 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to



































interest-bearing liabilities







1.13 x







1.13 x







1.14 x





































NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.

NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS

YEAR-OVER-YEAR COMPARISON

(unaudited)





























For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,



2018

2017



Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Yield/Cost

Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Yield/Cost

(dollars in thousands)























Assets:























Interest-earning assets:























Mortgage and other loans, net $ 39,122,724

$ 1,467,944

3.75 % $ 38,400,003

$ 1,417,237

3.69 % Securities 4,819,789

184,136

3.82

3,986,722

148,429

3.72

Interest-earning cash and cash equivalents 1,955,837

37,593

1.92

1,227,137

16,573

1.35

Total interest-earning assets 45,898,350

1,689,673

3.68

43,613,862

1,582,239

3.63

Non-interest-earning assets 4,314,990









5,011,020









Total assets $ 50,213,340









$ 48,624,882









Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:























Interest-bearing deposits:























Interest-bearing checking and money























market accounts $ 12,033,213

$ 167,972

1.40 % $ 12,787,703

$ 98,980

0.77 % Savings accounts 4,902,728

28,994

0.59

5,170,342

28,447

0.55

Certificates of deposit 10,236,599

182,383

1.78

8,164,518

102,355

1.25

Total interest-bearing deposits 27,172,540

379,349

1.40

26,122,563

229,782

0.88

Borrowed funds 13,454,912

279,329

2.08

12,836,919

222,454

1.73

Total interest-bearing liabilities 40,627,452

658,678

1.62

38,959,482

452,236

1.16

Non-interest-bearing deposits 2,550,163









2,782,155









Other liabilities 252,804









279,466









Total liabilities 43,430,419









42,021,103









Stockholders' equity 6,782,921









6,603,779









Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 50,213,340









$ 48,624,882









Net interest income/interest rate spread



$ 1,030,995

2.06 %



$ 1,130,003

2.47 % Net interest margin







2.25 %







2.59 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to























interest-bearing liabilities







1.13 x







1.12 x

























NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(unaudited)

























For the Three Months Ended

For the Twelve Months Ended



Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

(dollars in thousands except share and per share data) 2018

2018

2017

2018

2017

PROFITABILITY MEASURES:



















Net income $ 101,739

$ 106,772

$ 136,521

$ 422,417

$ 466,201

Net income available to common shareholders 93,532

98,565

128,314

389,589

441,580

Basic earnings per common share 0.19

0.20

0.26

0.79

0.90

Diluted earnings per common share 0.19

0.20

0.26

0.79

0.90

Return on average assets 0.79 % 0.84 % 1.13 % 0.84 % 0.96 % Return on average tangible assets (1) 0.82

0.89

1.19

0.88

1.01

Return on average common stockholders' equity 5.99

6.26

8.21

6.20

7.12

Return on average tangible common stockholders'



















equity (1) 9.82

10.20

13.45

10.14

11.72

Efficiency ratio (2) 49.92

49.35

50.11

48.70

47.61

Operating expenses to average assets 1.04

1.06

1.23

1.09

1.32

Interest rate spread 1.89

1.97

2.33

2.06

2.47

Net interest margin 2.09

2.16

2.48

2.25

2.59

Effective tax rate 23.27

21.95

5.79

24.25

30.23

Shares used for basic common EPS computation 484,036,552

488,476,340

487,217,383

487,287,872

487,073,951

Shares used for diluted common EPS computation 484,036,552

488,476,340

487,217,383

487,287,872

487,073,951

Common shares outstanding at the respective



















period-ends 473,536,604

490,341,864

488,490,352

473,536,604

488,490,352



























(1) See the reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures with the comparable GAAP measures on page 9 of this release. (2) We calculate our efficiency ratio by dividing our operating expenses by the sum of our net interest income and non-interest income.

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

Dec. 31,



2018

2018

2017

CAPITAL MEASURES:











Book value per common share $ 12.99

$ 12.83

$ 12.88

Tangible book value per common share (1) 7.85

7.86

7.89

Common stockholders' equity to total assets 11.85 % 12.28 % 12.81 % Tangible common stockholders' equity to tangible assets (1) 7.51

7.90

8.26



















(1) See the reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures with the comparable GAAP measures on page 9 of this release.

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

Dec. 31,



2018

2018

2017

REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS: (1)











New York Community Bancorp, Inc.











Common equity tier 1 ratio 10.60 % 11.07 % 11.36 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 12.00

12.48

12.84

Total risk-based capital ratio 14.23

13.90

14.32

Leverage capital ratio 8.74

9.26

9.58

New York Community Bank











Common equity tier 1 ratio 13.10 % 13.06 % 13.43 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 13.10

13.06

13.43

Total risk-based capital ratio 13.54

13.46

13.86

Leverage capital ratio 9.58

9.61

10.06



















(1) The minimum regulatory requirements for classification as a well-capitalized institution are a common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 6.50%; a tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 8.00%; a total risk-based capital ratio of 10.00%; and a leverage capital ratio of 5.00%. NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION













Dec. 31, 2018













compared to

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Dec. 31,

2018

2018

2017

2018

2017 (in thousands, except share data) (unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)







Assets

















Cash and cash equivalents $1,474,955

$1,731,754

$2,528,169

-15%

-42% Securities:

















Available-for-sale 5,613,520

4,764,283

3,531,427

18%

59% Equity investments with readily determinable fair values, at fair value 30,551

31,724

-

-4%

NM Total securities 5,644,071

4,796,007

3,531,427

18%

60% Loans held for sale -

-

35,258

NM

NM Mortgage loans held for investment:

















Multi-family 29,904,063

29,566,170

28,092,182

1%

6% Commercial real estate 7,000,990

7,036,315

7,324,852

-1%

-4% One-to-four family 446,413

456,626

477,244

-2%

-6% Acquisition, development, and construction 407,875

433,877

435,707

-6%

-6% Total mortgage loans held for investment 37,759,341

37,492,988

36,329,985

1%

4% Other loans:

















Commercial and industrial 2,397,784

2,336,183

2,049,498

3%

17% Other loans 8,783

9,100

8,488

-3%

3% Total other loans held for investment 2,406,567

2,345,283

2,057,986

3%

17% Total loans held for investment 40,165,908

39,838,271

38,387,971

1%

5% Less: Allowance for losses on loans (159,820)

(159,655)

(158,046)

0%

1% Loans held for investment, net 40,006,088

39,678,616

38,229,925

1%

5% Total loans, net 40,006,088

39,678,616

38,265,183

1%

5% Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 644,590

654,939

603,819

-2%

7% Premises and equipment, net 346,179

352,518

368,655

-2%

-6% Goodwill 2,436,131

2,436,131

2,436,131

0%

0% Other assets 1,347,362

1,596,689

1,390,811

-16%

-3% Total assets $51,899,376

$51,246,654

$49,124,195

1%

6%



















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

















Deposits:

















Interest-bearing checking and money market accounts $11,530,049

$11,559,687

$12,936,301

0%

-11% Savings accounts 4,643,260

4,826,845

5,210,001

-4%

-11% Certificates of deposit 12,194,322

11,409,974

8,643,646

7%

41% Non-interest-bearing accounts 2,396,799

2,522,778

2,312,215

-5%

4% Total deposits 30,764,430

30,319,284

29,102,163

1%

6% Borrowed funds:

















Wholesale borrowings 13,553,661

13,481,000

12,554,500

1%

8% Junior subordinated debentures 359,508

359,422

359,179

0%

0% Subordinated notes 294,697

-

-

NM

NM Total borrowed funds 14,207,866

13,840,422

12,913,679

3%

10% Other liabilities 271,845

292,933

312,977

-7%

-13% Total liabilities 45,244,141

44,452,639

42,328,819

2%

7% Stockholders' equity:

















Preferred stock at par $0.01 (5,000,000 shares authorized):

















Series A (515,000 shares issued and outstanding) 502,840

502,840

502,840

0%

0% Common stock at par $0.01 (900,000,000 shares authorized; 490,439,070,

















490,439,070 and 489,072,101 shares issued; and 473,536,604,

















490,341,864 and 488,490,352 shares outstanding, respectively) 4,904

4,904

4,891

0%

0% Paid-in capital in excess of par 6,099,940

6,091,749

6,072,559

0%

0% Retained earnings 297,202

286,763

237,868

4%

25% Treasury stock, at cost (16,902,466, 97,206, and 581,749 shares, respectively) (161,998)

(1,177)

(7,615)

NM

NM Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax:

















Net unrealized(loss)gain on securities available for sale, net of tax (10,534)

(29,859)

39,188

-65%

NM Net unrealizedloss on the non-credit portion of other-than-temporary

















impairment losses, net of tax (6,042)

(6,042)

(5,221)

0%

16% Pension and post-retirement obligations, net of tax (71,077)

(55,163)

(49,134)

29%

45% Total accumulated other comprehensiveloss, net of tax (87,653)

(91,064)

(15,167)

-4%

478% Total stockholders' equity 6,655,235

6,794,015

6,795,376

-2%

-2% Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $51,899,376

$51,246,654

$49,124,195

1%

6%



















NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (continued) (unaudited)















Dec. 31, 2018



For the Three Months Ended

compared to



Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Dec. 31,



2018

2018

2017

2018

2017 (in thousands, except per share data)



















Interest Income:



















Mortgage and other loans

$375,307

$368,264

$346,515

2%

8% Securities and money market investments

67,565

56,880

43,855

19%

54% Total interest income

442,872

425,144

390,370

4%

13%





















Interest Expense:



















Interest-bearing checking and money market accounts 48,726

44,497

27,567

10%

77% Savings accounts

7,818

7,325

7,378

7%

6% Certificates of deposit

61,085

51,249

28,569

19%

114% Borrowed funds

78,007

72,567

55,882

7%

40% Total interest expense

195,636

175,638

119,396

11%

64% Net interest income

247,236

249,506

270,974

-1%

-9% Provision for losses on loans

2,770

1,201

2,926

131%

-5%





















Net interest income after provision for



















loan losses

244,466

248,305

268,048

-2%

-9%





















Non-Interest Income:



















Fee income

7,709

7,237

7,776

7%

-1% Bank-owned life insurance

7,828

7,302

5,963

7%

31% Net (loss) gain on securities

(1,184)

(41)

1,009

NM

NM Other income

8,720

8,424

10,595

4%

-18% Total non-interest income

23,073

22,922

25,343

1%

-9%





















Non-Interest Expense:



















Operating expenses:



















Compensation and benefits

74,924

78,283

81,734

-4%

-8% Occupancy and equipment

25,796

24,401

25,368

6%

2% General and administrative

34,226

31,749

41,382

8%

-17% Total operating expenses

134,946

134,433

148,484

0%

-9% Total non-interest expense

134,946

134,433

148,484

0%

-9%





















Income before taxes

132,593

136,794

144,907

-3%

-8% Income tax expense

30,854

30,022

8,386

3%

268% Net Income

$ 101,739

$ 106,772

$ 136,521

-5%

-25% Preferred stock dividends

8,207

8,207

8,207

0%

0% Net Income available to common shareholders

$93,532

$98,565

$128,314

-5%

-27%





















Basic earnings per common share

$0.19

$0.20

$0.26

-5%

-27% Diluted earnings per common share

$0.19

$0.20

$0.26

-5%

-27%





















Dividends per common share

$0.17

$0.17

$0.17

0%

0%





















NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (continued)

The following tables summarize the contribution of loan and securities prepayment income on the Company's interest income and net interest margin for the periods indicated.



For the Three Months Ended

Dec. 31, 2018 compared to



Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Dec. 31,



2018

2018

2017

2018

2017

(dollars in thousands)









































Total Interest Income $442,872

$425,144

$390,370

4%

13%























Prepayment Income:



















Loans $9,101

$8,288

$10,078

10%

-10%

Securities 353

1,037

1,387

-66%

-75%

Total prepayment income $9,454

$9,325

$11,465

1%

-18%























GAAP Net Interest Margin 2.09%

2.16%

2.48%

-7 bp -39 bp Less:



















Prepayment income from loans 8 bp 7 bp 9 bp 1 bp -1 bp Prepayment income from securities -

1

2

-1 bp -2 bp Plus:



















Subordinated debt issuance 3

-

-

3 bp 3 bp Total prepayment income contribution to



















and subordinated debt impact on net interest margin 5 bp 8 bp 11 bp -3 bp -6 bp





















Adjusted Net Interest Margin (non-GAAP) 2.04%

2.08%

2.37%

-4 bp -33 bp























For the Twelve Months Ended







Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,







2018

2017

Change (%)

(dollars in thousands)

























Total Interest Income $1,689,673

$1,582,239

7%















Prepayment Income:











Loans $44,949

$47,004

-4%

Securities 4,957

8,130

-39%

Total prepayment income $49,906

$55,134

-9%















GAAP Net Interest Margin 2.25%

2.59%

-34 bp Less:











Prepayment income from loans 10 bp 11 bp -1 bp Prepayment income from securities 1

2

-1 bp Plus:











Subordinated debt issuance -

-

0 bp Total prepayment income contribution to











and subordinated debt impact on net interest margin 11 bp 13 bp -2 bp













Adjusted Net Interest Margin (non-GAAP) 2.14%

2.46%

-32 bp

While our net interest margin, including the contribution of prepayment income and the impact from our recent subordinated notes offering, is recorded in accordance with GAAP, adjusted net interest margin, which excludes the contribution of prepayment income and the impact from the sub-note offering, is not. Nevertheless, management uses this non-GAAP measure in its analysis of our performance, and believes that this non-GAAP measure should be disclosed in our earnings releases and other investor communications for the following reasons:



1. Adjusted net interest margin gives investors a better understanding of the effect of prepayment income and other items on our net interest margin. Prepayment income in any given period depends on the volume of loans that refinance or prepay, or securities that prepay, during that period. Such activity is largely dependent on external factors such as current market conditions, including real estate values, and the perceived or actual direction of market interest rates.



2. Adjusted net interest margin is among the measures considered by current and prospective investors, both independent of, and in comparison with, our peers. NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (continued)









LOANS ORIGINATED FOR INVESTMENT

(unaudited)















Dec. 31, 2018



For the Three Months Ended

compared to



Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Dec. 31,



2018

2018

2017

2018

2017

(in thousands)



















Mortgage Loans Originated for Investment:



















Multi-family $1,278,514

$1,566,861

$2,038,298

-18%

-37%

Commercial real estate 233,367

301,414

346,918

-23%

-33%

One-to-four family residential 4,900

5,025

8,160

-2%

-40%

Acquisition, development, and construction 12,293

15,233

21,644

-19%

-43%

Total mortgage loans originated for investment 1,529,074

1,888,533

2,415,020

-19%

-37%























Other Loans Originated for Investment:



















Specialty Finance 524,104

509,165

547,732

3%

-4%

Other commercial and industrial 101,104

140,452

122,905

-28%

-18%

Other 1,077

839

789

28%

37%

Total other loans originated for investment 626,285

650,456

671,426

-4%

-7%

Total Loans Originated for Investment $2,155,359

$2,538,989

$3,086,446

-15%

-30%











For the Twelve Months Ended















Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,















2018

2017

Change (%)









(in thousands)



















Mortgage Loans Originated for Investment:



















Multi-family $6,621,808

$5,377,600

23%









Commercial real estate 966,731

1,039,105

-7%









One-to-four family residential 12,624

124,763

-90%









Acquisition, development, and construction 56,651

77,153

-27%









Total mortgage loans originated for investment 7,657,814

6,618,621

16%































Other Loans Originated for Investment:



















Specialty Finance 1,917,048

1,784,549

7%









Other commercial and industrial 478,619

511,416

-6%









Other 4,116

3,159

30%









Total other loans originated for investment 2,399,783

2,299,124

4%









Total Loans Originated for Investment $10,057,597

$8,917,745

13%













The following table provides certain information about the Company's multi-family and CRE loan portfolios at the

respective dates:

































Dec. 31, 2018



At or For the Three Months Ended

compared to



Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Dec. 31,



2018

2018

2017

2018

2017

(dollars in thousands)



















Multi-Family Loan Portfolio:



















Loans outstanding $29,904,063

$29,566,170

$28,092,182

1%

6%

Percent of total held-for-investment loans 74.5%

74.2%

73.2%

30 bp 130 bp Average principal balance $6,067

$5,950

$5,790

2%

5%

Weighted average life (in years) 2.6

2.9

2.6

-10%

0%























Commercial Real Estate Loan Portfolio:



















Loans outstanding $7,000,990

$7,036,315

$7,324,852

-1%

-4%

Percent of total held-for-investment loans 17.4%

17.7%

19.1%

-30 bp -170 bp Average principal balance $6,070

$5,857

$5,691

4%

7%

Weighted average life (in years) 2.7

3.0

3.0

-10%

-10%























NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (continued)

ASSET QUALITY SUMMARY (unaudited)



















The following table presents the Company's non-performing loans and assets at the respective dates:





































Dec. 31, 2018













compared to

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Dec. 31, (in thousands) 2018

2018

2017

2018

2017 Non-Performing Assets:

















Non-accrual mortgage loans:

















Multi-family $4,220

$5,236

$11,078

-19%

-62% Commercial real estate 3,021

4,547

6,659

-34%

-55% One-to-four family residential 1,651

1,665

1,966

-1%

-16% Acquisition, development, and construction -

-

6,200

NM

NM Total non-accrual mortgage loans 8,892

11,448

25,903

-22%

-66% Other non-accrual loans (1) 36,614

42,624

47,779

-14%

-23% Total non-performing loans 45,506

54,072

73,682

-16%

-38% Repossessed assets (2) 10,794

13,765

16,400

-22%

-34% Total non-performing assets $56,300

$67,837

$90,082

-17%

-38%



















(1) Includes $35.5 million, $41.3 million and $46.7 million of non-accrual taxi medallion-related loans at December 31, 2018, September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively. (2) Includes $8.2 million, $8.6 million and $8.2 million of repossessed taxi medallions at December 31, 2018, September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively.



The following table presents the Company's asset quality measures at the respective dates:

























Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Dec. 31,









2018

2018

2017



Non-performing loans to total

















loans



0.11%

0.14%

0.19%



Non-performing assets

















to total assets



0.11

0.13

0.18



Allowance for loan losses to

















non-performing loans



351.21

295.26

214.50



Allowance for loan losses to

















total loans



0.40

0.40

0.41



NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (continued)

The following table presents the Company's loans 30 to 89 days past due at the respective dates:















Dec. 31, 2018













compared to

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Dec. 31,

2018

2018

2017

2018

2017 (in thousands)

















Loans 30 to 89 Days Past Due:

















Multi-family $ -

$288

$1,258

NM

NM Commercial real estate -

567

13,227

NM

NM One-to-four family residential 9

1,967

585

NM

-98% Other (1) 555

831

2,719

-33%

-80% Total loans 30 to 89 days past due $ 564

$3,653

$17,789

-85%

-97%



















(1) Includes $530,000, $534,000 and $2.7 million of taxi medallion loans at December 31, 2018, September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively.



The following table summarizes the Company's net charge-offs (recoveries) for the respective periods:



For the Three Months Ended

For the Twelve Months Ended

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

2018

2018

2017

2018

2017 (dollars in thousands)

















Charge-offs:

















Multi-family $ -

$ -

$ -

$ 34

$ 279 Commercial real estate -

-

-

3,191

- One-to-four family residential -

-

-

-

96 Acquisition, development, and

















construction -

-

-

2,220

- Other (1) 3,192

2,301

4,772

12,897

62,975 Total charge-offs 3,192

2,301

4,772

18,342

63,350



















Recoveries:

















Multi-family $ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

($28) Commercial real estate -

(7)

(10)

(137)

(408) One-to-four family residential -

-

-

-

- Acquisition, development, and

















construction (22)

(6)

-

(127)

(169) Other (565)

(91)

(964)

(1,596)

(1,558) Total recoveries (587)

(104)

(974)

(1,860)

(2,163)



















Net charge-offs $ 2,605

$ 2,197

$ 3,798

$ 16,482

$ 61,187







































Net charge-offs to average loans (2) 0.01%

0.01%

0.01%

0.04%

0.16%



















(1) Includes taxi medallion loans of $3.2 million, $2.3 million, and $4.8 million, respectively,





for the three months ended December 31, 2018, September 30, 2018, and December 31, 2017 and



$12.8 million and $59.6 million, respectively, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017.

(2) Three months ended presented on a non-annualized basis.































