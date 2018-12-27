Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  New York Community Bancorp, Inc.    NYCB

NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. (NYCB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. : To Report Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings And Host Conference Call On January 30th

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/27/2018 | 02:29pm CET

WESTBURY, N.Y., Dec. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) (the "Company") today announced that it expects to issue its earnings release for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018 at approximately 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Wednesday, January 30, 2019.  The release will be posted to the Investor Relations portion of the Company's website, ir.myNYCB.com, upon issuance.

(PRNewsfoto/New York Community Bancorp, Inc.)

The Company will conduct a conference call at 8:30 a.m. (ET) on the same date, during which President and Chief Executive Officer Joseph R. Ficalora will discuss the Company's fourth quarter 2018 performance.  The conference call will be simultaneously webcast at ir.myNYCB.com and archived through 5:00 p.m. on February 3, 2019.

Conference Call Details:


Dial-in for Live Call:



     Domestic:           

(877) 407-8293


     International:      

(201) 689-8349


Dial-in for Replay:



     Availability:          

January 30 (12:30 p.m.) – February 3 (11:59 p.m.)


     Access Code:        

13685972


     Domestic:              

(877) 660-6853


     International:           

(201) 612-7415

About New York Community Bancorp, Inc.
Based in Westbury, NY, New York Community Bancorp, Inc. is a leading producer of multi-family loans on non-luxury, rent-regulated apartment buildings in New York City, and the parent of New York Community Bank.  At September 30, 2018, the Company reported assets of $51.2 billion, loans of $39.8 billion, deposits of $30.3 billion, and stockholders' equity of $6.8 billion.

Reflecting our growth through a series of acquisitions, the Company operates 252 branches through eight local divisions, each with a history of service and strength: Queens County Savings Bank, Roslyn Savings Bank, Richmond County Savings Bank, Roosevelt Savings Bank, and Atlantic Bank in New York; Garden State Community Bank in New Jersey; Ohio Savings Bank in Ohio; and AmTrust Bank in Florida and Arizona.

Investor and Media Contact:
Salvatore J. DiMartino
(516) 683-4286

 

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-york-community-bancorp-inc-to-report-fourth-quarter-2018-earnings-and-host-conference-call-on-january-30th-300770961.html

SOURCE New York Community Bancorp, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP
02:29pNEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. : To Report Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings And Ho..
PR
12/16Small Banks Brace for Deposit Wars as Interest Rates Rise
DJ
11/28NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements ..
AQ
11/14NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
11/08NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL C..
AQ
11/06NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits..
AQ
11/06NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Cre..
AQ
11/06NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP : Completes $300 Million Offering of Fixed-to-Floatin..
PU
11/05NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
10/25NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. : President and Chief Executive Officer Joseph ..
PR
More news
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.