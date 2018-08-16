New York & Company, Inc. : Announces Spring Season and Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Results Conference Call and Webcast

New York & Company, Inc. (NYSE:NWY), an omni-channel specialty retailer
offering celebrity and New York and Company branded women’s fashion
apparel and accessories, today announced that the Company will release
second quarter fiscal year 2018 results after the market closes on
Thursday, August 23, 2018 and announced plans to hold an Investor Day
Meeting on September 12, 2018.
The earnings conference call will be conducted at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time
on August 23, 2018. The call will be hosted by Greg Scott, Chief
Executive Officer; John Worthington, President and Chief Operating
Officer; and Sheamus Toal, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial
Officer.
Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are
invited to dial (877)-407-0784 and reference conference ID number
13682423 approximately ten minutes prior to the start of the call. The
conference call will also be web-cast live at www.nyandcompany.com.
A replay of this call will be available at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time on
August 23, 2018 until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on August 30, 2018 and can
be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 and entering conference ID number
13682423.
The investor day will be held at the Company’s headquarters in New York
City on September 12 from 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to 1:00 p.m. Eastern
Time and include presentations by executive management followed by a
product line review and lunch. To register for the investor day please
email: newyorkandcompanyir@icrinc.com.
Formal invitation and agenda to follow.
About New York & Company
New York & Company, Inc. is an omni-channel women’s fashion retailer
providing curated lifestyle solutions that are versatile, on-trend, and
stylish at a great value. The specialty retailer, first incorporated in
1918, has grown to now operate 426 retail and outlet locations in 36
states while also growing a substantial eCommerce business. Its branded
merchandise, including collaborations with Eva Mendes and Gabrielle
Union, is sold exclusively at these locations and online at www.nyandcompany.com.
Additionally, certain product, press releases and SEC filing information
concerning the Company are available at the Company's website: www.nyandcompany.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180816005403/en/