New York Mortgage Trust 2020 Second Quarter Conference Call Scheduled For Thursday, August 6, 2020

07/17/2020 | 04:06pm EDT

NEW YORK, July 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: NYMT) (the “Company”) is scheduled to report financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 after the close of market on August 5, 2020. New York Mortgage Trust's executive management will host a conference call and audio webcast at 9:00 a.m., Eastern Time, on Thursday, August 6, 2020. The conference call dial-in number is 877-312-8806.

A live audio webcast of the conference call can be accessed via the Internet, on a listen-only basis, at the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.nymtrust.com. Please allow extra time, prior to the call, to visit the site and download the necessary software to listen to the Internet broadcast.

A replay of the conference call will be available by calling 855-859-2056. The conference ID number is 6249378. The replay will be available until Thursday, August 13, 2020.

About New York Mortgage Trust
New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a Maryland corporation that has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes (“REIT”). NYMT is an internally managed REIT in the business of acquiring, investing in, financing and managing mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets and targets residential loans (including distressed residential loans, non-QM loans, second mortgages and other residential loans), structured multi-family property investments such as multi-family CMBS and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to, owners of multi-family properties, non-Agency RMBS, Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS and other mortgage-related, residential housing-related and credit-related assets.

CONTACT:      AT THE COMPANY
 Mari Nitta
 Investor Relations
 Phone: (646) 795-4066
 Email: InvestorRelations@nymtrust.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
