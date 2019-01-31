New York Mortgage Trust Announces Update to Tax Treatment of 2018 Dividend Distributions
January 31, 2019
NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: NYMT) ("NYMT" or the "Company") today announced an update to the tax treatment of common and preferred stock dividends declared in 2018 to include Section 199A reporting, which are as follows:
Common Stock (CUSIP #649604501)
Declaration Record Date DatePayment Date
2018 Distribution Per Share
-
3/19/2018 3/29/2018 4/26/2018 $0.200000
-
6/18/2018 6/28/2018 7/26/2018 $0.200000
-
9/17/2018 9/27/2018 10/26/2018 $0.200000
-
12/4/2018 12/14/2018 1/25/2019 $0.200000
Box 1aBox 1bBox 2a
2018
2018 CapitalOrdinary Qualified Gain Dividend Dividend DistributionTotals
$0.800000
$0.092854 -
$0.092854 -
$0.092854 -
$0.092854 -
$0.371416 -
$0.028569 $0.028569 $0.028569 $0.028569 $0.114276
7.75% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (CUSIP #649604709)Declaration Record Date DatePayment Date
2018 Distribution Per Share
-
12/7/2017 1/1/2018 1/15/2018 $0.484375
-
3/19/2018 4/1/2018 4/15/2018 $0.484375
-
6/18/2018 7/1/2018 7/15/2018 $0.484375
-
9/17/2018 10/1/2018 10/15/2018 $0.484375
Box 1aBox 1b
2018
2018
Ordinary QualifiedBox 2a 2018 CapitalDividend Dividend GDiasitnribution
$0.415185 - $0.069190 $0.006970 - $0.415185
$0.415185 - $0.069190 $0.006970 - $0.415185
$0.415185 - $0.069190 $0.006970 - $0.415185
$0.415185 - $0.069190 $0.006970 - $0.415185
Totals
$1.937500
$1.660740 - $0.276760 $0.027880 - $1.660740
7.875% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (CUSIP #649604808)Declaration Record Date DatePayment Date
2018 Distribution Per Share
-
12/7/2017 1/1/2018 1/15/2018 $0.4921875
-
3/19/2018 4/1/2018 4/15/2018 $0.4921875
-
6/18/2018 7/1/2018 7/15/2018 $0.4921875
-
9/17/2018 10/1/2018 10/15/2018 $0.4921875
Box 2bBox 2b
2018 Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain
$0.002878 $0.002878 $0.002878 $0.002878 $0.011512
2018 Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain
Box 1aBox 1b
2018 Ordinary Dividend
2018 QualifiedBox 2a 2018 CapitalDividend GDiasitnribution
$0.4218820 - $0.4218820 - $0.4218820 - $0.4218820 -
Box 2b
2018 Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain
Box 3 2018 Non Dividend DistributionsBox 5
2018 199A Dividends1
$0.078577 $0.092854
$0.078577 $0.092854
$0.078577 $0.092854
$0.078577 $0.092854
$0.314308 $0.371416
Box 3 2018 Non Dividend DistributionsBox 5
2018
199A Dividends 1
Box 3 2018 Non Dividend DistributionsBox 5
2018
199A Dividends 1
$0.0703060 $0.0070820 - $0.4218820
$0.0703060 $0.0070820 - $0.4218820
$0.0703060 $0.0070820 - $0.4218820
$0.0703040 $0.0070820 - $0.4218820
Totals
$1.9687500
$1.6875280 -$0.2812220 $0.0283280
-
$1.6875280
8.0% Series D Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (CUSIP #649604881)Box 1aBox 1b
Box 2b
Box 2a
Declaration Record Date DatePayment Date
2018 Distribution Per Share
2018
2018
2018
Ordinary Qualified GCaapinitalDividend
2018 Unrecaptured Section 1250
Dividend Distribution GainBox 3 2018 Non Dividend DistributionsBox 5
2018
199A Dividends 1
-
12/7/2017 1/1/2018 1/15/2018 $0.511111
$0.438102 - $0.073009 $0.007355 - $0.438102
-
3/19/2018 4/1/2018 4/15/2018 $0.500000
$0.428578 - $0.071422 $0.007195 - $0.428578
-
6/18/2018 7/1/2018 7/15/2018 $0.500000
$0.428578 - $0.071422 $0.007195 - $0.428578
-
9/17/2018 10/1/2018 10/15/2018 $0.500000
$0.428578 - $0.071422 $0.007195 - $0.428578
Totals
$2.011111
$1.723836 - $0.287275 $0.028940 - $1.723836
(1) Section 199A Dividends are reported in Box 5 of Form 1099-DIV. Section 199A Dividends are a subset of, and included in, Ordinary Dividends, which are reported in Box 1a of Form 1099-DIV.
Stockholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of the Company's dividend distributions and the information contained herein.
About New York Mortgage Trust
New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a Maryland corporation that has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes ("REIT"). NYMT is an internally managed REIT in the business of acquiring, investing in, financing and managing mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets and targets multi-family CMBS, direct financing to owners of multi-family properties through preferred equity and mezzanine loan investments, residential mortgage loans, including second mortgages and loans sourced from distressed markets, non-Agency RMBS, Agency RMBS and other mortgage-related and residential housing-related investments.
CONTACT:AT THE COMPANY Kristine R. Nario-Eng Chief Financial Officer Phone: (646) 216-2363 Email:knario@nymtrust.com
