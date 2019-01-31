Log in
01/31/2019 | 08:39pm EST

New York Mortgage Trust Announces Update to Tax Treatment of 2018 Dividend Distributions

January 31, 2019

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: NYMT) ("NYMT" or the "Company") today announced an update to the tax treatment of common and preferred stock dividends declared in 2018 to include Section 199A reporting, which are as follows:

Common Stock (CUSIP #649604501)

Declaration Record Date DatePayment Date

2018 Distribution Per Share

  • 3/19/2018 3/29/2018 4/26/2018 $0.200000

  • 6/18/2018 6/28/2018 7/26/2018 $0.200000

  • 9/17/2018 9/27/2018 10/26/2018 $0.200000

  • 12/4/2018 12/14/2018 1/25/2019 $0.200000

Box 1aBox 1bBox 2a

2018

2018 CapitalOrdinary Qualified Gain Dividend Dividend DistributionTotals

$0.800000

$0.092854 -

$0.092854 -

$0.092854 -

$0.092854 -

$0.371416 -

$0.028569 $0.028569 $0.028569 $0.028569 $0.114276

7.75% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (CUSIP #649604709)Declaration Record Date DatePayment Date

2018 Distribution Per Share

  • 12/7/2017 1/1/2018 1/15/2018 $0.484375

  • 3/19/2018 4/1/2018 4/15/2018 $0.484375

  • 6/18/2018 7/1/2018 7/15/2018 $0.484375

  • 9/17/2018 10/1/2018 10/15/2018 $0.484375

Box 1aBox 1b

2018

2018

Ordinary QualifiedBox 2a 2018 CapitalDividend Dividend GDiasitnribution

$0.415185 - $0.069190 $0.006970 - $0.415185

$0.415185 - $0.069190 $0.006970 - $0.415185

$0.415185 - $0.069190 $0.006970 - $0.415185

$0.415185 - $0.069190 $0.006970 - $0.415185

Totals

$1.937500

$1.660740 - $0.276760 $0.027880 - $1.660740

7.875% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (CUSIP #649604808)Declaration Record Date DatePayment Date

2018 Distribution Per Share

  • 12/7/2017 1/1/2018 1/15/2018 $0.4921875

  • 3/19/2018 4/1/2018 4/15/2018 $0.4921875

  • 6/18/2018 7/1/2018 7/15/2018 $0.4921875

  • 9/17/2018 10/1/2018 10/15/2018 $0.4921875

Box 2bBox 2b

2018 Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain

$0.002878 $0.002878 $0.002878 $0.002878 $0.011512

2018 Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain

Box 1aBox 1b

2018 Ordinary Dividend

2018 QualifiedBox 2a 2018 CapitalDividend GDiasitnribution

$0.4218820 - $0.4218820 - $0.4218820 - $0.4218820 -

Box 2b

2018 Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain

Box 3 2018 Non Dividend DistributionsBox 5

2018 199A Dividends1

$0.078577 $0.092854

$0.078577 $0.092854

$0.078577 $0.092854

$0.078577 $0.092854

$0.314308 $0.371416

Box 3 2018 Non Dividend DistributionsBox 5

2018

199A Dividends 1

Box 3 2018 Non Dividend DistributionsBox 5

2018

199A Dividends 1

$0.0703060 $0.0070820 - $0.4218820

$0.0703060 $0.0070820 - $0.4218820

$0.0703060 $0.0070820 - $0.4218820

$0.0703040 $0.0070820 - $0.4218820

Totals

$1.9687500

$1.6875280 -$0.2812220 $0.0283280

-

$1.6875280

8.0% Series D Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (CUSIP #649604881)Box 1aBox 1b

Box 2b

Box 2a

Declaration Record Date DatePayment Date

2018 Distribution Per Share

2018

2018

2018

Ordinary Qualified GCaapinitalDividend

2018 Unrecaptured Section 1250

Dividend Distribution GainBox 3 2018 Non Dividend DistributionsBox 5

2018

199A Dividends 1

  • 12/7/2017 1/1/2018 1/15/2018 $0.511111

    $0.438102 - $0.073009 $0.007355 - $0.438102

  • 3/19/2018 4/1/2018 4/15/2018 $0.500000

    $0.428578 - $0.071422 $0.007195 - $0.428578

  • 6/18/2018 7/1/2018 7/15/2018 $0.500000

    $0.428578 - $0.071422 $0.007195 - $0.428578

  • 9/17/2018 10/1/2018 10/15/2018 $0.500000

$0.428578 - $0.071422 $0.007195 - $0.428578

Totals

$2.011111

$1.723836 - $0.287275 $0.028940 - $1.723836

(1) Section 199A Dividends are reported in Box 5 of Form 1099-DIV. Section 199A Dividends are a subset of, and included in, Ordinary Dividends, which are reported in Box 1a of Form 1099-DIV.

Stockholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of the Company's dividend distributions and the information contained herein.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a Maryland corporation that has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes ("REIT"). NYMT is an internally managed REIT in the business of acquiring, investing in, financing and managing mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets and targets multi-family CMBS, direct financing to owners of multi-family properties through preferred equity and mezzanine loan investments, residential mortgage loans, including second mortgages and loans sourced from distressed markets, non-Agency RMBS, Agency RMBS and other mortgage-related and residential housing-related investments.

CONTACT:AT THE COMPANY Kristine R. Nario-Eng Chief Financial Officer Phone: (646) 216-2363 Email:knario@nymtrust.com

Transparent.png

Source: New York Mortgage Trust, Inc.

Disclaimer

NYMT - New York Mortgage Trust Inc. published this content on 31 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2019 01:38:04 UTC
