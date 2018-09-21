Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  New York Times Co    NYT

NEW YORK TIMES CO (NYT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

New York Times : Aman Bhutani Joins The New York Times Company Board of Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/21/2018 | 11:08pm CEST

The New York Times Company announced today that Aman Bhutani, President of the Brand Expedia Group at Expedia Group, Inc., has been appointed to its Board of Directors.

In his present role at Expedia, which he has held since 2015, Mr. Bhutani, 42, runs all global business operations of the Brand Expedia Group including the Expedia brand globally and a set of regional brands including Travelocity, Orbitz, Cheaptickets, eBookers and Wotif. Prior to this role, he was Brand Expedia Group’s chief technology officer and senior vice president of worldwide engineering, where he was well-known for having established a data-driven culture, based in the scientific method, among the group’s global technology team. He’s an eight year veteran of Expedia Group, Inc. Previously, he served in senior technology and eCommerce roles at J.P. Morgan Chase and Washington Mutual; as the founder and technical lead at a startup, Critical Sense, Inc.; and as a senior engineer at a consultancy, Connexions Technologies. Mr. Bhutani grew up in New Delhi, India and holds a B.A. in economics from Delhi University and an M.B.A. from Lancaster University.

“Aman has extensive technological and international business experience and we’re delighted to welcome him to our Board. The expertise he has gained from holding senior leadership roles at a range of digital, consumer-facing companies will be highly relevant to us as we continue to expand our international reach and continue our digital growth and innovation,” said Arthur Sulzberger, Jr., chairman of the Company’s Board of Directors.

About The New York Times Company

The New York Times Company is a global media organization dedicated to enhancing society by creating, collecting and distributing high-quality news and information. The Company includes The New York Times, NYTimes.com and related properties. It is known globally for excellence in its journalism, and innovation in its print and digital storytelling and its business model. Follow news about the Company at @NYTimesPR.

This press release can be downloaded from www.nytco.com


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NEW YORK TIMES CO
09/21NEW YORK TIMES CO : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Stateme..
AQ
09/21NEW YORK TIMES : Aman Bhutani Joins The New York Times Company Board of Director..
BU
09/21THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY : Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
BU
09/12NEW YORK TIMES : Sikorsky collaborates with danish consulting company bridgeit i..
AQ
08/09NEW YORK TIMES : Posts Growth in Subscribers -- WSJ
DJ
08/08NEW YORK TIMES : Rides Subscriber Growth, but Customer Additions Slow
DJ
08/08NEW YORK TIMES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and..
AQ
08/08NEW YORK TIMES : Rides Subscriber Growth, but Customer Additions Slow
DJ
08/08New York Times' digital subscriber growth slows, shares drop
RE
08/08NEW YORK TIMES CO : New York Times Company Class A to Host Earnings Call
AC
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/21NYT adds Expedia's Bhutani to board 
09/21New York Times declares $0.04 dividend 
09/13The New York Times Is Still Thriving 
09/07REPORT : Apple discussing subscriptions for biggest papers 
08/28The Sport Of The Future And Manchester United (Podcast) 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 725 M
EBIT 2018 209 M
Net income 2018 130 M
Finance 2018 51,0 M
Yield 2018 0,69%
P/E ratio 2018 31,14
P/E ratio 2019 25,49
EV / Sales 2018 2,20x
EV / Sales 2019 1,99x
Capitalization 3 840 M
Chart NEW YORK TIMES CO
Duration : Period :
New York Times Co Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEW YORK TIMES CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 23,5 $
Spread / Average Target 1,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark J. T. Thompson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur O. Sulzberger Non-Executive Chairman
Meredith Kopit Levien Chief Operating & Revenue Officer, Executive VP
Roland A. Caputo Chief Financial Officer
Nicholas Rockwell Executive VP & Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEW YORK TIMES CO21.62%3 840
NEWS CORP-22.15%7 454
FAIRFAX MEDIA LIMITED4.49%1 367
HT&E LTD43.09%606
DB CORP LTD-39.15%514
REACH PLC--.--%243
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.