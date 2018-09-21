New York Times : Aman Bhutani Joins The New York Times Company Board of Directors

The New York Times Company announced today that Aman Bhutani, President
of the Brand Expedia Group at Expedia Group, Inc., has been appointed to
its Board of Directors.
In his present role at Expedia, which he has held since 2015, Mr.
Bhutani, 42, runs all global business operations of the Brand Expedia
Group including the Expedia brand globally and a set of regional brands
including Travelocity, Orbitz, Cheaptickets, eBookers and Wotif. Prior
to this role, he was Brand Expedia Group’s chief technology officer and
senior vice president of worldwide engineering, where he was well-known
for having established a data-driven culture, based in the scientific
method, among the group’s global technology team. He’s an eight year
veteran of Expedia Group, Inc. Previously, he served in senior
technology and eCommerce roles at J.P. Morgan Chase and Washington
Mutual; as the founder and technical lead at a startup, Critical Sense,
Inc.; and as a senior engineer at a consultancy, Connexions
Technologies. Mr. Bhutani grew up in New Delhi, India and holds a B.A.
in economics from Delhi University and an M.B.A. from Lancaster
University.
“Aman has extensive technological and international business experience
and we’re delighted to welcome him to our Board. The expertise he has
gained from holding senior leadership roles at a range of digital,
consumer-facing companies will be highly relevant to us as we continue
to expand our international reach and continue our digital growth and
innovation,” said Arthur Sulzberger, Jr., chairman of the Company’s
Board of Directors.
