NEW YORK TIMES CO

(NYT)
New York Times : Joichi Ito Resigns From The New York Times Company Board of Directors

09/07/2019

The New York Times Company announced today that Joichi Ito has resigned from its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

The New York Times Company is a global media organization dedicated to enhancing society by creating, collecting and distributing high-quality news and information. The Company includes The New York Times, NYTimes.com and related properties. It is known globally for excellence in its journalism, and innovation in its print and digital storytelling and its business model. Follow news about the company at @NYTimesPR.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 813 M
EBIT 2019 168 M
Net income 2019 107 M
Finance 2019 215 M
Yield 2019 0,66%
P/E ratio 2019 47,4x
P/E ratio 2020 34,1x
EV / Sales2019 2,66x
EV / Sales2020 2,44x
Capitalization 5 038 M
Technical analysis trends NEW YORK TIMES CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 30,50  $
Last Close Price 30,35  $
Spread / Highest target 21,9%
Spread / Average Target 0,49%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark J. T. Thompson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur O. Sulzberger Non-Executive Chairman
Meredith Kopit Levien Chief Operating & Revenue Officer, Executive VP
Roland A. Caputo Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Nicholas Rockwell Executive VP & Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEW YORK TIMES CO36.61%5 038
INFORMA PLC35.00%13 111
NEWS CORP24.32%8 381
PEARSON PLC-8.46%8 236
AXEL SPRINGER27.58%7 493
SCHIBSTED-6.21%6 888
