NEW YORK TIMES CO

NEW YORK TIMES CO

(NYT)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/07 02:40:22 pm
31.015 USD   -12.83%
01:41pNew York Times forecasts weakness in digital ads, shares down 12%
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10:24aNew York Times misses revenue estimates, shares down 15%
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

New York Times forecasts weakness in digital ads, shares down 12%

08/07/2019 | 01:41pm EDT
The sun peaks over the New York Times Building in New York

(Reuters) - The New York Times Co fell short of Wall Street estimates for revenue on Wednesday and warned of declines in digital advertising for the rest of the year, sending its shares down 12%.

The outlook overshadowed a better-than-expected second-quarter profit, helped by the 167-year old newspaper's efforts to make money from digital subscribers to counter a relentless decline in readership of its broadsheets.

Those efforts have paid off as company has added online subscribers at a fast pace in the past few years, also aided by the so-called "Trump bump" - the effect of U.S. President Donald Trump's attacks on the paper as well as its coverage of his administration.

The company, however, said it now sees digital advertising revenue to fall in the high-single digits percentage, attributing the drop to the timing of some large-scale, multi-month deals.

"We expect the second half of 2019 to be somewhat more challenging for digital advertising than the first half, with this year's revenue coming against our large gains in the third and fourth quarters of 2018," Chief Executive Officer Mark Thompson said in a statement.

Douglas Arthur, an analyst at Huber Research Partners, said although he had expected slower growth in digital ad revenue, the forecast was "a disappointment".

The Times added 197,000 digital-only subscribers in the quarter, pushing total subscriptions to 3.78 million. Its digital advertising revenue rose about 14%.

The paper has been aggressively rolling out offers to boost online subscriptions as more companies increasingly shift their ad dollars away from print to digital platforms such as Alphabet Inc Google and Facebook Inc.

The Times said on Wednesday its $1 per week introductory offer weighed on average revenue per user (ARPU), which declined 9% from last year.

"(The offer) will continue to put downward pressure on ARPU throughout 2019," the company said on a conference call with analysts.

Total revenue rose 5% to $436.3 million, missing analysts' average estimate of $438.7 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Excluding items, the company earned 17 cents per share, compared with the average estimate of 15 cents.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil and Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty, Bernard Orr)

By Munsif Vengattil
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET -0.25% 1167.59 Delayed Quote.12.07%
CENTERSTATE BANK CORP -0.27% 22.31 Delayed Quote.6.27%
FACEBOOK -0.12% 184.35 Delayed Quote.40.75%
NEW YORK TIMES CO -12.06% 31.11 Delayed Quote.59.62%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 839 M
EBIT 2019 190 M
Net income 2019 -
Finance 2019 212 M
Yield 2019 0,56%
P/E ratio 2019 48,1x
P/E ratio 2020 -
EV / Sales2019 3,10x
EV / Sales2020 2,85x
Capitalization 5 906 M
Chart NEW YORK TIMES CO
Duration : Period :
New York Times Co Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEW YORK TIMES CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 31,00  $
Last Close Price 35,58  $
Spread / Highest target 6,80%
Spread / Average Target -12,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -49,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark J. T. Thompson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur O. Sulzberger Non-Executive Chairman
Meredith Kopit Levien Chief Operating & Revenue Officer, Executive VP
Roland A. Caputo Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Nicholas Rockwell Executive VP & Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEW YORK TIMES CO59.62%5 906
WOLTERS KLUWER (ADR)--.--%19 210
INFORMA PLC31.99%12 652
PEARSON PLC-13.68%7 663
AXEL SPRINGER SE27.58%7 646
NEWS CORP13.66%7 612
