The New York Times Company : to Webcast Its Presentation at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) announced today that it will
participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
on Monday, February 25 in San Francisco.
Mark Thompson, president and chief executive officer, will participate
in a fireside chat at 8:45 a.m. PT (11:45 a.m. ET), which will be
accessible via live webcast at investors.nytco.com.
An archive of the webcast will be available on the company’s website for
90 days.
About The New York Times Company
The
New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) is a global media organization
dedicated to enhancing society by creating, collecting and distributing
high-quality news and information. The company includes The New York
Times, NYTimes.com and related properties. It is known globally for
excellence in its journalism, and innovation in its print and digital
storytelling and its business model. Follow news about the company at @NYTimesPR.
