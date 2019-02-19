Log in
The New York Times Company : to Webcast Its Presentation at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

0
02/19/2019 | 09:07am EST

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) announced today that it will participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Monday, February 25 in San Francisco.

Mark Thompson, president and chief executive officer, will participate in a fireside chat at 8:45 a.m. PT (11:45 a.m. ET), which will be accessible via live webcast at investors.nytco.com. An archive of the webcast will be available on the company’s website for 90 days.

About The New York Times Company

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) is a global media organization dedicated to enhancing society by creating, collecting and distributing high-quality news and information. The company includes The New York Times, NYTimes.com and related properties. It is known globally for excellence in its journalism, and innovation in its print and digital storytelling and its business model. Follow news about the company at @NYTimesPR.


© Business Wire 2019
