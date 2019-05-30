The New York Times Company : to Webcast its Presentation at the 21st Annual Credit Suisse Communications Conference

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) announced today that it will
participate in the 21st Annual Credit Suisse Communications Conference
in New York City on Tuesday, June 4. The company’s presentation is
scheduled for 1:45 p.m. E.T.
A link to the live webcast of the presentation will be available via the
company’s website at http://investors.nytco.com/investors/events-and-presentations,
and an archive of the webcast will be available for 90 days.
