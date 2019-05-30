Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  New York Times Co    NYT

NEW YORK TIMES CO

(NYT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

The New York Times Company : to Webcast its Presentation at the 21st Annual Credit Suisse Communications Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/30/2019 | 09:06am EDT

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) announced today that it will participate in the 21st Annual Credit Suisse Communications Conference in New York City on Tuesday, June 4. The company’s presentation is scheduled for 1:45 p.m. E.T.

A link to the live webcast of the presentation will be available via the company’s website at http://investors.nytco.com/investors/events-and-presentations, and an archive of the webcast will be available for 90 days.

About The New York Times Company

The New York Times Company is a global media organization dedicated to enhancing society by creating, collecting and distributing high-quality news and information. The Company includes The New York Times, NYTimes.com and related properties. It is known globally for excellence in its journalism, and innovation in its print and digital storytelling and its business model. Follow news about the company at @NYTimesPR.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NEW YORK TIMES CO
09:06aTHE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY : to Webcast its Presentation at the 21st Annual Cred..
BU
05/09THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY : to Webcast Its Presentation at the 47th Annual J.P...
BU
05/08NEW YORK TIMES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and..
AQ
05/08NEW YORK TIMES : adds more digital subscribers, shares climb
AQ
05/08NEW YORK TIMES CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Sta..
AQ
05/08THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY : Reports 2019 First-Quarter Results
BU
05/02NEW YORK TIMES CO : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-..
AQ
04/24THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY : to Webcast First-Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference C..
BU
04/02NEW YORK TIMES CO : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/26Apple News+, at $10 a month, could deliver more content than multiple subscri..
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 836 M
EBIT 2019 192 M
Net income 2019 128 M
Finance 2019 212 M
Yield 2019 0,63%
P/E ratio 2019 40,10
P/E ratio 2020 34,43
EV / Sales 2019 2,75x
EV / Sales 2020 2,54x
Capitalization 5 259 M
Chart NEW YORK TIMES CO
Duration : Period :
New York Times Co Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEW YORK TIMES CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 33,8 $
Spread / Average Target 6,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark J. T. Thompson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur O. Sulzberger Non-Executive Chairman
Meredith Kopit Levien Chief Operating & Revenue Officer, Executive VP
Roland A. Caputo Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Nicholas Rockwell Executive VP & Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEW YORK TIMES CO42.13%5 259
NEWS CORP2.29%6 846
DB CORP LTD15.09%488
REACH PLC20.91%302
HT MEDIA LTD-13.07%114
STAR MEDIA GROUP BHD--.--%114
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About