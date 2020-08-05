Log in
NEW ZEALAND COASTAL SEAFOODS LIMITED

(NZS)
New Zealand Coastal Seafoods : Proposed issue of Securities - NZS

08/05/2020 | 12:42am EDT

Proposed issue of securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

NEW ZEALAND COASTAL SEAFOODS LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Wednesday August 5, 2020

The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue

Maximum Number of

ASX +security code

+Security description

+securities to be issued

NZS

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

565,706

Proposed +issue date

Wednesday August 5, 2020

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Proposed issue of securities

1 / 5

Proposed issue of securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

NEW ZEALAND COASTAL SEAFOODS LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ABN

16124251396

1.3

ASX issuer code

NZS

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

Wednesday August 5, 2020

1.6 The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Proposed issue of securities

2 / 5

Proposed issue of securities

Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue

Part 7A - Conditions

7A.1 - Are any of the following approvals required for the placement or other type of issue?

+Security holder approval

Court approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASIC

ACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity

No

Part 7B - Issue details

Is the proposed security a 'New class' (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX) or an 'Existing class' (additional securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)?

Existing class

Will the proposed issue of this +security include an offer of attaching +securities?

No

Details of +securities proposed to be issued

ASX +security code and description

NZS : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Number of +securities proposed to be issued

565,706

Offer price details

Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

565,706 Shares to be issued to a supplier in part consideration for services.

Please provide an estimate of the AUD equivalent of the consideration being provided for the +securities

14,708.000000

Proposed issue of securities

3 / 5

Proposed issue of securities

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Part 7C - Timetable

7C.1 Proposed +issue date

Wednesday August 5, 2020

Part 7D - Listing Rule requirements

7D.1 Has the entity obtained, or is it obtaining, +security holder approval for the entire issue under listing rule 7.1? No

7D.1b Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's 15% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1?

Yes

7D.1b ( i ) How many +securities are proposed to be issued without security holder approval using the entity's 15% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1?

565,706 Shares.

7D.1c Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's additional 10% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1A (if applicable)?

No

7D.2 Is a party referred to in listing rule 10.11 participating in the proposed issue? No

7D.3 Will any of the +securities to be issued be +restricted securities for the purposes of the listing rules? No

7D.4 Will any of the +securities to be issued be subject to +voluntary escrow? No

Part 7E - Fees and expenses

7E.1 Will there be a lead manager or broker to the proposed issue? No

7E.2 Is the proposed issue to be underwritten? No

Proposed issue of securities

4 / 5

Proposed issue of securities

7E.4 Details of any other material fees or costs to be incurred by the entity in connection with the proposed issue

Part 7F - Further Information

7F.01 The purpose(s) for which the entity is issuing the securities

565,706 Shares to be issued to a supplier in part consideration for services.

7F.1 Will the entity be changing its dividend/distribution policy if the proposed issue proceeds? No

7F.2 Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the proposed issue

Proposed issue of securities

5 / 5

Disclaimer

New Zealand Coastal Seafoods Ltd. published this content on 05 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2020 04:41:05 UTC
Chart NEW ZEALAND COASTAL SEAFOODS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
New Zealand Coastal Seafoods Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEW ZEALAND COASTAL SEAFOO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Peti Chief Executive Officer
Winton William Willesee Non-Executive Chairman
Rob Wells Chief Financial Officer
Erlyn Dale Secretary & Non-Executive Director
Cataldo Miccio Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEW ZEALAND COASTAL SEAFOODS LIMITED183.36%18
MOWI ASA-25.37%9 632
TOYO SUISAN KAISHA, LTD.37.80%5 993
SALMAR ASA-0.45%5 524
LERØY SEAFOOD GROUP-6.93%3 534
THAI UNION GROUP0.00%2 014
