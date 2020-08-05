New Zealand Coastal Seafoods : Proposed issue of Securities - NZS 0 08/05/2020 | 12:42am EDT Send by mail :

Proposed issue of securities Announcement Summary Entity name NEW ZEALAND COASTAL SEAFOODS LIMITED Announcement Type New announcement Date of this announcement Wednesday August 5, 2020 The Proposed issue is: A placement or other type of issue Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue Maximum Number of ASX +security code +Security description +securities to be issued NZS ORDINARY FULLY PAID 565,706 Proposed +issue date Wednesday August 5, 2020 Refer to next page for full details of the announcement Proposed issue of securities 1 / 5 Proposed issue of securities Part 1 - Entity and announcement details 1.1 Name of +Entity NEW ZEALAND COASTAL SEAFOODS LIMITED We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules. 1.2 Registered Number Type Registration Number ABN 16124251396 1.3 ASX issuer code NZS The announcement is New announcement Date of this announcement Wednesday August 5, 2020 1.6 The Proposed issue is: A placement or other type of issue Proposed issue of securities 2 / 5 Proposed issue of securities Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue Part 7A - Conditions 7A.1 - Are any of the following approvals required for the placement or other type of issue? +Security holder approval Court approval Lodgement of court order with +ASIC ACCC approval FIRB approval Another approval/condition external to the entity No Part 7B - Issue details Is the proposed security a 'New class' (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX) or an 'Existing class' (additional securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)? Existing class Will the proposed issue of this +security include an offer of attaching +securities? No Details of +securities proposed to be issued ASX +security code and description NZS : ORDINARY FULLY PAID Number of +securities proposed to be issued 565,706 Offer price details Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration? No Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities 565,706 Shares to be issued to a supplier in part consideration for services. Please provide an estimate of the AUD equivalent of the consideration being provided for the +securities 14,708.000000 Proposed issue of securities 3 / 5 Proposed issue of securities Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class? Yes Part 7C - Timetable 7C.1 Proposed +issue date Wednesday August 5, 2020 Part 7D - Listing Rule requirements 7D.1 Has the entity obtained, or is it obtaining, +security holder approval for the entire issue under listing rule 7.1? No 7D.1b Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's 15% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1? Yes 7D.1b ( i ) How many +securities are proposed to be issued without security holder approval using the entity's 15% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1? 565,706 Shares. 7D.1c Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's additional 10% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1A (if applicable)? No 7D.2 Is a party referred to in listing rule 10.11 participating in the proposed issue? No 7D.3 Will any of the +securities to be issued be +restricted securities for the purposes of the listing rules? No 7D.4 Will any of the +securities to be issued be subject to +voluntary escrow? No Part 7E - Fees and expenses 7E.1 Will there be a lead manager or broker to the proposed issue? No 7E.2 Is the proposed issue to be underwritten? No Proposed issue of securities 4 / 5 Proposed issue of securities 7E.4 Details of any other material fees or costs to be incurred by the entity in connection with the proposed issue Part 7F - Further Information 7F.01 The purpose(s) for which the entity is issuing the securities 565,706 Shares to be issued to a supplier in part consideration for services. 7F.1 Will the entity be changing its dividend/distribution policy if the proposed issue proceeds? No 7F.2 Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the proposed issue Proposed issue of securities 5 / 5 Attachments Original document

