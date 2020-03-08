New Zealand Coastal Seafoods : NZS To Acquire Kiwi Dreams International Limited

New Zealand Coastal Seafoods Limited (ASX: NZS) ("NZCS", the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has agreed to acquire 100% of the issued share capital of New Zealand based Nutraceutical Manufacturer and Developer ("Acquisition"), Kiwi Dreams International Limited from the shareholders of KDI (Tony Dowd, Grant Washington-Smithand Rinku Singh). Based in New Zealand, KDI Ingredients is a developer of innovative nutraceutical products and services including ingredient supply, quality and validation, as well as formulation and development.

The Acquisition follows the development of a NZCS Collagen Ling Maw nutraceutical product, and is in line with the Company's strategy to potentially expand revenues streams, by adding greater depth to the existing product line.

Under the Acquisition Agreement, KDI Managing Director, Tony Dowd, will be contracted to NZCS for a minimum one day/week over a 12 month period, for the purposes of developing potential high value products including; Mussel Powder and Oils, Marine Based Collagens (Ling Maw and Fish Skin), Seaweed Extracts (Fucoxanthin) and Oyster Powder.

The Acquisition provides NZCS with immediate access to the lucrative value- added nutraceutical and pharmaceutical ingredient sector, with NZCS having the benefit of KDI's key suppliers, clients and technical intellectual property on settlement.

KDI Ingredients was formed in December 2018 through the merger of two New Zealand companies; KDI Ltd of Nelson, founded by Tony Dowd in 2016, and CNS Biotechnology of Hamilton, co-founded by Grant Washington-Smith, also in 2016. In addition to having strong scientific backgrounds, Mr Dowd has developed a strong record for commercialisation success with early stage ventures, whilst Mr Washington-Smith has built a solid record of commercial success with retail products and branded ingredient launches.

Prior to establishing KDI, Mr Dowd was the CEO of Supreme Biotechnologies Ltd, specialising in the development, production and commercialisation of high value nutraceutical products. He is considered to be an expert in the field of compound extraction, production, blending and commercialisation of marine based nutraceutical product.

Commenting on the acquisition, New Zealand Coastal Seafoods' CEO, Andrew Peti, said: "The acquisition of KDI Ingredients is an important step in NZCS's expansion strategy, as it will provide vertical integration with a nutraceutical ingredient developer and supplier. NZCS has recently recognised significant opportunities in the nutraceutical market, which it wishes to capitalise on. Through KDI Ingredients' key suppliers and intellectual property, coupled with a well-definedproduct development schedule, NZCS aims to expand into the high growth global nutraceutical market."

The Acquisition of KDI Ingredients follows the development of a NZCS Collagen Ling Maw nutraceutical product, and is in line with the Company's strategy to potentially expand revenues streams, by adding greater depth to the existing product line. Through the development of Nutraceutical projects, NZCS has recognised significant opportunities in this high growth market, with the global Nutraceutical market estimated at US $230.9 billion in 2018.1

