New Zealand Coastal Seafoods : Nutraceutical and Online Sales Update

23 March 2020 Nutraceutical and Online Sales Update Highlights NZCS has received delivery of a new milling machine used to produce the Company's recently developed Powdered Nutraceutical Collagen Ling Product, and soon to be developed Mussel Powder, Seaweed Extracts (Fucoxanthin) and Oyster Powder.

The addition of the milling machine to the Company's recently upgraded and expanded production and processing facility, coupled with the acquisition of Kiwi Dreams International Limited (KDI), will allow NZCS to further develop and manufacture potential high value nutraceutical products.

NZCS has launched a flagship e-commerce portal on the Company's website, selling the NZCS branded ready to eat and Powdered Collagen Nutraceutical Ling Product, direct to consumers.

e-commerce portal on the Company's website, selling the NZCS branded ready to eat and Powdered Collagen Nutraceutical Ling Product, direct to consumers. The Company is currently working towards listing the NZCS branded ready to eat and nutraceutical products for sale on the Amazon and Ebay global network of websites, and the Trade Me platform in New Zealand, which may provide NZCS with significant awareness as it seeks to build a global consumer brand.

The consumer awareness gained through this online presence, will assist Reach China in its activities in marketing, selling and distributing NZCS's products in Australia, China and Hong Kong.

The launch of the e-commerce platform and online sales is in line with the Company's strategy of expanding distribution channels, in existing markets, such as New Zealand, Australia and Hong Kong. New Zealand Coastal Seafoods Limited ("NZCS", the "Company") (ASX:NZS) is pleased to announce that the Company has recently received delivery of a new milling machine used to produce the nutraceutical products, including the Company's recently developed Powdered Collagen Nutraceutical Ling Product, and soon to be developed Mussel Powder, Seaweed Extracts (Fucoxanthin) and Oyster Powder. On 28 January, the Company announced that it had completed the development of an NZCS branded Powdered Collagen Nutraceutical Ling Product and ready to eat product range, with the new milling machine facilitating bulk production of the collagen powder. PRINCIPAL AND OPERATIONS CONTACT REGISTERED OFFICE 7 Bolt Place E info@nzcs.co Suite 5 CPC Christchurch Airport P +61 8 9389 3170 145 Stirling Highway Christchurch 8053 Nedlands, WA New Zealand ASX CODE: NZS Australia, 6009 ABN: 16 124 251 396 www.nzcs.co

The addition of the milling machine to the Company's recently upgraded and expanded production and processing facility, coupled with the acquisition of Kiwi Dreams International Limited (KDI), will allow NZCS to further develop additional nutraceutical products. The KDI Acquisition, which is due to complete by 31 March 2020, will see KDI Managing Director, Tony Dowd, contract to NZCS over a 12 month period, for the purposes of developing potential high value products including; Mussel Powder and Oils, Marine Based Collagens (Ling Maw and Fish Skin), Seaweed Extracts (Fucoxanthin) and Oyster Powder. The new machinery will play an integral role in Mr Dowd's development and the subsequent manufacture of these products, and is the final piece of machinery required to finalise the equipment set up at the Company's newly expanded and upgraded production and processing facility in Christchurch, which is five times larger than the previous facility. Image 1 - NZCS's new milling machine used for the Image 2 - The newly developed Powdered Collagen bulk manufacture of the newly developed Powdered Nutraceutical Ling Product Collagen Nutraceutical Ling Maw Product NZCS Interim CEO, Andrew Peti, commented: "The delivery of the new milling machine completes the set up at our new production facility and will play a key role in the development and bulk manufacture of NZCS's newly developed Powdered Collagen Nutraceutical Ling Product. Importantly it will also be applied to the manufacture of multiple products, as we continue to work with Tony Dowd in developing additional potential high value nutraceutical products." PRINCIPAL AND OPERATIONS CONTACT REGISTERED OFFICE 7 Bolt Place E info@nzcs.co Suite 5 CPC Christchurch Airport P +61 8 9389 3170 145 Stirling Highway Christchurch 8053 Nedlands, WA New Zealand ASX CODE: NZS Australia, 6009 ABN: 16 124 251 396 www.nzcs.co

To further build awareness for the newly developed NZCS branded ready to eat and nutraceutical products, a flagship e-commerce portal has now launched on the Company's website (ttps://nzcs.co), selling the NZCS branded ready to eat and nutraceutical collagen products, directly to consumers, thereby potentially increasing profit margins. Website visitors have the ability to place and pay for orders directly through the NZCS website, providing a convenient online shopping solution for consumers in Australia, Asia and globally. Image 3 - The new online sales portal on https://nzcs.co/selling the NZCS branded ready to eat and nutraceutical product range The Company is currently working towards listing the NZCS branded ready to eat and nutraceutical products for sale on the Amazon and Ebay global network of websites, and the Trade Me platform in New Zealand, which may provide NZCS with significant awareness as it seeks to build a global consumer brand. The consumer awareness gained through this online presence, will assist Reach China in its activities in marketing, selling and distributing NZCS's products in Australia, China and Hong Kong. Reach China CEO, Dr Matthew McDougall, commented: "When onboarding a brand into the Reach China incubation program, our initial strategy is to build a greater brand presence and awareness in the domestic market, before growing the brand in China and Hong Kong, through export and extensive marketing activities. Having the NZCS team secure the branded nutraceutical and ready to eat range to be stocked through Amazon and Ebay, greatly assists our activities in gaining broader distribution in Australia, China and Hong Kong." PRINCIPAL AND OPERATIONS CONTACT REGISTERED OFFICE 7 Bolt Place E info@nzcs.co Suite 5 CPC Christchurch Airport P +61 8 9389 3170 145 Stirling Highway Christchurch 8053 Nedlands, WA New Zealand ASX CODE: NZS Australia, 6009 ABN: 16 124 251 396 www.nzcs.co

The launch of NZCS branded product through online sales is in line with the Company's strategy of expanding distribution channels including online, in existing markets, such as New Zealand, Australia and Hong Kong. Authority: This announcement has been approved by the Board of New Zealand Coastal Seafoods Limited. Further information: Aldo Miccio Executive Director, New Zealand Coastal Seafoods Limited. Email: investors@nzcs.co Tel. +61 421 497 138 Jane Morgan Investor Relations Advisor, Jane Morgan Management Email: jm@janemorganmanagement.com.au Tel. +61 405 555 618 About New Zealand Coastal Seafoods New Zealand Coastal Seafoods (NZCS) is a New Zealand based, ASX listed, secondary producerof nutraceutical, seafood products and premium marine ingredients. The Company recently acquired Kiwi Dreams International Limited (KDI), a leading developer of innovative nutraceutical products and services including ingredient supply, quality and validation, as well as formulationand development. Through the development of Nutraceutical projects, NZCS has recognised significant opportunities in this high growth market, with the global Nutraceutical market estimated at US$230.9 billion in 2018.1 Harnessing the countries reputation for pure, pristine waters and fisheries provenance, NZCS utilise raw ingredients sourced from New Zealand's finest deep sea fishing companies, employinga nose-to-tailphilosophy to create a range of high-valueproducts. 1 https://www.bccresearch.com/market-research/food-and-beverage/nutraceuticals-global-markets.html PRINCIPAL AND OPERATIONS CONTACT REGISTERED OFFICE 7 Bolt Place E info@nzcs.co Suite 5 CPC Christchurch Airport P +61 8 9389 3170 145 Stirling Highway Christchurch 8053 Nedlands, WA New Zealand ASX CODE: NZS Australia, 6009 ABN: 16 124 251 396 www.nzcs.co

The Company's mission is to share the sought-after flavours of sustainably-sourced, nutritious, healthy and organic goodness of New Zealand's seafood with Asian consumers, throughexpanding distributor, wholesale and consumer channels. NZCS's growth strategy is focused on the development of a new nutraceutical product range and increasing production and sales of its flagship, collagen-rich, dried ling maw range and developing high-value ready-to-eat,FMCG products for export into new and existing markets. PRINCIPAL AND OPERATIONS CONTACT REGISTERED OFFICE 7 Bolt Place E info@nzcs.co Suite 5 CPC Christchurch Airport P +61 8 9389 3170 145 Stirling Highway Christchurch 8053 Nedlands, WA New Zealand ASX CODE: NZS Australia, 6009 ABN: 16 124 251 396 www.nzcs.co