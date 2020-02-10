Log in
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD)
NZD/USD Falls to 3-Month Low Ahead of RBNZ Rate Decision -- Market Talk

02/10/2020 | 03:24pm EST

20:08 GMT - NZD/USD ebbs to a three-month low as US economic outperformance and New Zealand's high exposure to China's economy keep pressure to the downside. The pair is at 0.6388 after trading 0.6382-0.6415 overnight. The RBNZ's interest rate decision and commentary on Wednesday is the main local event for the currency. The central bank is expected to leave the cash rate unchanged and markets are interested in its assessment of coronavirus risks to the economy. "NZD moved below the key 0.64 USD support level overnight and remains susceptible to further downside on worsening coronavirus headlines," says ASB Bank. "The tone adopted by the RBNZ tomorrow will be pivotal for short-term NZD direction." (stephen.wright@wsj.com)

