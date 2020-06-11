RBNZ Deputy Gov : Economic Pain From Pandemic Still Lies Ahead

By Stephen Wright



WELLINGTON, New Zealand--Much of the economic pain stemming from the coronavirus pandemic is still to be experienced and stock markets have become "detached" from reality, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's deputy governor said.

"A lot of economic pain still lies ahead of us so we have to be cautious about the fact that business failures and unemployment are still building," said Deputy Gov. Geoff Bascand, referring to New Zealand's economic outlook.

"Probably the worst unemployment numbers are going to be in the second half of this year, probably in the last quarter, so I hesitate to get too optimistic about our state of play too quickly," he said.

Mr. Bascand's comments were made in an online meeting with New Zealand's Financial Services Council this week and posted on YouTube by the council.

Asked about recent strong gains in world equity markets, Mr. Bascand said he was a "bit surprised" about the recovery to about pre-pandemic levels.

"I don't like to be asked to predict equity markets but there is a little bit of a sense that the prices are a little detached from the earnings profile," he said.

Equity markets are forward looking, but the downturn in international trade will flow through to investment and capital goods demand while risks from the coronavirus are not over, the deputy governor said.

"I wouldn't be surprised if there's going to be a little bit of volatility up and down for awhile," he said.

