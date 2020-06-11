Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Currencies  >  New Zealand Dollar / US Dollar (NZD/USD)       

NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll news

RBNZ Deputy Gov : Economic Pain From Pandemic Still Lies Ahead

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/11/2020 | 11:06pm EDT

By Stephen Wright

WELLINGTON, New Zealand--Much of the economic pain stemming from the coronavirus pandemic is still to be experienced and stock markets have become "detached" from reality, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's deputy governor said.

"A lot of economic pain still lies ahead of us so we have to be cautious about the fact that business failures and unemployment are still building," said Deputy Gov. Geoff Bascand, referring to New Zealand's economic outlook.

"Probably the worst unemployment numbers are going to be in the second half of this year, probably in the last quarter, so I hesitate to get too optimistic about our state of play too quickly," he said.

Mr. Bascand's comments were made in an online meeting with New Zealand's Financial Services Council this week and posted on YouTube by the council.

Asked about recent strong gains in world equity markets, Mr. Bascand said he was a "bit surprised" about the recovery to about pre-pandemic levels.

"I don't like to be asked to predict equity markets but there is a little bit of a sense that the prices are a little detached from the earnings profile," he said.

Equity markets are forward looking, but the downturn in international trade will flow through to investment and capital goods demand while risks from the coronavirus are not over, the deputy governor said.

"I wouldn't be surprised if there's going to be a little bit of volatility up and down for awhile," he said.

Write to Stephen Wright at stephen.wright@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DO
06/11RBNZ DEPUTY GOV : Economic Pain From Pandemic Still Lies Ahead
DJ
06/04As New Zealand prepares for negative rates, kiwi acquires yen's stripes
RE
05/27NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
05/27NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
05/27NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05/27NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05/27NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05/27NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05/27NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
05/26NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
More news
Chart NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD)
Duration : Period :
New Zealand Dollar / US Dollar (NZD/USD) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group