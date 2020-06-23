RBNZ Keeps Cash Rate Unchanged, Prepared to Add Stimulus

By Stephen Wright



WELLINGTON, New Zealand--The Reserve Bank of New Zealand left its cash rate unchanged at a record low of 0.25%, as expected, and said it will add stimulus as needed.

The central bank on Wednesday said New Zealand exited pandemic restrictions sooner than expected but economic risks remain weighted to the downside.

The RBNZ in March cut the cash rate by 75 basis points and said the rate would remain at 0.25% until March 2021.

It has also been buying New Zealand government bonds in the secondary market to keep wholesale rates low.

Write to Stephen Wright at stephen.wright@wsj.com