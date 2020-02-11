RBNZ Leaves Cash Rate Unchanged, Sees Short-Lived Virus Impact

By Stephen Wright



WELLINGTON, New Zealand--The Reserve Bank of New Zealand on Wednesday left its cash rate unchanged at a record low 1.0% and said it expects the coronavirus epidemic to have a short-lived impact on the local economy.

"We assume the overall economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak in New Zealand will be of a short duration, with most of the impacts in the first half of 2020," the central bank said in a statement.

It said there was a risk that the effects would be larger and more persistent but "monetary policy has time to adjust if needed as more information becomes available."

The central bank cut interest rates by 75 basis points last year in response to slowing growth in New Zealand and globally.

Indicators such as consumer confidence, wage growth and house prices have risen in the past several months, helped by the central bank and government stimulus.

The central bank said economic growth was likely to accelerate in the second half of 2020, driven by monetary and fiscal stimulus and high returns for New Zealand's exports.

