New Zealand Energy Corp Announces Appointment of New CFO

06/10/2020 | 04:55pm EDT

Wellington, New Zealand--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2020) - New Zealand Energy Corp. (TSXV: NZ) ("NZEC" or the "Company") announced the appointment of Jenny Wells as the Company's new Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary following the departure of the former CFO, Mr Derek Gardiner. This appointment became effective on Friday 5 June 2020.

The Company takes this opportunity to thank Mr Gardiner for his service to NZEC. ‎

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"James Willis"

Chairman

New Zealand Energy Corp.

New Zealand Energy Contacts

Email: info@newzealandenergy.com
Website: www.newzealandenergy.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING RESERVE ESTIMATES

This document, the consolidated financial statements for the quarter ended 31 December 2017 and full financial year and the Management's Discussion and Analysis contain certain forward- looking information, forward-looking statements ("forward-looking statements"). The reader's attention is specifically drawn to the qualifications, disclosure and cautionary statements in these documents regarding forward-looking statements and reserve and resource estimates.

The Company notes that such forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond NZEC's control, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, volatility of commodity prices, currency fluctuations, imprecision of reserve estimates, environmental risks, operational risks in exploration and development, competition from other industry participants, the lack of availability of qualified personnel or management, stock market volatility and the ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources. Although the Company believes that the expectations in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, they are based on factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate. Those factors and assumptions are based upon currently available information. Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could influence actual results or events and cause actual results or events to differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied in the forward looking information.

As such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward looking information, as no assurance can be provided as to future results, levels of activity or achievements. All forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this document or the date of the documents referenced above, except as required by applicable law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or to revise any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/57643


© Newsfilecorp 2020
