New Zealand Energy Corp - Revised Financial Statements Filing Dates

Wellington, New Zealand--(Newsfile Corp. - April 27, 2020) - New Zealand Energy Corp. (TSXV: NZ) ("NZEC" or the "Company") announces, pursuant to the blanket relief granted by the Canadian Securities Administrators, it will file:

annual financial statements for the 2019 financial year, and the related managements discussion and analysis ("annual financial statements"), normally filed by 29 April 2020;

reserves data ("reserves data"), as required by NI 51-101 Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities normally filed by 29 April 2020;

in each case, on or before 12 June 2020; and

interim financial statements for the quarter ended 31 March 2020, and the related management's discussion and analysis ("interim financial statements"), normally filed by 1 June 2020;

on or before 16 July 2020.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"James Willis"

Chairman

New Zealand Energy Corp.

New Zealand Energy Contacts

Email: info@newzealandenergy.com

Website: www.newzealandenergy.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/54989