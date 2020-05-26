New Zealand Energy Corp - Revised Financial Statements Filing Dates

Wellington, New Zealand--(Newsfile Corp. - May 26, 2020) - New Zealand Energy Corp. (TSXV: NZ) ("NZEC" or the "Company") provides a further update pursuant to the blanket relief granted by the Canadian Securities Administrators, and the press release issued by the Company on 28 April 2020, from the filing dates for certain Company documents.

On 28 April 2020 the Company announced it would file its annual financial statements for the 2019 financial year, and the related managements discussion and analysis and reserves data, normally required on 29 April 2020, on or before 12 June 2020.

The Company confirms there have been no material business developments, other than as disclosed in the Company's press releases and previous filings, and further confirms members of the company's management and other insiders are subject to an insider trading black-out period.

