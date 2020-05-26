Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  New Zealand Energy Corp.    NZ   CA6501581087

NEW ZEALAND ENERGY CORP.

(NZ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

New Zealand Energy Corp - Revised Financial Statements Filing Dates

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/26/2020 | 12:05am EDT

Wellington, New Zealand--(Newsfile Corp. - May 26, 2020) - New Zealand Energy Corp. (TSXV: NZ) ("NZEC" or the "Company") provides a further update pursuant to the blanket relief granted by the Canadian Securities Administrators, and the press release issued by the Company on 28 April 2020, from the filing dates for certain Company documents.

On 28 April 2020 the Company announced it would file its annual financial statements for the 2019 financial year, and the related managements discussion and analysis and reserves data, normally required on 29 April 2020, on or before 12 June 2020.

The Company confirms there have been no material business developments, other than as disclosed in the Company's press releases and previous filings, and further confirms members of the company's management and other insiders are subject to an insider trading black-out period.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"James Willis"

Chairman

New Zealand Energy Corp.

New Zealand Energy Contacts

Email: info@newzealandenergy.com
Website: www.newzealandenergy.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/56540


© Newsfilecorp 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NEW ZEALAND ENERGY CORP.
12:05aNew Zealand Energy Corp - Revised Financial Statements Filing Dates
NE
05/25NEW ZEALAND ENERGY : Press Release - Revised Financial Statements Filing Dates
PU
04/27New Zealand Energy Corp - Revised Financial Statements Filing Dates
NE
04/27NEW ZEALAND ENERGY : Press Release - Revised Filing Dates 2020
PU
03/23COVID19 and Current Operations Update
NE
02/06NEW ZEALAND ENERGY CORP : updates status of operation of Ahuroa Gas Storage
AQ
02/03New Zealand Energy Corp updates status of operation of Ahuroa Gas Storage
NE
2019New Zealand Energy Corp Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
NE
2019New Zealand Energy Corp Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results
NE
2019New Zealand Energy Corp announces Results of 2019 Annual General Meeting of S..
NE
More news
Chart NEW ZEALAND ENERGY CORP.
Duration : Period :
New Zealand Energy Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Adams Chief Executive Officer
James Max Duddingston Willis Chairman
Micheal G. Oakes General Manager-Operations
Derek Leigh Gardiner Chief Financial Officer
Mark Dunphy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEW ZEALAND ENERGY CORP.-50.00%1
CNOOC LIMITED-32.72%49 620
CONOCOPHILLIPS-33.45%46 415
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-37.58%30 429
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-39.64%21 336
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY-38.94%15 237
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group