NEW ZEALAND ENERGY CORP

(NZ)
New Zealand Energy Corp announces Results of 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

07/30/2019 | 08:55pm EDT

Wellington, New Zealand--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2019) - New Zealand Energy Corp. (TSXV: NZ) ("NZEC" or the "Company") announced today the results of its Annual General Meeting of shareholders held in Wellington, New Zealand on Wednesday 31 July 2019 (NZT).

A total of 104,769,079 common shares representing just over 45% of the total issued and outstanding common shares were voted at the meeting.

Each of the current directors, James Willis, Mark Dunphy and Dr David Llewellyn were re-elected as Directors of the Company to hold office until the next annual general meeting, or until successors are elected or appointed.

Shareholders also voted in favour of all other items of business put forward at the meeting, as outlined below:

Motion Percentage of Votes for
To fix the number of directors of the Company at three (3)
76%
 To appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers as Auditors of the Company99%
 To approve the Company's Amended 2015 Stock Option Plan97%


 

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"James Willis"

Chairman

New Zealand Energy Contacts

Email: info@newzealandenergy.com
Website: www.newzealandenergy.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/46660


© Newsfilecorp 2019
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Adams Chief Executive Officer
James Max Duddingston Willis Chairman
Micheal G. Oakes General Manager-Operations
Derek Leigh Gardiner Chief Financial Officer
Mark Dunphy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEW ZEALAND ENERGY CORP0.00%2
CNOOC LTD7.73%74 457
CONOCOPHILLIPS-6.67%65 765
EOG RESOURCES INC.-3.77%48 701
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-15.95%38 098
ANADARKO PETROLEUM67.93%36 796
