New Zealand Oil & Gas : Blog Post

If parliament opts to proceed with the Bill, it should be amended as follows:

- The duration of existing permit commitments should be extended, so that operators have a fair opportunity to respond to the decision and the way it was made.

- A sunset clause should apply, and the clause should lapse subject to a recommendation from the climate commission.

- An exception to the ban should exist where a permit joint venture can establish that development of a discovery would be likely to displace higher-carbon sources in the global energy mix.