Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NEW ZEALAND STOCK EXCHANGE  >  New Zealand Oil & Gas Limited    NZO   NZNZOE0010S7

NEW ZEALAND OIL & GAS LIMITED (NZO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

New Zealand Oil & Gas : Blog Post

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/16/2018 | 12:58am CEST
If parliament opts to proceed with the Bill, it should be amended as follows:

- The duration of existing permit commitments should be extended, so that operators have a fair opportunity to respond to the decision and the way it was made.

- A sunset clause should apply, and the clause should lapse subject to a recommendation from the climate commission.

- An exception to the ban should exist where a permit joint venture can establish that development of a discovery would be likely to displace higher-carbon sources in the global energy mix. 

Disclaimer

New Zealand Oil & Gas Limited published this content on 16 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2018 22:57:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NEW ZEALAND OIL & GAS LIMI
12:58aNEW ZEALAND OIL & GAS : Kohatukai Weekly Drilling Update
PU
12:58aNEW ZEALAND OIL & GAS : Blog Post
PU
10/08NEW ZEALAND OIL & GAS : Kohatukai Weekly Drilling Update
PU
10/01NEW ZEALAND OIL & GAS : Kohatukai Weekly Drilling Update
PU
09/25NEW ZEALAND OIL & GAS : Drilling Commences At Kohatukai
PU
08/27NEW ZEALAND OIL & GAS : Annual result for the year to 30 June 2018
PU
05/01CUE ENERGY RESOURCES : Appoints New Chairman Appoints New Chairman
AQ
04/18CUE ENERGY RESOURCES : Appoints New Director
AQ
04/18CUE ENERGY RESOURCES : Board Appointment Board Appointment
AQ
04/13NEW ZEALAND OIL & GAS : Market update on Government policy announcement
PU
More news
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew William Jefferies Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Samuel Kellner Chairman
Catherine McKelvey Chief Financial Officer
Rosalind Archer Independent Director
Roderick David Ritchie Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEW ZEALAND OIL & GAS LIMITED63
CONOCOPHILLIPS34.51%84 589
CNOOC LTD29.06%82 275
EOG RESOURCES13.22%70 442
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION4.48%58 524
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-15.74%35 209
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.