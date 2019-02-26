Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NEW ZEALAND STOCK EXCHANGE  >  New Zealand Oil & Gas Limited    NZO   NZNZOE0010S7

NEW ZEALAND OIL & GAS LIMITED

(NZO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

New Zealand Oil & Gas : Half-year Result

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/26/2019 | 03:18pm EST

Posted on 27 February 2019

Half Year Results

Write-downs of the Kisaran development asset in Indonesia and the Kohatukai well in Taranaki were the main components in a net loss for New Zealand Oil & Gas of $4.8 million for the six months to 31 December 2018. A net loss of $0.7 million was recorded in the prior corresponding period.

Revenue was up 41.8 per cent to $21.8 million compared to $15.4 million in the pcp, due to the inclusion of the group's 4 per cent interest in Kupe across the full six months.

The Group had a cash balance of $99.1 million, up from $83.6 million a year earlier.

The value of exploration and evaluation assets was $2.6 million, down from $7.2 million a year earlier, because the value of Kisaran has been written down by $7.2 million. Cue's Paus Biru-1 drilling costs are held on the balance sheet as exploration assets following a gas discovery during the period. Drilling costs are only expensed if exploration is unsuccessful.

Exploration costs of $5.0 million were up from $3.5 million in the pcp as the costs of the unsuccessful Kohatukai well were expensed.

New Zealand Oil & Gas chief executive Andrew Jefferies says the company is focused on growth.

'We have farmed into the world class Ironbark asset during the period, and with our 50.04 per cent interest in Cue Energy we have exposure to more than 25 per cent of Ironbark. At a best estimate of 15 trillion feet of gas, and located near existing gas infrastructure, Ironbark is a very large potential prospect at a great address. A rig contract has been signed and we are expecting a well will be drilled in late 2020.

'Deepwater potential off the South Island of New Zealand remains a focus area. A discovery there would transform regional economies and provide gas at scale for New Zealand to substitute clean natural gas for higher-carbon energy.

'We are continuing to screen opportunities to enter production and development opportunities internationally. Our focus is in markets we understand where our involvement can add value. Cue Energy is profitable and we are exiting low priority positions, including our directly-held Indonesian assets,' Andrew Jefferies said.

Disclaimer

New Zealand Oil & Gas Limited published this content on 27 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2019 20:17:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NEW ZEALAND OIL & GAS LIMI
03:18pNEW ZEALAND OIL & GAS : Half-year Result
PU
02/21Cue Energy Resources Limited - FY2019 First Half Results
AQ
02/14Cue Energy - Ironbark rig contract signed
AQ
02/13NEW ZEALAND OIL & GAS : BP Signs Rig Contract to Drill 15 TCF Ironbark Prospect ..
AQ
2018NEW ZEALAND OIL & GAS : The Eyal & Marilyn Ofer Family Foundation Establishes Sc..
PU
2018NEW ZEALAND OIL & GAS : Gas Discovery at Paus Biru Well-1
PU
2018NEW ZEALAND OIL & GAS : Paus Biru Well Logging Update
PU
2018NEW ZEALAND OIL & GAS : Kohatukai Weekly Drilling Update
PU
2018CUE ENERGY : WA-359-P Farmout and WA-409-P Option Agreements With New Zealand Oi..
AQ
2018BEACH ENERGY : BP to operate Ironbark well offshore Western Australia
AQ
More news
Chart NEW ZEALAND OIL & GAS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
New Zealand Oil & Gas Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew William Jefferies Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Samuel Kellner Chairman
Catherine McKelvey Chief Financial Officer
Rosalind Archer Independent Director
Roderick David Ritchie Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEW ZEALAND OIL & GAS LIMITED55
CNOOC LTD14.31%79 213
CONOCOPHILLIPS11.07%78 557
EOG RESOURCES8.65%54 946
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION7.41%49 642
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD11.99%33 688
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.