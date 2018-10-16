Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NEW ZEALAND STOCK EXCHANGE  >  New Zealand Oil & Gas Limited    NZO   NZNZOE0010S7

NEW ZEALAND OIL & GAS LIMITED (NZO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

New Zealand Oil & Gas : Kohatukai Weekly Drilling Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/16/2018 | 12:58am CEST

Posted on 16 October 2018

Kohatukai

At 6.00AM on 15 October 2018, the Kohatukai-1 well had reached a depth of 2938 metres, the
operator has advised.

The current operation is drilling ahead directionally with an 8 ½' hole.

In the past week the well was drilled a further 964m. The 12 ¼' section was TDed at 2072m and 9
⅝' casing was run and the shoe was set at 2070m. BOPs were pressure tested, the 8 ½' bit was run in hole, casing was pressure tested, and leak off testing performed. Drilling in the 8 ½' section began on Friday, 12 October.

The well is in PEP 55768, south of New Plymouth, onshore northern Taranaki, New Zealand. Drilling
operations began on 24 September.

Participants in PEP 55768 are Mitsui E&P Australia Pty Ltd (Mitsui) 37.5%; AWE Holdings NZ Limited
(AWE) 12.5% (Operator); New Zealand Oil & Gas 25%; and O.G. Oil and Gas Limited 25%.

Disclaimer

New Zealand Oil & Gas Limited published this content on 16 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2018 22:57:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NEW ZEALAND OIL & GAS LIMI
12:58aNEW ZEALAND OIL & GAS : Kohatukai Weekly Drilling Update
PU
12:58aNEW ZEALAND OIL & GAS : Blog Post
PU
10/08NEW ZEALAND OIL & GAS : Kohatukai Weekly Drilling Update
PU
10/01NEW ZEALAND OIL & GAS : Kohatukai Weekly Drilling Update
PU
09/25NEW ZEALAND OIL & GAS : Drilling Commences At Kohatukai
PU
08/27NEW ZEALAND OIL & GAS : Annual result for the year to 30 June 2018
PU
05/01CUE ENERGY RESOURCES : Appoints New Chairman Appoints New Chairman
AQ
04/18CUE ENERGY RESOURCES : Appoints New Director
AQ
04/18CUE ENERGY RESOURCES : Board Appointment Board Appointment
AQ
04/13NEW ZEALAND OIL & GAS : Market update on Government policy announcement
PU
More news
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew William Jefferies Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Samuel Kellner Chairman
Catherine McKelvey Chief Financial Officer
Rosalind Archer Independent Director
Roderick David Ritchie Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEW ZEALAND OIL & GAS LIMITED63
CONOCOPHILLIPS34.51%84 589
CNOOC LTD29.06%82 275
EOG RESOURCES13.22%70 442
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION4.48%58 524
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-15.74%35 209
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.