Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NEW ZEALAND STOCK EXCHANGE  >  New Zealand Refining Company Ltd    NZR   NZNZRE0001S9

NEW ZEALAND REFINING COMPANY LTD

(NZR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

New Zealand Refining : ASM Presentation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/11/2019 | 10:23pm EDT

NZX Statement

Annual Shareholders' Meeting - Presentation Materials

The New Zealand Refining Company Limited provides a copy of the Chairman's Address, CEO's Address and Presentation to the Annual Shareholders' Meeting, being held today at 2:00pm at Eden Park, South Level 4 Lounge, Auckland.

The meeting can be viewed on-demand via the company's website(www.refiningnz.com)from Monday, 15th April 2019.

D.M. Jensen

Chief Financial Officer / Company Secretary

12 April 2019

Disclaimer

The New Zealand Refining Company Limited published this content on 12 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2019 02:22:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NEW ZEALAND REFINING COMPA
10:23pNEW ZEALAND REFINING : ASM Presentation
PU
10:23pNEW ZEALAND REFINING : Chairman and CEO Address
PU
03/18NEW ZEALAND REFINING : Operational Report for Jan/Feb 2019
PU
03/14NEW ZEALAND REFINING : Initial Director Disclosure - James Miller
PU
03/13NEW ZEALAND REFINING : Notice of Meeting 2019
PU
03/13NEW ZEALAND REFINING : Annual Report 2018
PU
03/11NEW ZEALAND REFINING : Shareholder Disclosure Document
PU
03/11NEW ZEALAND REFINING : Shareholder Disclosure - Financial Assistance to Employee..
PU
02/21NEW ZEALAND REFINING : Note - Analyst Presentation
PU
02/21NEW ZEALAND REFINING : Analyst Presentation
PU
More news
Financials (NZD)
Sales 2019 371 M
EBIT 2019 42,3 M
Net income 2019 16,1 M
Debt 2019 235 M
Yield 2019 4,53%
P/E ratio 2019 42,04
P/E ratio 2020 11,08
EV / Sales 2019 2,37x
EV / Sales 2020 2,05x
Capitalization 644 M
Chart NEW ZEALAND REFINING COMPANY LTD
Duration : Period :
New Zealand Refining Company Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 2,27  NZD
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Fuge Chief Executive Officer
Simon Christopher Allen Chairman
Denise M. Jensen Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Robin Baxter Engineering Manager
Mark Tume Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEW ZEALAND REFINING COMPANY LTD435
CHEVRON CORPORATION15.40%238 439
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SA-7.35%11 503
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO., LTD.3.95%10 042
HOLLYFRONTIER-2.11%8 545
SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL CO LTD12.83%7 913
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About