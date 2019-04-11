New Zealand Refining : ASM Presentation

NZX Statement
Annual Shareholders' Meeting - Presentation Materials
The New Zealand Refining Company Limited provides a copy of the Chairman's Address, CEO's Address and Presentation to the Annual Shareholders' Meeting, being held today at 2:00pm at Eden Park, South Level 4 Lounge, Auckland.
The meeting can be viewed on-demand via the company's website(www.refiningnz.com)from Monday, 15th April 2019.
D.M. Jensen
Chief Financial Officer / Company Secretary
12 April 2019
