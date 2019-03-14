Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NEW ZEALAND STOCK EXCHANGE  >  New Zealand Refining Company Ltd    NZR   NZNZRE0001S9

NEW ZEALAND REFINING COMPANY LTD

(NZR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

New Zealand Refining : Annual Report 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/14/2019 | 12:44am EDT

CLEAR.

REFININGNZ

ANNUALREPORT2018

From the very ﬁrst day our reﬁnery began operating, our position as a critical piece of energy infrastructure was clear.

That hasn't changed and neither has our aspiration to be the fuels manufacturer and supplier of choice for New Zealand. We know it is a big responsibility and look to fulﬁl that by running our reﬁnery safely and reliably while being clear about what we need to do to delight our customers, provide value to our shareholders, and to sustain our community and our environment for the years ahead.

02

REFINING NZ ANNUAL REPORT 2018

INVESTED.

03

For nearly 60 years we've kept New Zealand moving. Our continuous investment in the Reﬁnery's capacity and capability has been pivotal to the success of our company, our region and our country. It's an investment shared by every Northlander who works here. Focusing our skills and expertise on achieving a cleaner, safer and more efﬁcient fuel supply, we are investing in a sustainable energy future - New Zealand's future.

Disclaimer

The New Zealand Refining Company Limited published this content on 14 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2019 04:43:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NEW ZEALAND REFINING COMPA
12:44aNEW ZEALAND REFINING : Notice of Meeting 2019
PU
12:44aNEW ZEALAND REFINING : Annual Report 2018
PU
03/11NEW ZEALAND REFINING : Shareholder Disclosure Document
PU
03/11NEW ZEALAND REFINING : Shareholder Disclosure - Financial Assistance to Employee..
PU
02/21NEW ZEALAND REFINING : Note - Analyst Presentation
PU
02/21NEW ZEALAND REFINING : Analyst Presentation
PU
02/21NEW ZEALAND REFINING : Appendix 7
PU
02/21NEW ZEALAND REFINING : Profit Announcement FY2018
PU
02/21NEW ZEALAND REFINING : Resignation of Director - Mark Tume
PU
2018NEW ZEALAND REFINING : Notice of Allotment of Unsecured Subordinated Notes
PU
More news
Financials (NZD)
Sales 2019 371 M
EBIT 2019 42,3 M
Net income 2019 16,1 M
Debt 2019 235 M
Yield 2019 4,67%
P/E ratio 2019 40,82
P/E ratio 2020 10,75
EV / Sales 2019 2,32x
EV / Sales 2020 1,98x
Capitalization 625 M
Chart NEW ZEALAND REFINING COMPANY LTD
Duration : Period :
New Zealand Refining Company Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 2,23  NZD
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Fuge Chief Executive Officer
Simon Christopher Allen Chairman
Denise M. Jensen Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Robin Baxter Engineering Manager
Mark Tume Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEW ZEALAND REFINING COMPANY LTD428
CHEVRON CORPORATION14.60%235 418
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SA-5.32%11 497
HOLLYFRONTIER1.15%8 658
PETRONAS GAS BHD--.--%8 592
SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL CO LTD12.02%7 909
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.