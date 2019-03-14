New Zealand Refining : Annual Report 2018

CLEAR.

From the very ﬁrst day our reﬁnery began operating, our position as a critical piece of energy infrastructure was clear.

That hasn't changed and neither has our aspiration to be the fuels manufacturer and supplier of choice for New Zealand. We know it is a big responsibility and look to fulﬁl that by running our reﬁnery safely and reliably while being clear about what we need to do to delight our customers, provide value to our shareholders, and to sustain our community and our environment for the years ahead.

INVESTED.

For nearly 60 years we've kept New Zealand moving. Our continuous investment in the Reﬁnery's capacity and capability has been pivotal to the success of our company, our region and our country. It's an investment shared by every Northlander who works here. Focusing our skills and expertise on achieving a cleaner, safer and more efﬁcient fuel supply, we are investing in a sustainable energy future - New Zealand's future.