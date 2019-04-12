New Zealand Refining : Annual Shareholders' Meeting 12 April 2019 – Poll Results

NZX Statement
Annual Shareholders Meeting, 12th April 2019 - Poll Results
Appointment of Auditor
The Directors of the New Zealand Refining Company Limited advise that the Directors have been authorized to fix fees and expenses of PricewaterhouseCoopers as auditors to the Company for the year ending 31 December 2019.
|
Resolution 1
|
For
|
Against
|
Abstain
|
Auditor's fees and expenses
|
220,009,054 99.03%
|
2,162,855 0.97%
|
343,333
Appointment of Directors
The Directors of the New Zealand Refining Company Limited advise that the following directors, who retired by rotation in accordance with clause 8.9 of the Constitution, and who were appointed during the year by the Board, were re-elected/elected as directors of the Company:
|
Resolution 2
|
For
|
Against
|
Abstain
|
2 (a) Mr R. Cavallo
|
221,254,597 99.59%
|
910,123 0.41%
|
350,522
|
2 (b) Mr P.A. Zealand
|
220,866,940 99.42%
|
1,293,747 0.58%
|
354,555
|
2 (c) Mr J.B. Miller
|
220,819,575 99.40%
|
1,329,307 0.60%
|
366,360
Adoption of New Constitution
The Directors of the New Zealand Refining Company Limited advise that the proposed changes to the Company's Constitution were approved for adoption no later than 1 July 2019.
|
Resolution 3
|
For
|
Against
|
Abstain
|
Adoption of New Constitution
|
222,062,110 99.97%
|
70,953 0.03%
|
382,179
D.M. Jensen
Company Secretary
12 April 2019
Disclaimer
The New Zealand Refining Company Limited published this content on 12 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2019 05:37:06 UTC