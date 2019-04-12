New Zealand Refining : Annual Shareholders' Meeting 12 April 2019 – Poll Results

NZX Statement

Annual Shareholders Meeting, 12th April 2019 - Poll Results

Appointment of Auditor

The Directors of the New Zealand Refining Company Limited advise that the Directors have been authorized to fix fees and expenses of PricewaterhouseCoopers as auditors to the Company for the year ending 31 December 2019.

Resolution 1 For Against Abstain Auditor's fees and expenses 220,009,054 99.03% 2,162,855 0.97% 343,333

Appointment of Directors

The Directors of the New Zealand Refining Company Limited advise that the following directors, who retired by rotation in accordance with clause 8.9 of the Constitution, and who were appointed during the year by the Board, were re-elected/elected as directors of the Company:

Resolution 2 For Against Abstain 2 (a) Mr R. Cavallo 221,254,597 99.59% 910,123 0.41% 350,522 2 (b) Mr P.A. Zealand 220,866,940 99.42% 1,293,747 0.58% 354,555 2 (c) Mr J.B. Miller 220,819,575 99.40% 1,329,307 0.60% 366,360

Adoption of New Constitution

The Directors of the New Zealand Refining Company Limited advise that the proposed changes to the Company's Constitution were approved for adoption no later than 1 July 2019.

Resolution 3 For Against Abstain Adoption of New Constitution 222,062,110 99.97% 70,953 0.03% 382,179

D.M. Jensen

Company Secretary

12 April 2019