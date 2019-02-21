Log in
New Zealand Refining : Appendix 7

02/21/2019

APPENDIX 7 - NZSX Listing Rules

Notice of event affecting securities

NZSX Listing Rule 7.12.2. For rights, NZSX Listing Rules 7.10.9 and 7.10.10. For change to allotment, NZSX Listing Rule 7.12.1, a separate advice is required.

EMAIL:announce@nzx.com

Number of pages including this one (Please provide any other relevant details on additional pages)

Full name of Issuer

The New Zealand Refining Company Limited

Name of officer authorised to make this notice

Contact phone number

Authority for event, e.g. Directors' resolution

Contact fax number

Date

Nature of event

Tick as appropriate

Bonus Issue Rights Issue non-renouncable

If ticked, state whether:Taxable

/ Non Taxable If ticked, state

Conversion

InterestRights Issue Renouncable

Capital change

Call

Dividend

Full

X

whether:

Interim

Year X

Special

DRP Applies

EXISTING securities affected by this

If more than one security is affected by the event, use a separate form.

Description of the class of securities

Ordinary Shares

ISIN

If unknown, contact NZX

Details of securities issued pursuant to this event

If more than one class of security is to be issued, use a separate form for each class.

Description of the class of securitiesNumber of Securities to be issued following eventConversion, Maturity, Call Payable or Exercise Date

Minimum Entitlement

Enter N/A if not applicable

Strike price per security for any issue in lieu or date Strike Price available.

Tick if pari passuTreatment of Fractions

provide an OR explanation

ISIN

If unknown, contact NZX

Ratio, e.g 1 for 2

for

of the ranking

Monies Associated with Event

In dollars and centsDividend payable, Call payable, Exercise price, Conversion price, Redemption price, Application money.

Amount per security

(does not include any excluded income)Excluded income per security (only applicable to listed PIEs)CurrencyTotal monies

NZD $14,065,940

Source of PaymentSupplementary dividend details -

NZSX Listing Rule 7.12.7

Amount per security in dollars and cents

Date Payable

Taxation

In the case of a taxable bonus issue state strike price

$

Amount per Security in Dollars and cents to six decimal places

Resident Withholding Tax

$0.003125

Imputation Credits (Give details)

$0.017500

Foreign Withholding TaxFDP Credits (Give details)

Timing

(Refer Appendix 8 in the NZSX Listing Rules)

Record Date 5pm

For calculation of entitlements -

Application Date

Also, Call Payable, Dividend / Interest Payable, Exercise Date, Conversion Date.

Notice Date

Entitlement letters, call notices, conversion notices mailed

Allotment Date

For the issue of new securities. Must be within 5 business days of application closing date.

OFFICE USE ONLY Ex Date:

Commence Quoting Rights: Cease Quoting Rights 5pm: Commence Quoting New Securities: Cease Quoting Old Security 5pm:

Security Code:

Security Code:

The New Zealand Refining Company Limited published this content on 22 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
