New Zealand Refining : Climate Change Proceedings

Climate Change Proceedings
The New Zealand Refining Company (trading as Refining NZ) confirms that today it has received civil proceedings out of the Auckland High court from Mr. Mike Smith.
The Company is one of seven named defendants and is currently assessing the claim.
D.M. Jensen
Chief Financial Officer / Company Secretary
Marsden Point
5 September 2019
