New Zealand Refining : Climate Change Proceedings

0
09/05/2019 | 12:32am EDT

Climate Change Proceedings

The New Zealand Refining Company (trading as Refining NZ) confirms that today it has received civil proceedings out of the Auckland High court from Mr. Mike Smith.

The Company is one of seven named defendants and is currently assessing the claim.

D.M. Jensen

Chief Financial Officer / Company Secretary

Marsden Point

5 September 2019

Disclaimer

The New Zealand Refining Company Limited published this content on 05 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2019 04:31:02 UTC
Financials (NZD)
Sales 2019 388 M
EBIT 2019 65,6 M
Net income 2019 37,9 M
Debt 2019 225 M
Yield 2019 5,06%
P/E ratio 2019 17,2x
P/E ratio 2020 9,34x
EV / Sales2019 2,26x
EV / Sales2020 2,07x
Capitalization 652 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 2,31  NZD
Last Close Price 2,09  NZD
Spread / Highest target 24,9%
Spread / Average Target 10,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,87%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Fuge Chief Executive Officer
Simon Christopher Allen Chairman
Denise M. Jensen Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Robin Baxter Engineering Manager
Mark Tume Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEW ZEALAND REFINING COMPANY LTD408
CHEVRON CORPORATION8.21%220 729
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SA-17.97%9 567
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO., LTD.-20.71%8 101
HOLLYFRONTIER-11.64%7 380
SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL CO LTD-15.03%5 327
