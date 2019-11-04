New Zealand Refining : Refining awards scholarships to Bream Bay students

5 November 2019 Media Release

Refinery awards scholarships to Bream Bay students

Refining NZ has awarded talented Bream Bay College students, Conor Hall and Mason Potich full scholarships for the duration of their undergraduate studies.

Communications Manager, Greg McNeill said that as a proud contributor to the Ruakaka community the Refinery was thrilled to support talented Northlanders enrolled in STEM related subjects (Science, Technology, Engineering, Maths), to reach their educational and environmental aspirations.

"The studies our Refining NZ scholars are undertaking will be essential to the future of New Zealand industry, including the refinery, particularly as the country moves towards a low carbon economy."

This is the third year tertiary scholarships have been awarded to Refining NZ scholars and are intended to help future leaders reach their full potential. Both Conor and Mason are enrolled for Bachelor of Science degrees starting next March.

"We have every faith in the ability of these two young men to continue to work hard, to learn, and to plug that learning into a sustainable future for Northland. We are delighted to be helping them with the next step of their educational journey."

