New Zealand Refining : Resignation of Chief Executive Officer

17 September 2019 NZX Announcement

Resignation of Chief Executive Officer

Refining NZ has today confirmed that Chief Executive Officer, Mike Fuge has tendered his resignation effective from March 2020. Mr Fuge will be leaving the Company to take on the role of Chief Executive with Contact Energy.

Refining NZ Chairman, Mr Simon Allen added that the Company has started the recruitment process for a new Chief Executive and that Mr Fuge is expected to stay in the role for the next six months while a successor is recruited.

"We are disappointed by Mike's decision to not remain in the role. His focus in the coming months will be to ensure that the refinery continues to run safely and reliably, continues to meet customer expectations for high quality transport fuels, manage the Company's response to both the Government Pipeline Inquiry and the Commerce Commission's Fuel Market Study, and continue our work streams around fuels for the future," Mr Allen said.

