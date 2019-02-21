Log in
NEW ZEALAND STOCK EXCHANGE  >  New Zealand Refining Company Ltd    NZR   NZNZRE0001S9

NEW ZEALAND REFINING COMPANY LTD

(NZR)
My previous session
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

New Zealand Refining : Resignation of Director - Mark Tume

02/21/2019 | 02:45pm EST

RESIGNATION OF DIRECTOR

The Directors of the New Zealand Refining Company Limited advise that they have received the resignation Mr Mark Tume as a Director of the Company, following an eleven year term on the Board.

The Chairman acknowledged Mr Tume's significant contribution to the Refining NZ Board, which includes two years as chairman of the Audit, Risk and Finance Committee.

Commenting, Chairman, Simon Allen said that Mr Tume was held in high esteem by fellow directors for his professionalism, depth of experience and the commercial acumen he brought to the Refining NZ Board table.

D.M. Jensen

Chief Financial Officer / Company Secretary

Marsden Point

21st February 2019

Disclaimer

The New Zealand Refining Company Limited published this content on 22 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2019 19:44:06 UTC
Financials (NZD)
Sales 2018 356 M
EBIT 2018 58,9 M
Net income 2018 30,9 M
Debt 2018 254 M
Yield 2018 3,54%
P/E ratio 2018 22,49
P/E ratio 2019 13,29
EV / Sales 2018 2,70x
EV / Sales 2019 2,24x
Capitalization 706 M
Chart NEW ZEALAND REFINING COMPANY LTD
Duration : Period :
New Zealand Refining Company Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 2,61  NZD
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Fuge Chief Executive Officer
Simon Christopher Allen Chairman
Denise M. Jensen Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Robin Baxter Engineering Manager
Mark Tume Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEW ZEALAND REFINING COMPANY LTD481
CHEVRON CORPORATION9.71%229 828
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SA-2.91%11 748
HOLLYFRONTIER9.74%9 721
PETRONAS GAS BHD--.--%8 840
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO., LTD.17.51%7 811
