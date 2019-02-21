New Zealand Refining : Resignation of Director - Mark Tume

RESIGNATION OF DIRECTOR

The Directors of the New Zealand Refining Company Limited advise that they have received the resignation Mr Mark Tume as a Director of the Company, following an eleven year term on the Board.

The Chairman acknowledged Mr Tume's significant contribution to the Refining NZ Board, which includes two years as chairman of the Audit, Risk and Finance Committee.

Commenting, Chairman, Simon Allen said that Mr Tume was held in high esteem by fellow directors for his professionalism, depth of experience and the commercial acumen he brought to the Refining NZ Board table.

D.M. Jensen

Chief Financial Officer / Company Secretary

Marsden Point

21st February 2019