NEW ZEALAND STOCK EXCHANGE  >  New Zealand Refining Company Ltd    NZR   NZNZRE0001S9

NEW ZEALAND REFINING COMPANY LTD

(NZR)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

New Zealand Refining : SPH Notice - Accident Compensation Corporation (ACC)

0
05/24/2019 | 12:03am EDT

Disclosure of beginning to have substantial holding

Section 276, Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013

To New Zealand Stock Exchange

and

To The New Zealand Refining Co Ltd

Date this disclosure made:

24 May 2019

Date on which substantial holding began:

23 May 2019

Substantial product holder(s) giving disclosure

Full Name(s): Accident Compensation Corporation (ACC)

Summary of substantial holding to which disclosure relates

Class of quoted voting products: Ordinary shares (NZR NZ)

Summary for: Accident Compensation Corporation (ACC)

For this disclosure,-

(a) Total number held in class:

16,088,748

(b)

Total in class:

312,576,453

(c)

Total percentage held in class:

5.147%

Details of relevant interests

Details for ACC

Nature of relevant interest(s):

Beneficial owner of securities under §235(1)(b) of the Financial Markets Conduct Act

No relevant agreement document needs to be attached under regulation 139.

For that relevant interest,-

(a) Number held in class:

16,088,748

(b) Percentage held in class:

5.147%

  1. Current registered holder(s): ACC via New Zealand Central Securities Depository Limited (NZCSD)
  2. Registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: unknown

Details of transactions and events giving rise to substantial holding

Details of the transactions or other events requiring disclosure:

From 23 January 2019 to 23 May 2019, ACC had the following aggregated on-market transactions in The New Zealand Refining Co Ltd:

  • Purchases of 2,039,653 shares for consideration of NZD $4,191,446.08
  • Sales of 289,505 shares for consideration of NZD $655,873.68

Additional information

Address of substantial product holder(s): ACC: Justice Centre, 19 Aitken Street, PO Box 242, Wellington, NZ

Contact details: Matthew Cunliffe

+64 4 816 5743 investmentscompliance@acc.co.nz

In accordance with the Financial Markets Authority's Guidance Note: Guidance on Substantial Product Holder Disclosures issued on 27 September 2017, ACC has not made disclosures for employees who manage the financial products of which ACC is the beneficial owner.

Name of any other person believed to have given, or believed to be required to give, a disclosure under the Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013 in relation to the financial products to which this disclosure relates: n/a

Certification

I, Matthew Cunliffe, certify that, to the best of my knowledge and belief, the information contained in this disclosure is correct and that I am duly authorised to make this disclosure by all persons for whom it is made.

Disclaimer

The New Zealand Refining Company Limited published this content on 24 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2019 04:02:09 UTC
Financials (NZD)
Sales 2019 373 M
EBIT 2019 44,5 M
Net income 2019 16,1 M
Debt 2019 234 M
Yield 2019 4,53%
P/E ratio 2019 42,04
P/E ratio 2020 11,70
EV / Sales 2019 2,35x
EV / Sales 2020 2,04x
Capitalization 644 M
Chart NEW ZEALAND REFINING COMPANY LTD
Duration : Period :
New Zealand Refining Company Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 2,27  NZD
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Fuge Chief Executive Officer
Simon Christopher Allen Chairman
Denise M. Jensen Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Robin Baxter Engineering Manager
Mark Tume Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEW ZEALAND REFINING COMPANY LTD418
CHEVRON CORPORATION8.35%229 654
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SA-15.19%10 163
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO., LTD.-10.17%9 059
HOLLYFRONTIER-16.47%7 292
SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL CO LTD1.40%6 906
