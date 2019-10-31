Log in
NEWATER TECHNOLOGY, INC.

NEWATER TECHNOLOGY, INC.

(NEWA)
Newater Technology : moving to new campus on Sept. 20, 2019

10/31/2019 | 11:07pm EDT

Newater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEWA) , a developer, manufacturer and service provider of wastewater filtration products and systems, has announced that starting onSept.20th, 2019, Newater will be officially moved to its new campus at 1 Ruida Road, Laishan District, Yantai City, Shandong, 264003 P.R.C. Newater acquired the 9-arce land in 2018 and completed the construction of its state-of-art automated assembly line and production facility in 2018; the remaining offices and labs havemoved in during 2019. The transition to the new campus marks a significant milestone of Newater's growth. Investors will have the opportunity to visit the new campus at Newater's 2019 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting on Oct 30, 2019.

Newater Technology Inc. published this content on 01 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2019 03:06:08 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Yue Biao Li Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Zhuo Zhang Vice Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
Heng Tong Li Independent Director
Zhi Cun Chen Independent Director
Yan Shen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEWATER TECHNOLOGY, INC.12.14%68
DONALDSON COMPANY, INC.21.55%6 693
EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP.82.50%2 003
FUJIAN LONGKING CO., LTD.-1.48%1 514
PORVAIR PLC44.75%345
CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP.1.63%249
