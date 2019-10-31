Newater Technology : moving to new campus on Sept. 20, 2019

Newater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEWA) , a developer, manufacturer and service provider of wastewater filtration products and systems, has announced that starting onSept.20th, 2019, Newater will be officially moved to its new campus at 1 Ruida Road, Laishan District, Yantai City, Shandong, 264003 P.R.C. Newater acquired the 9-arce land in 2018 and completed the construction of its state-of-art automated assembly line and production facility in 2018; the remaining offices and labs havemoved in during 2019. The transition to the new campus marks a significant milestone of Newater's growth. Investors will have the opportunity to visit the new campus at Newater's 2019 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting on Oct 30, 2019.
