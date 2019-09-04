Log in
NEWBURY RACECOURSE PLC

(NYR)
Newbury Racecourse : Box office star Mums Tipple could top the bill in the Dubai Duty Free Mill Reef Stakes

09/04/2019 | 08:12am EDT

Richard Hannon's exciting two-year-old Mums Tipple could make his next appearance at Newbury after he remained among 37 horses for the Group 2 Dubai Duty Free Mill Reef Stakes on Saturday 21 September.

Mums Tipple recorded one of the most talked about displays of the summer when he routed his field at York to win the Goffs UK Premier Yearling Stakes by 11 lengths prompting BHA handicapper Graeme Smith to predict the colt would be 'a box office draw wherever he turns up next'.

Mums Tipple, owned by Marian Lyons and Patricia Zanelli, is among six Hannon-trained juveniles in the entries for the feature race of Newbury's Dubai Duty Free International Weekend.

The stable's Group 2 winners Threat, who captured Gimcrack Stakes last time out, and Superlative Stakes winner Mystery Power are also among the Hannon sextet. Oh Purple Reign, Sun Power and Temple Of Heaven are the others who remain in the race which Richard Hannon snr won a record four times.

Hannon said: 'I have left all of mine in the race and I will have a look. Mums Tipple has been left in the Mill Reef Stakes and he will be left in the Middle Park and we will make a decision later. It's an option and nothing more than that right now.'

Past winners of the Dubai Duty Free Mill Reef Stakes, named after legendary Derby and Arc winner Mill Reef, include future Group 1 stars Harry Angel and Ribchester.

Among those engaged with Group 1 experience are Royal Ascot winners Arizona, winner of the Group 2 Coventry Stakes, and A'Ali, winner of the Group 2 Norfolk Stakes and Prix Robert Papin, who filled fourth and fifth places in the Group 1 Prix Morny last time. Arizona's stablemate Monarch Of Egypt, runner-up in the Group 1 Phoenix Stakes, is also among seven Aidan O'Brien-trained horses still engaged.

Mums Tipple made a winning debut in an Ascot maiden which has produced three other subsequent winners including fourth-placed Mr Kiki, a 450,000gns No Nay Never colt, who since scoring at Yarmouth has had the Dubai Duty Free Mill Reef Stakes as a potential target.

Trainer Michael Bell said: 'The Mill Reef Stakes is very much on the agenda for Mr Kiki. His Ascot form looks very solid. He was only beaten three necks by Mums Tipple and he forfeited a bit of ground coming out of the stalls.

'Obviously Mums Tipple looked like an aeroplane at York but strictly on the book we haven't got much to find.'

The £75,000 Dubai Duty Free Mill Reef Stakes will be one of three Group races staged on the 21 September card which will also feature the Group 3 Dubai Duty Free Legacy Cup, Group 3 Dubai International Airport World Trophy Stakes and the Dubai Duty Free Handicap.

Disclaimer

Newbury Racecourse plc published this content on 04 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2019 12:11:04 UTC
