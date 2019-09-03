Newbury Racecourse : Showcase & Awards – Owners' Experience

Newbury Racecourse is delighted to reveal that it has been named as one of five finalists in the Owners Experience category for the prestigious Showcase & Awards as nominated by The Racecourse Association (RCA) and Racehorse Owners Association (ROA).

Hosted by the RCA, the Showcase & Awards is the marquee event of British racecourses that annually celebrates first class customer experience in partnership with Moët Hennessy, Racing Post and Great British Racing.

Ayr, Bangor-On-Dee, Haydock Park, Musselburgh and Newbury have been listed as Finalists in the Owners' Experience category. From the five Finalists, the winner will be revealed at the Showcase & Awards ceremony on Thursday 14th November at Hamilton Park Racecourse.

For this award, members of the ROA were invited to nominate racecourses for examples of where they had met and exceeded expectations relating to the raceday experience for owners. The Showcase principles of excellence and innovation were paramount in the selections, with the five Finalists receiving multiple nominations from ROA members.

Caroline Davies, RCA Racecourse Services Director, said, 'I am thrilled for the five racecourses named as Finalists in the Owners' Experience category at the 2019 Showcase & Awards.

'The owners experience is a vital part in the growth of our sport and it is paramount that we continue to celebrate the best that racecourses have to offer in this area.

'I extend my congratulations to the teams in being named as Finalists and wish them the best of luck ahead of the Awards ceremony at Hamilton Park Racecourse on Thursday 14th November.'

Charlie Liverton, ROA Chief Executive, said, 'The owners raceday experience is a hugely important part of the wider racehorse ownership experience and this is reinforced to the ROA by owners, daily. There have been a number of improvements across the country at racecourses that should, rightly, be celebrated and our thanks and congratulations go to this year's finalists.'

Harriet Collins, Marcomms Director for Newbury Racecourse added: 'We are delighted to have been named as a finalist in this prestigious category for a second consecutive year. We are always working to improve the experience our owners receive from the moment they enter a horse here at Newbury to returning home at the end of the day with or without a winner.'