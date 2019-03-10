Newcrest Buys 70% Stake in Canadian Copper-Gold Mine for $806.5 Million

By David Winning



SYDNEY--Newcrest Mining has agreed to buy a majority stake in an active Canadian copper-gold mine for US$806.5 million, representing a first foray into North America.

Newcrest said it would buy a 70% stake in the Red Chris mine and surrounding land in British Columbia from Imperial Metals Corp. The asset has an estimated resource of 20 million troy ounces of gold and 13 billion pounds of copper.

"Following due diligence, we believe we can bring our unique technical capabilities to unlock the full value potential of this orebody in one of the premier gold districts in the world," Newcrest Chief Executive Sandeep Biswas said. "We have identified a clear pathway to potentially turn this orebody into a Tier 1 operation."

-Write to David Winning at david.winning@wsj.com