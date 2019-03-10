Log in
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED

NEWCREST MINING LIMITED

(NCM)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 03/08
24.5 AUD   -0.41%
Newcrest Buys 70% Stake in Canadian Copper-Gold Mine for $806.5 Million
DJ
04:50pNEWCREST MINING : to acquire potential Tier 1 orebody in Canada
PU
03/03NEWCREST MINING : 2019 PDAC Conference
PU
Newcrest Buys 70% Stake in Canadian Copper-Gold Mine for $806.5 Million

03/10/2019 | 05:24pm EDT

By David Winning

SYDNEY--Newcrest Mining has agreed to buy a majority stake in an active Canadian copper-gold mine for US$806.5 million, representing a first foray into North America.

Newcrest said it would buy a 70% stake in the Red Chris mine and surrounding land in British Columbia from Imperial Metals Corp. The asset has an estimated resource of 20 million troy ounces of gold and 13 billion pounds of copper.

"Following due diligence, we believe we can bring our unique technical capabilities to unlock the full value potential of this orebody in one of the premier gold districts in the world," Newcrest Chief Executive Sandeep Biswas said. "We have identified a clear pathway to potentially turn this orebody into a Tier 1 operation."

-Write to David Winning at david.winning@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLD -0.01% 1298.09 Delayed Quote.0.29%
IMPERIAL METALS CORP -3.41% 1.98 Delayed Quote.32.26%
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED -0.41% 24.5 End-of-day quote.12.39%
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED (ADR) End-of-day quote.
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 3 731 M
EBIT 2019 892 M
Net income 2019 556 M
Debt 2019 605 M
Yield 2019 1,11%
P/E ratio 2019 23,57
P/E ratio 2020 19,24
EV / Sales 2019 3,70x
EV / Sales 2020 3,22x
Capitalization 13 200 M
Chart NEWCREST MINING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Newcrest Mining Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEWCREST MINING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 17,5 $
Spread / Average Target 1,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sandeep Biswas Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Peter Algernon Franc Hay Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Gerard Bond CFO, Finance Director & Executive Director
Philip Stanley Aiken Independent Non-Executive Director
Roger John Higgins Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED12.39%13 200
BARRICK GOLD CORP-7.92%22 649
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION-4.13%17 956
POLYUS PAO--.--%10 481
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD3.43%10 250
SHANDONG GOLD MINING5.45%9 776
