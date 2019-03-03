Log in
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED

(NCM)
05:09pNEWCREST MINING : 2019 PDAC Conference
PU
02/27Rattled by Vale disaster, mining CEOs move to change industry
RE
02/25'LOSER' VS 'ANEMIC' : Barrick's Newmont bid starts on toxic note
RE
Newcrest Mining : 2019 PDAC Conference

03/03/2019

Disclaimers

Forward Looking Statements

This presentation includes forward looking statements. Forward looking statements can generally be identified by the use of words such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "plan", "estimate", "anticipate", "continue", "outlook" and "guidance", or other similar words and may include, without limitation, statements regarding plans, strategies and objectives of management, anticipated production or construction commencement dates and expected costs or production outputs. The Company continues to distinguish between outlook and guidance. Guidance statements relate to the current financial year. Outlook statements relate to years subsequent to the current financial year.

Forward looking statements inherently involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance and achievements to differ materially from statements in this presentation. Relevant factors may include, but are not limited to, changes in commodity prices, foreign exchange fluctuations and general economic conditions, increased costs and demand for production inputs, the speculative nature of exploration and project development, including the risks of obtaining necessary licences and permits and diminishing quantities or grades of reserves, political and social risks, changes to the regulatory framework within which the Company operates or may in the future operate, environmental conditions including extreme weather conditions, recruitment and retention of personnel, industrial relations issues and litigation.

Forward looking statements are based on the Company's good faith assumptions as to the financial, market, regulatory and other relevant environments that will exist and affect the Company's business and operations in the future. The Company does not give any assurance that the assumptions will prove to be correct. There may be other factors that could cause actual results or events not to be as anticipated, and many events are beyond the reasonable control of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward looking statements. Forward looking statements in these materials speak only at the date of issue. Except as required by applicable laws or regulations, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any of the forward looking statements or to advise of any change in assumptions on which any such statement is based.

Non-IFRS Financial Information

Newcrest results are reported under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) including EBIT and EBITDA. This presentation also includes non-IFRS information including Underlying profit (profit after tax before significant items attributable to owners of the parent company), All-In Sustaining Cost (determined in accordance with the World Gold Council Guidance Note on Non-GAAP Metrics released June 2013), AISC Margin (realised gold price less AISC per ounce sold (where expressed as USD), or realised gold price less AISC per ounce sold divided by realised gold price (where expressed as a %)), Interest Coverage Ratio (EBITDA/Interest payable for the relevant period), Free cash flow (cash flow from operating activities less cash flow related to investing activities), EBITDA margin (EBITDA expressed as a percentage of revenue) and EBIT margin (EBIT expressed as a percentage of revenue). These measures are used internally by Management to assess the performance of the business and make decisions on the allocation of resources and are included in this presentation to provide greater understanding of the underlying performance of Newcrest's operations. The non-IFRS information has not been subject to audit or review by Newcrest's external auditor and should be used in addition to IFRS information.

Reliance on Third Party Information

The views expressed in this presentation contain information that has been derived from sources that have not been independently verified. No representation or warranty is made as to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the information. This presentation should not be relied upon as a recommendation or forecast by Newcrest.

Disclaimer

Newcrest Mining Limited published this content on 04 March 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 3 731 M
EBIT 2019 892 M
Net income 2019 556 M
Debt 2019 605 M
Yield 2019 1,10%
P/E ratio 2019 23,67
P/E ratio 2020 19,32
EV / Sales 2019 3,74x
EV / Sales 2020 3,25x
Capitalization 13 337 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 17,5 $
Spread / Average Target 1,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sandeep Biswas Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Peter Algernon Franc Hay Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Gerard Bond CFO, Finance Director & Executive Director
Philip Stanley Aiken Independent Non-Executive Director
Roger John Higgins Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED11.61%13 337
BARRICK GOLD CORP-9.93%22 084
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION-1.53%18 175
POLYUS PAO--.--%11 077
SHANDONG GOLD MINING7.21%9 988
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD1.58%9 986
