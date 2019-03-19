Newcrest Mining : Briefing Book for Deutsche Bank & Credit Suisse Conferences March 2019

Disclaimer

Safety update

FY16- FY19 YTD TRIFR1

FY16

2.4

FY17

FY18

Safety System Highlights

2.3

H1 FY19

• Newcrest's three safety pillars continue to deliver improvement: • A strong safety culture • Critical controls for every high-risk task • Robust process safety management

• 3.5 years fatality free, zero life changing injuries and further improvement in TRIFR

1

TRIFR = Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate (per million hours worked)

Critical Control Management VerificationsProcess Safety

• Site based process safety plans developed

• Improved Management of Change processes

• Improved investigation of major incidents

2

Investment Proposition

Long reserve life

Low cost production

Do what we say

Organic growth options

(at Cadia, Lihir and Wafi Golpu)

Strong exploration & technical capabilities

Financially robust

An aligned executive remuneration structure

Short Term Incentive Criteria1

1 Each of the CEO, CFO and other Executives have different personal measures.