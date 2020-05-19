Newcrest Mining : Cadia water concerns alleviated

Log in
05/19/2020 | 07:03pm EDT

Market Release

20 May 2020

Cadia water concerns alleviated

Newcrest is pleased to announce that we now believe that Cadia has secured adequate levels of water to ensure that production is not constrained by water for at least the next two years and possibly beyond.

The State of New South Wales has been impacted by a severe drought for the last few years. Cadia responded by implementing significant water saving efficiency measures and optimisation of onsite bores and other water sources.

Previous internal modelling had indicated that if rainfall had remained at 1-in-100 year lows (with the last two years being at this level), then production at Cadia may have been impacted by water shortages in early calendar year 2021.

Recent rainfall in the region and the purchase of water licences on the water trading market has resulted in improved levels of water being captured in on site storage facilities. Newcrest's latest internal modelling indicates that Cadia should have enough water to avoid any water-related production interruption for at least the next two years.

Newcrest will continue to pursue further water saving and optimisation initiatives.

Authorised by the Newcrest Disclosure Committee

For further information please contact

Investor Enquiries

North American Investor Enquiries

Chris Maitland

Tamara Brown

+61 3 9522 5717

+1 647 255 3139

+61 439 525 135

+1 416 930 4200

Chris.Maitland@newcrest.com.au

Tamara.Brown@newcrest.com.au

Media Enquiries

Chris Maitland

Rebecca Murphy

+61 3 9522 5717

+61 3 9522 5282

+61 439 525 135

+61 428 179 490

Chris.Maitland@newcrest.com.au

Rebecca.Murphy@newcrest.com.au

This information is available on our website at www.newcrest.com

Newcrest Mining Limited - Level 8, 600 St Kilda Road, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia - www.newcrest.com

1

Disclaimer

Newcrest Mining Limited published this content on 20 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2020 23:02:01 UTC
