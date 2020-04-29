Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Newcrest Mining Limited    NCM   AU000000NCM7

NEWCREST MINING LIMITED

(NCM)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 04/29
27.54 AUD   -1.08%
07:18pNEWCREST MINING : Executive Committee Announcement
PU
06:58pNEWCREST MINING : acquires Fruta del Norte finance facilities
PU
05:16pNEWCREST MINING : to Raise Up to A$1.1 Billion, Unveils Ecuador Deal
DJ
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Newcrest Mining : Executive Committee Announcement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/29/2020 | 07:18pm EDT

Market Release

30 April 2020

Executive Committee Announcement

Newcrest is pleased to announce a successor as Chief Legal, Risk and Compliance Officer and Company Secretary for Francesca Lee, who will retire from Newcrest on 18 July 2020. Maria (Ria) Sanz Perez currently the EVP, Group Counsel, Commercial and Company Secretary AngloGold Ashanti Ltd, will commence with Newcrest on 1 July 2020, thereby allowing for a period of transition.

Ria has had an extensive career in mining, manufacturing, construction, private healthcare and banking. She is a seasoned executive who has advised public boards, CEOs and executive committees on governance, risk, sustainability, compliance, mergers and acquisitions, litigation, regulatory and commercial legal matters. She has had experience leading multijurisdictional teams and has regulatory expertise across Africa, the United States, Australia and the UK.

Prior to joining AngloGold Ashanti in 2011 Ria held several senior roles with leading companies such as Sappi Ltd and African Oxygen Limited.

Sandeep Biswas, CEO and Managing Director, said: "I am excited to be bringing someone of Ria's calibre and experience in the gold industry to the Executive Committee".

He also expressed his deep appreciation to outgoing Executive Committee member Francesca Lee for her contribution. "Fran should be very proud of the great personal impact she has had on our business over the last six years. She has provided comprehensive General Counsel and Company Secretary expertise to Newcrest. Fran's guidance, experience and rigor has made her a significant contributor to our growth, corporate governance and compliance agenda."

Authorised by the Newcrest Disclosure Committee

For further information please contact

Investor Enquiries

North American Investor Enquiries

Chris Maitland

Tamara Brown

+61 3 9522 5717

+1 647 255 3139

+61 439 525 135

+1 416 930 4200

Chris.Maitland@newcrest.com.au

Tamara.Brown@newcrest.com.au

Media Enquiries

Chris Maitland

Rebecca Murphy

+61 3 9522 5717

+61 3 9522 5282

+61 439 525 135

+61 428 179 490

Chris.Maitland@newcrest.com.au

Rebecca.Murphy@newcrest.com.au

This information is available on our website at www.newcrest.com.au

Newcrest Mining Limited - Level 8, 600 St Kilda Road, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia - www.newcrest.com.au

1

Disclaimer

Newcrest Mining Limited published this content on 30 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2020 23:17:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NEWCREST MINING LIMITED
07:18pNEWCREST MINING : Executive Committee Announcement
PU
06:58pNEWCREST MINING : acquires Fruta del Norte finance facilities
PU
05:16pNEWCREST MINING : to Raise Up to A$1.1 Billion, Unveils Ecuador Deal
DJ
04/27NEWCREST MINING : - PNG update
AQ
04/27NEWCREST MINING : and Australian Doctors International support New Ireland Provi..
AQ
04/26NEWCREST MINING : PNG update
PU
04/24NEWCREST MINING : and Australian Doctors International support New Ireland Provi..
PU
04/23Major miners braced to weather coronavirus, but cash-poor minnows in peril
RE
04/21NEWCREST MINING LIMITED : - Cadia sponsors meals for COVID-19 health response te..
AQ
04/21NEWCREST MINING : Cadia sponsors meals for COVID-19 health response team
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 735 M
EBIT 2020 1 044 M
Net income 2020 666 M
Debt 2020 1 103 M
Yield 2020 0,64%
P/E ratio 2020 32,9x
P/E ratio 2021 27,2x
EV / Sales2020 5,95x
EV / Sales2021 5,63x
Capitalization 21 132 M
Chart NEWCREST MINING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Newcrest Mining Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEWCREST MINING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 17,50  $
Last Close Price 27,54  $
Spread / Highest target -24,2%
Spread / Average Target -36,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -49,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sandeep Biswas Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Peter Algernon Franc Hay Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Gerard Bond CFO, Finance Director & Executive Director
Philip Stanley Aiken Independent Non-Executive Director
Roger John Higgins Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-1.64%13 883
NEWMONT CORPORATION44.23%50 731
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION56.72%48 028
POLYUS-0.52%21 425
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.43.71%17 847
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-0.78%14 690
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group