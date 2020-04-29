Newcrest Mining : Executive Committee Announcement

Market Release

30 April 2020

Executive Committee Announcement

Newcrest is pleased to announce a successor as Chief Legal, Risk and Compliance Officer and Company Secretary for Francesca Lee, who will retire from Newcrest on 18 July 2020. Maria (Ria) Sanz Perez currently the EVP, Group Counsel, Commercial and Company Secretary AngloGold Ashanti Ltd, will commence with Newcrest on 1 July 2020, thereby allowing for a period of transition.

Ria has had an extensive career in mining, manufacturing, construction, private healthcare and banking. She is a seasoned executive who has advised public boards, CEOs and executive committees on governance, risk, sustainability, compliance, mergers and acquisitions, litigation, regulatory and commercial legal matters. She has had experience leading multijurisdictional teams and has regulatory expertise across Africa, the United States, Australia and the UK.

Prior to joining AngloGold Ashanti in 2011 Ria held several senior roles with leading companies such as Sappi Ltd and African Oxygen Limited.

Sandeep Biswas, CEO and Managing Director, said: "I am excited to be bringing someone of Ria's calibre and experience in the gold industry to the Executive Committee".

He also expressed his deep appreciation to outgoing Executive Committee member Francesca Lee for her contribution. "Fran should be very proud of the great personal impact she has had on our business over the last six years. She has provided comprehensive General Counsel and Company Secretary expertise to Newcrest. Fran's guidance, experience and rigor has made her a significant contributor to our growth, corporate governance and compliance agenda."

Authorised by the Newcrest Disclosure Committee

