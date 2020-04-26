Newcrest Mining : PNG update

Market Release

27 April 2020

PNG update

Newcrest notes the Papua New Guinea Government's decision to not renew the Porgera Special Mining Lease and views this decision as a matter for the Papua New Guinea Government and the Porgera Joint Venture.

Newcrest confirms that there has been no impact on its operations or activities in Papua New Guinea as a result of the Porgera decision. Newcrest continues to have a good working relationship with the Papua New Guinea Government.

Lihir's Special Mining Lease, which is not due for renewal until 2035, remains in good standing.

Newcrest welcomes the Prime Minister's continuing support for the Wafi-Golpu project as a priority for the Government and that it will be advanced within the existing legal parameters of Papua New Guinea.

