NEWCREST MINING LIMITED

(NCM)
Newcrest Mining : PNG update

04/26/2020 | 06:38pm EDT

Market Release

27 April 2020

PNG update

Newcrest notes the Papua New Guinea Government's decision to not renew the Porgera Special Mining Lease and views this decision as a matter for the Papua New Guinea Government and the Porgera Joint Venture.

Newcrest confirms that there has been no impact on its operations or activities in Papua New Guinea as a result of the Porgera decision. Newcrest continues to have a good working relationship with the Papua New Guinea Government.

Lihir's Special Mining Lease, which is not due for renewal until 2035, remains in good standing.

Newcrest welcomes the Prime Minister's continuing support for the Wafi-Golpu project as a priority for the Government and that it will be advanced within the existing legal parameters of Papua New Guinea.

Authorised by the Newcrest Disclosure Committee

For further information please contact

Investor Enquiries

North American Investor Enquiries

Chris Maitland

Tamara Brown

+61 3 9522 5717

+1 647 255 3139

+61 439 525 135

+1 416 930 4200

Chris.Maitland@newcrest.com.au

Tamara.Brown@newcrest.com.au

Media Enquiries

Chris Maitland

Rebecca Murphy

+61 3 9522 5717

+61 3 9522 5282

+61 439 525 135

+61 428 179 490

Chris.Maitland@newcrest.com.au

Rebecca.Murphy@newcrest.com.au

This information is available on our website at www.newcrest.com.au

Newcrest Mining Limited - Level 8, 600 St Kilda Road, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia - www.newcrest.com.au

1

Disclaimer

Newcrest Mining Limited published this content on 27 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2020 22:37:00 UTC
